Serbian Post-Shooting Protests Shift Focus To Media

Serbian Post-Shooting Protests Shift Focus To Media
Serbian Post-Shooting Protests Shift Focus To Media

Tens of thousands joined a May 27 anti-government march in Serbia's capital, Belgrade. It was the fourth in a series of protests organized by opposition parties in the wake of two deadly gun attacks in early May. The protesters called for the regulation of some media outlets that they say promote violence. They also decried the scarce coverage of the protests by the public-service broadcaster, the RTS. The television channel eventually carried a short live report showing the rally.

