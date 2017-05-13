Protests Against 'Dictatorship' In Serbia

Around a hundred people marched on the streets of central Belgrade on May 12 in a protest against what they call the "dictatorship" of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, who has been elected as the country's new president. Protesters chanted, blew whistles, beat drums, and held signs saying "The elite rejoices, while the people are starving," and "Down with the dictatorship." Vucic won a decisive 55 percent of the votes in the April 2 presidential election, ensuring that he will continue to be the dominant political force in the Balkan country as he pursues an agenda of seeking membership in the European Union while maintaining friendly ties with Russia. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)