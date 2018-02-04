Hundreds Protest In Belgrade Against RTS 'Bias'

Several hundred protesters have gathered outside the main building of Serbia's national broadcaster in Belgrade to demand the resignation of the station's management.

The participants in the February 4 demonstration denounced what they called the unfair coverage of the opposition's activities by RTS ahead of next month's local elections in Belgrade.

Among the protesters were one of the candidates in the March 4 vote, Dragan Djilas, and members of the coalition backing him.

Former Serbian President Boris Tadic and Democratic Party leader Dragan Sutanovac also participated in the protest.

The European Union, international institutions, and media-watchdog organizations have raised concerns about media freedom in Serbia.

In a November 2016 report, the European Commission said that Serbia achieved "some level of preparation" regarding freedom of expression, but still needs to "create an enabling environment in which freedom of expression can be exercised without hindrance."