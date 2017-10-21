Serbs Demand 'Fair And Democratic' Elections In Belgrade Protest

In a protest organized by the opposition Movement of Free Citizens on October 20, demonstrators in Belgrade demanded a "fair and democratic" vote with respect for media freedom in local elections that are due in March 2018. Held on the official day marking the liberation of Belgrade in World War Two, the protest rally comes after a presidential election in April which was dogged by claims that democratic freedoms and independent media in Serbia were being stifled. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)