Blasts Rock Serbian Munitions Factory, Killing Two

Police and firefighters sealed off the area around the plant, where thick billowing smoke could be seen.

A series of blasts has ripped through a Serbian munitions factory, killing at least two workers and injuring at least 16, state television reported.

RTS said the first explosion took place after 2 p.m on November 23 at a warehouse housing rockets and explosives.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

The plant is located 15 kilometers south of the capital, Belgrade.

Police and firefighters sealed off the area, where thick billowing smoke could be seen.

Several cars at the factory’s parking lot were on fire.

In June, two blasts hit an ammunition factory in the central Serbian town of Cacak in the span of 15 days.

The causes of these explosions are still being investigated.

With reporting by AP and RTS

