'You Killed Justice': Crowds Protest Acquittals In Serbian Journalist's Murder
Over 100 people gathered in Belgrade on February 5 to protest Serbia's Court of Appeals decision to acquit four former state security officials in the killing of Slavko Curuvija, a well-known journalist who was shot dead in April 1999. Demonstrators, some of whom held up mirrors in a symbolic call for the court to critically examine itself, observed 25 minutes of silence after what they said was 25 years of waiting for justice.