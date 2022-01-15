Highway Blocked In Serbia In Protest Against Lithium Mine

Hundreds of environmental activists in Serbia blocked a major highway in the capital, Belgrade, for about an hour on January 15 in the latest protest against London-based Rio Tinto's plans to develop a $2.4 billion lithium mine. The protests have been held in Serbia every Saturday since late November. The government has offered mineral resources to foreign investors, including China's Zijin copper mine and metals company Rio Tinto, as it seeks to boost economic growth. Activists say the projects will cause pollution. A cabinet decision on how to proceed is expected soon. The protests are seen as a factor ahead of April 3 national elections.