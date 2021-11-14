Serbian Protesters Decry Mladic Mural In Belgrade

Dozens rallied on November 13 in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, to demand the removal of a mural celebrating former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic.The police cordoned off the protest as Mladic's supporters gathered nearby. Mladic is serving a life sentence after a UN court at The Hague convicted him of war crimes and genocide in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica, where more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were rounded up and killed by Bosnian Serb forces under Mladic's command during the Balkan Wars in 1995. Serbia eventually extradited Mladic to The Hague in 2011 but never accepted the verdict that genocide had taken place in Srebrenica.