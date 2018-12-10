Serbia Court Sentences Crime Boss Darko Saric To 15 Years In Prison

A Serbian court has sentenced cocaine smuggler and crime boss Darko Saric to 15 years in prison.

A court in Belgrade ruled on December 10 that Darko Saric was guilty of leading a criminal organization that smuggled almost six tons of cocaine from South America to Europe in 2008 and 2009.

Other gang members were handed jail terms ranging from several months to 15 years.

In 2015, the 49-year-old Saric was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but that verdict was overturned and a new trial was held.

Saric has maintained his innocence.

Saric, who had been on the run since 2010, surrendered to Serbian police in March 2014.

With reporting by AP and Balkan Insight