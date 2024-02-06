Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Serbia

'You Killed Justice': Crowds Protest Acquittals In Serbian Journalist's Murder

'You Killed Justice': Crowds Protest Acquittals In Serbian Journalist's Murder
Embed
'You Killed Justice': Crowds Protest Acquittals In Serbian Journalist's Murder

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:30 0:00

Over 100 people gathered in Belgrade on February 5 to protest Serbia's Court of Appeals decision to acquit four former state security officials in the killing of Slavko Curuvija, a well-known journalist who was shot dead in April 1999. Demonstrators, some of whom held up mirrors in a symbolic call for the court to critically examine itself, observed 25 minutes of silence after what they said was 25 years of waiting for justice.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG