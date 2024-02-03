News
Rights Groups, U.S. Assail Serbian Court's Acquittal Of Ex-Intelligence Officers In 1999 Murder Of Journalist
BELGRADE -- Western nations, rights groups, family members, and opposition activists condemned a February 2 ruling by a Belgrade appeals court to acquit four former Serbian intelligence officers who had been convicted and imprisoned in the 1999 murder of a prominent journalist and government critic.
“I am shocked by this scandalous ruling,” said Jelena Curuvija, the leader of a media rights group and daughter of Slavko Curuvija, who was shot dead in front of his Belgrade apartment on April 11, 1999.
The U.S. State Department, in remarks to VOA, said that “it is disheartening to see that justice and responsibility for Slavko Curuvija's killers remain elusive, even 25 years after his murder. A sad day for journalism."
"We reaffirm our commitment to end impunity for crimes against journalists and call on the global community to unite in seeking accountability for those who direct and perpetrate violence, harass and intimidate media workers," the State Department added.
Teresa Ribeiro, a representative for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), assailed the court ruling.
“The fact that this case still remains unresolved, almost 25 years after this courageous journalist was murdered, is very disturbing,” Ribeiro said in a statement.
“Impunity for this heinous crime is not only extremely painful for Curuvija’s family and colleagues, but also deeply disappointing for the whole of Serbian society. The true test of a rule-of-law based society is how it delivers justice, especially to those who put themselves at risk to uphold the values of a free press,” she added.
Slavko Curuvija’s killing became a symbol of the fight for journalistic freedom in a Serbia led at the time by Yugoslav and Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, who ruled from 1989 to 2000, when he was overthrown.
Milosevic was arrested in 2001 and held at a UN court in The Hague for genocide and other war crimes committed during the wars that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
He died in the tribunal's detention unit in 2006 before a verdict was reached.
The Court of Appeals in the Serbian capital on February 2 overturned the convictions of the four former intelligence officers, clearing Radomir Markovic of charges of instigating aggravated murder, and Milan Radonjic, Miroslav Kurak, and Ratko Romic, as accomplices in committing aggravated murder.
"In the absence of direct and indirect evidence that conclusively proves that Markovic, Radonjic, Kurak, and Romic are perpetrators of this criminal act, the Court of Appeals finds that the allegations of the indictment are not unequivocally proven," the court said in a statement on its website.
The trial for the murder began in June 2015 -- nearly 17 years after Curuvija's death.
In 2019, the Special Court in Belgrade found the four former state security members guilty of the murder, sentencing them to terms of 20-30 years.
The court stated that the immediate perpetrator of the murder was an unknown person.
However, the Court of Appeals overturned that verdict in September 2020, citing that the Special Court exceeded the charges and altered the factual situation described in the indictment by introducing an unknown person as the immediate perpetrator of the murder.
In a retrial in December 2021, the Special Court issued a new verdict, again sentencing Markovic and Radonjic to 30 years each, while Romic and Kurak received 20-year terms.
At the time, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomed the verdict “as a fragile progress in bringing justice for crimes committed against journalists” in the Balkans.
Following the appeals court’s February 2 verdict, RSF said it was "devastated" by the acquittal.
Jelena Curuvija said the latest ruling “sends a frightening message to all journalists and all people.”
“This verdict is a proof that the dark forces of the 1990s still rule this country. This is a land of darkness.”
Serbia’s current leader, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, is a former ultranationalist who was information minister in the late 1990s when Milosevic led Serbia into war with NATO over Kosovo.
Vucic has attempted to maintain traditional close ties with Russia while at the same time continuing to press the Balkan nation’s hopes of joining the European Union.
Moldova's Separatist Transdniester Region Says It Needs More Russian Gas
Moldova's pro-Russia separatist region of Transdniester said on February 3 that it needs more Russian natural gas to operate its industry. Moldova long depended on Russia for gas but last year met its needs from European markets, leaving all available gas from Russian giant Gazprom for the breakaway eastern region. Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, has backed the switch to European gas in her drive to abandon the country's Soviet legacy and join the EU. Transdniester split from Moldova before the 1991 Soviet collapse and fought a brief war against the newly independent state. Russia maintains troops in the separatist territory.
EU Council Formally Asked To Insert Recent Kosovo Commitments Into Serbia's Accession Talks
The European Commission and the bloc's diplomatic service have submitted a proposal to the European Council to make commitments by Serbia last year related to neighboring Kosovo part of Belgrade's formal negotiating framework for entry to the European Union, RFE/RL's Balkan Service has learned.
The proposal by the EU's executive arm and the EEAS to the European Council, where leaders of the respective member states set the bloc's political agenda, was delivered on February 2, according to a commission spokesperson.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's declaration of sovereignty from 2008, which followed a bloody conflict and UN intervention to help administer the former Serbian province.
Any progress on normalizing Serbian-Kosovar relations has proven difficult as the two Balkan neighbors fall short of commitments, including some made more than a decade ago.
The biggest sticking points have been recognition of Kosovo's sovereignty and the groundwork by Pristina for an association of Serb municipalities that could more adequately represent predominantly ethnic Serb areas in Kosovo.
Early last year near Lake Ohrid, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti each verbally agreed to sets of commitments, followed by a plan for implementation.
But it has mostly stalled, and violent incidents last year in northern Kosovo undermined trust and fueled fears of a dangerous escalation of conflict in a historically vulnerable region.
The European Council in December had asked the European Commission and EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell to prepare by the end of January the insertion of the Ohrid commitments into Chapter 35 of Serbia's framework for reforms.
The European Union formally opened accession negotiations with Serbia in 2014, soon after the so-called Brussels agreement with its road map toward normalized relations between Belgrade and Pristina.
Sources close to the process told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that the office of the European commissioner for enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, has been a brake on inclusion of the obligation as an amendment to Chapter 35 of Serbia's acquis framework for required reforms.
That was among the first of Serbia's reform chapters to be opened, in December 2015.
The same sources said the commission should have begun working on the proposal for amending Chapter 35 to include the new commitments immediately after Ohrid.
Varhelyi, a Hungarian, is regarded as a close associate of that country's prime minister, Viktor Orban, who is among the EU's most vociferous critics.
Brussels has consistently underscored to both Belgrade and Pristina that their normalized relations are essential to progress on accession.
A handful of EU member states do not formally acknowledge Kosovo's independence, and neither do Russia or China.
Around 110 countries, including the United States, recognize Kosovo.
Ahead Of Elections, Pakistani Court Hands Ex-PM Third Prison Sentence In A Week
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Khan, were both sentenced on February 3 to seven years in prison in an unlawful marriage case that marks the former leader's third prison sentence in a matter of days.
A civil court in Rawalpindi concluded that the Khans' 2018 wedding took place during Islam's mandatory three-month waiting period, called "iddat," after the death of a spouse or the dissolution of a marriage.
Khan, 71, a retired cricket star who was prime minister in 2018-22, has already been sentenced to a combined 24 years in prison and barred from holding office for a decade.
With days to go before February 8 elections, Khan and his PTI party still enjoy huge popularity.
Both Khans were sentenced to 14 years in prison on January 31 in a corruption case, a day after he was convicted to 10 years for leaking state secrets in a separate trial, according to his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party.
The Anti-Corruption Court in Islamabad found them guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) during his term from 2018 until his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
The court also barred Khan from holding public office for 10 years, the PTI said. His wife, commonly referred to as Bushra Bibi, was arrested shortly after the verdict was handed down, it said.
Khan is already in prison after being sentenced to three years in August by another court for selling the gifts received during his premiership in the case known as Tosha Khana, after the place where dignitaries are supposed to hand over items received while in office.
While linked to the same matter, the January 31 verdict followed a separate investigation by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had also charged his wife in the case.
One day earlier, a special court sentenced Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, one of his PTI party deputies, to 10 years in prison each for revealing state secrets.
Khan has already been barred from taking part in parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8 because of a previous conviction stemming from his waving of a confidential diplomatic document at a public rally following his ouster in 2022.
At the time, Khan claimed that the document was proof that Pakistan's powerful military in coordination with the United States were behind his ouster. Both have rejected the accusations.
On October 21, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan's longtime rival, returned to Pakistan from four years of self-imposed exile and launched the election campaign of his Pakistan Muslim League party at a huge rally in the eastern city of Lahore.
The Muslim League and Khan's PTI are seen as the main competitors in the upcoming elections.
Pakistan, a nation of 241 million people, is grappling with a severe economic crisis that has seen living standards plunge rapidly.
Russian Police Detain Journalists Covering Flower-Laying By Wives Demanding Return Of Mobilized Men
Police in Moscow on February 3 detained about two dozen people, many of them from media organizations, at an event led by wives demanding that husbands mobilized to fight in Ukraine be brought back to Russia, according to the Sota news outlet’s Telegram channel. The Way Home action near Aleksandr Garden was timed to coincide with 500 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization," including conscription, as losses mounted on both sides in Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Serbian-Born Russian Actor Dropped From White Lotus TV Show After Ukraine Accusation
HBO has said it is "parting ways" with Serbian-born Russian actor Milos Bikovic two weeks after announcing that the 36-year-old would play a Russian yogi in the hit show White Lotus. The planned appearance angered Ukraine, whose Foreign Ministry accused him of supporting Russia in its war on Ukraine and "supporting genocide & violating international law." The dark comedy about rich guests at luxurious resorts is about to start shooting its third season. Bikovic said the "targeted campaign" was a blow to "artistic freedom." To see the original RFE/RL Ukrainian Service story, click here.
Polish President Says He Doesn't Know If Ukraine Can Retake Crimea
Poland's president said he was unsure if Ukraine would be able to regain control over Russian-occupied Crimea but believed it could retake Donetsk and Luhansk, in comments that drew criticism from politicians in the governing coalition. Warsaw has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since Russia invaded the country in 2022 and has said Ukraine must regain control over all of its territory in order to deter Moscow from further aggression. President Andrzej Duda reiterated this position but said, "I don't know if [Ukraine] will regain Crimea, but I believe it will regain Donetsk and Luhansk."
Washington's Allies Warn Iran And 'Proxies' After U.S. Strikes; Tehran And Iraq Condemn Attacks
U.S. officials said they believe air strikes on dozens of Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq late on February 2 in retaliation for the killing of three U.S. troops were successful and warned more strikes will follow.
U.S. allies expressed support for the move as Iran, Iraq, and Syria expressed anger amid concerns of widening conflict in the region.
Officials from U.S. allies Britain and Poland issued statements in support of the U.S. actions, citing Washington's right to respond to attacks and warning that Iran proxies were "playing with fire."
Tehran said it "strongly" condemns the air strikes.
Iraq said it summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires in Baghdad to protest.
Reports from Iraq and Syria suggested that around 40 people had been killed in strikes at seven locations, four in Syria and three in Iraq.
Baghdad said earlier that 16 troops of a state security body known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, which includes Iran-backed entities, had been killed. Earlier, it said the dead included civilians.
The head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Andulrahman, said 23 guards at targeted sites had been killed.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly after the attacks that "our response began today," adding: "It will continue at times and places of our choosing."
“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond,” he added.
A British government spokesperson on February 3 condemned alleged Iranian actions in the region as "destabilizing" and reiterated London's "steadfast" alliance with Washington.
"The U.K. and U.S. are steadfast allies," the spokesperson, quoted by Reuters, said. "We wouldn’t comment on their operations, but we support their right to respond to attacks.
The spokesperson added: "We have long condemned Iran’s destabilizing activity throughout the region, including its political, financial, and military support to a number of militant groups."
Another NATO ally, Poland, also condemned Iran and the groups it allegedly sponsors.
"Iran's proxies have played with fire for months and years," Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said as he arrived for an EU meeting in Brussels, "and it's now burning them."
Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have extensive ties to some militias in the region, accused the United States of undermining stability.
"Last night's attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the U.S. government, which will have no result other than intensifying tension and instability in the region," Naser Kanani, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani accused the U.S.-led military coalition in the region of threatening security and stability in his country and attacking its sovereignty.
His office said the casualties included some civilians among 16 dead and two dozen injured.
Sudani also rejected any suggestion that Washington had coordinated the air strikes with his government.
After a previous U.S. air strike in Baghdad, Sudani asked for the 2,000 or so U.S. troops in Iraq to be withdrawn -- a sensitive bilateral topic.
The Foreign Ministry of Syria called the U.S. actions a path to further conflict.
"What [the United States] committed has served to fuel conflict in the Middle East in a very dangerous way," the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States "did inform the Iraqi government prior to the strikes" but did not provide details. He said the attacks lasted about 30 minutes and included B-1 bombers that had flown from the United States.
Lieutenant General Douglas Sims of the U.S. Joint Staff was quoted as saying secondary explosions suggested the strikes had successfully hit weaponry. He also said that planners were aware anyone in those facilities was at risk.
"U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States," U.S. Central Command said, adding that it had struck "command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces."
U.S. officials have said that the deadly January 28 attack in Jordan carried the "footprints" of Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia in Iraq and vowed to hold those responsible to account at a time and place of Washington’s choosing, most likely in Syria or Iraq.
On January 31, Kataib Hizballah extremists in Iraq announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces. The group said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to the U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
Biden has been under pressure from opposition Republicans to take a harder line against Iran following the Jordan attack, but said earlier this week that "I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for."
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said Tehran "will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us, they will receive a strong response."
The Associated Press quoted a spokesman for the Iran-backed Harakat al-Nujaba militia in Iraq as saying "every action elicits a reaction" but also adding that "we do not wish to escalate or widen regional tensions." He said most of the sites bombed were "devoid of fighters and military personnel" at the time.
The clashes between U.S. forces and Iran-backed militia have come against the background of an intense four-month military campaign in Gaza Strip against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist group Hamas after a Hamas attack killed at least 1,200 people in Israel, most of them civilians.
Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen have also waged attacks on international shipping in the region in what they call an effort to target Israeli vessels and demonstrate support for Palestinians.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to his fifth round of crisis talks in the region from February 3-8, with visits reportedly planned to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank in an effort to promote a release of hostages taken by Hamas in its brutal October 7 raids.
With reporting by Reuters, the BBC, and AP
Fire Hits Russian Refinery Amid Ongoing Infrastructure Battle In Ukraine War
One of the largest oil refineries in the southwestern Russian region of Volgograd caught fire after a drone attack early on February 3 in an apparent continuation of Ukraine's recent targeting of Russian infrastructure to blunt Moscow's ongoing 23-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Separately, Russia-installed authorities claimed that a Ukrainian drone attack on a bakery in the occupied eastern city of Lysychansk had trapped "dozens" of people in the rubble.
“Three people were taken to the hospital. Several dozen more civilians may remain under the rubble,” occupation official Leonid Pasechnik said on Telegram.
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the remarks. Battlefield reports often cannot be verified due to the intense violence in the war zones.
The Volgograd blaze was said to have been extinguished within about three hours.
The Volgograd Ministry of Emergency Situations said an area of around 300 square meters had burned.
Regional Governor Andrei Bocharov said debris from a downed drone had ignited the fire.
“The fire has been localized, the open burning has been eliminated. There are no casualties,” Bocharov said.
LUKoil's Volgograd oil refinery is one of the largest in Russia. It produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, and fuel for ships.
In Ukraine, the military said it had downed nine of 14 Russian drones overnight in an attack on energy infrastructure in Kryviy Rih, a steel-producing city in southeastern Ukraine dozens of kilometers from the front lines.
It was the second attack in as many days on the city, which is President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown.
Kryviy Rih's mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, said electricity had been cut off to thousands of people, and some areas lost water and heating.
On the diplomatic front, Polish President Andrzej Duda sought to reiterate his support for Ukraine after coming under criticism for saying he was unsure whether Kyiv would be able to retake Russian-occupied Crimea, held by the Kremlin since 2014.
"I don't know if [Ukraine] will regain Crimea, but I believe it will regain [the occupied eastern regions of] Donetsk and Luhansk," Duda had said in a February 2 interview, angering Ukrainian leaders and opposition figures within Poland.
On February 3, Duda looked to ease the anger over his statements, saying on social media: “My actions and position on Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine have been unequivocal from day one: Russia is violating international law. It is an aggressor and an occupier.”
“Russia's invasion of Ukraine and occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, is a crime,” he added.
Poland has been a strong ally of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of February 2022.
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Iranian-Linked Sites In Syria, Iraq
U.S. forces have launched multiple strikes against dozens of Iranian-linked sites in Syria and Iraq, U.S. officials said on February 2, in retaliation for a drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members on January 28 and which Washington blamed on Tehran.
"Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement released shortly afterward.
"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," he added.
The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, which has extensive contacts inside Syria, said at least 18 pro-Iranian fighters had been killed in a strike in Syria.
"At least 18 pro-Iran fighters have been killed in strikes in eastern Syria likely carried out by the Unites States," it said, adding that three "non-Syrians" were among those killed in strikes near Mayadin in Syria.
U.S. Central Command earlier confirmed the strikes, saying its forces "conducted air strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups."
"U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States," it said on social media.
"The facilities that were struck included command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces," it added.
U.S. officials later called the action "successful" and said all aircraft returned safely to their bases.
Syrian state media said that "American aggression" had caused a number of casualties in several sites in Syria's desert areas along the border with Iraq.
An Iraqi military spokesman also assailed what he called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. The Pentagon still bases about 2,000 troops in Iraq, and any U.S. military action there is a sensitive issue with the government in Baghdad.
U.S. officials have said the deadly January 28 attack in Jordan carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia in Iraq and vowed to hold those responsible to account at a time and place of Washington's choosing, most likely in Syria or Iraq.
On January 31, Kataib Hizballah extremists in Iraq announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces. The group said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to the U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
U.S. President Joe Biden has been under pressure from opposition Republicans to take a harder line against Iran following the Jordan attack.
When asked by reporters in Florida on January 30 if he had decided on how to respond to the attack, Biden said, "Yes."
"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," he added.
Biden on February 2 witnessed the return to the United States of the remains of the three soldiers killed in Jordan at a service at the Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
With reporting by AFP, CNN, ABC, and Fox
Ukraine Reportedly Informs Washington Of Decision To Fire Zaluzhniy
The Ukrainian government has informed the White House that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has decided to fire General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, The Washington Post reported on February 2, citing two people familiar with the matter. If confirmed, it would be Zelenski'ys most consequential shake-up since the Russian invasion of February 2022. The newspaper said U.S. officials didn’t support or object to the move, acknowledging that it was Zelenskiy's decision to make.
- By AP
U.S. Senate Negotiators Reach Deal On Border, But Ukraine Still Uphill Battle
U.S. Senate negotiators on February 2 reached a deal on a proposal to overhaul the asylum system at the U.S. border with Mexico, clearing the way for Democratic and Republican Senate leaders to begin the difficult task of convincing Congress to pass a national-security package that will include tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine and immigration enforcement, as well as funding for Israel and other U.S. allies. Senator Chris Murphy, lead Democratic negotiator, said on social media that a deal had been reached and that text of the bill would be released over the weekend.
Romanian Agreement With Farmers, Hauliers Ends Protests
Romania's coalition government on February 2 said it had reached an agreement with farmers and hauliers to end weeks of protests against high business costs, even as farmers elsewhere in the EU continued to block roads and border crossings. The protests stem from anger about low prices for produce, rising costs, imports of cheap foodstuffs, and constraints imposed by the European Union's drive to fight climate change. In Romania, hundreds of farmers and truck drivers began protesting three weeks ago, with convoys of tractors and trucks slowing or blocking traffic on national roads near large cities, including the capital, Bucharest.
Former Serbian Intelligence Officers Acquitted Of Journalist's 1999 Murder On Appeal
BELGRADE -- The Court of Appeals in the Serbian capital on February 2 overturned the convictions of four former intelligence officers on charges related to the murder of independent journalist and government critic Slavko Curuvija in April 1999.
In overturning the initial convictions, the court cleared Radomir Markovic of charges of instigating aggravated murder and Milan Radonjic, Miroslav Kurak, and Ratko Romic as accomplices in committing aggravated murder.
"In the absence of direct and indirect evidence that conclusively proves that Markovic, Radonjic, Kurak, and Romic are perpetrators of this criminal act, the Court of Appeals finds that the allegations of the indictment are not unequivocally proven," the court said in a statement on its website.
Curuvija, prominent owner and editor of the independent Dnevni Telegraf and Evropljanin publications, was killed on April 11, 1999, in the passage in front of the building where he lived.
He was a vocal critic of late Yugoslav and Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, who ruled from 1989 to 2000, when he was overthrown.
The trial began in June 2015 -- nearly 17 years after Curuvija's death.
In 2019, the Special Court in Belgrade found the four former State Security (DB) officers guilty of the murder. The court stated that the immediate perpetrator of the murder was an unknown person.
Former DB chief Markovic was sentenced to 30 years for instigating aggravated murder.
Radonjic, former head of the DB in Belgrade, was also sentenced to 30 years for aggravated murder.
Former DB officers Ratko Romic and Miroslav Kurak were sentenced to 20 years each for aggravated murder.
However, the Court of Appeals overturned that verdict in September 2020, saying that the Special Court exceeded the charges and altered the factual situation described in the indictment by introducing an unknown person as the immediate perpetrator of the murder.
In a retrial in December 2021, the Special Court issued a new verdict, again sentencing Markovic and Radonjic to 30 years each, while Romic and Kurak received 20 years each.
At the time, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomed the verdict "as a fragile progress in bringing justice for crimes committed against journalists" in the Balkans.
The Belgrade Court of Appeals took up the appeals filed by the accused in December 2022 before making its latest ruling.
Milosevic was arrested in 2001 and held at a UN court in The Hague for genocide and other war crimes committed during the wars that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
He died in the tribunal's detention unit in 2006 before a verdict was reached.
Georgian Jailed 5 Days For Defacing Church Icon With Stalin's Image
TBILISI -- A court in the Georgian capital on February 2 sentenced activist Nata Peradze to five days of detention after she was found guilty of defacing an image of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin on an icon at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi.
Peradze, accused of splattering blue paint on the icon on display at the church as an act of protest, did not attend the court hearing.
After she posted a video online of her actions last month, an angry mob of right-wing protesters swarmed her Tbilisi home, threatening to "carry out what the state and law failed to."
Police prevented a possible attack on Peradze, who later told RFE/RL that she was the person who threw the paint on the icon, though the panel where Stalin was depicted was unharmed.
The icon featured a painting of St. Matrona of Moscow on its main panel, which is surrounded by scenes of her life on smaller panels, including one showing Stalin, an avowed atheist, standing next to the mystic and saint of the Russian Orthodox Church who died in 1952.
David Tarkhan-Mouravi, leader of the right-wing populist Alliance of Patriots of Georgia -- who donated the icon to the church -- told RFE/RL on January 17 that it will be repainted to remove Stalin's image and replaced with a picture of a woman cured of cancer.
Peradze and the Georgian Young Lawyers' Association, which is representing her, confirmed information on the imposition of the five-day sentence. The Interior Ministry initiated proceedings under a petty hooliganism article, an administrative offense.
A group of Georgian civil society organizations assailed the "severity" of Peradze's sentence, saying it wasn't proportionate to a nonviolent administrative offense.
"According to the Code of Administrative Offenses, detention is used only in exceptional cases. Punishing with such severity and duration for a nonviolent [action against] placement of Stalin's image in Trinity Cathedral violates the standards of proportionality established by the European Court of Human Rights," the group said in a joint statement.
Giorgi Kandelaki, a former lawmaker and now part of the Soviet Past Laboratory group, condemned the court's action, posting on social media that the "Georgian government regards condemnation of Stalin as 'attack on the church' but says nothing negative about Stalin...while openly pro-Russian extremists who commit violence on a regular basis enjoy complete impunity."
Photos of the icon that started circulating on the Internet in early January sparked outrage among many Georgians, who condemned the appearance of the image in one of Georgia's main churches of a Soviet dictator who brutally oppressed religious clerics and religion in general while in power.
Despite massive campaigns of political killings and the destruction of churches during his rule from 1924 until his death in 1953, Stalin, who was an ethnic Georgian, is still viewed with pride by many Georgians. Several public monuments to the communist dictator remain standing across the former Soviet republic.
U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Iranian Firms, Individuals Involved In Drones, Revolutionary Guard
The U.S. Treasury on February 2 slapped fresh sanctions on a network of four companies based in Iran and Hong Kong for involvement in providing materials and sensitive technology for Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned-aerial-vehicle programs, including the Shahed class of drones used by Russia against Ukraine. The Treasury said it has also slapped sanctions on six officials of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp's Cyber-Electronic Command "for malicious cyber-activities against critical infrastructure in the United States and elsewhere."
Moldova Vows To 'Accelerate' Efforts To Comply With EU's Russia Sanctions
CHISINAU -- Moldova is "accelerating work" to comply with EU sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesman said on February 2, a day after an RFE/RL investigation showed Moldovan firms have continued to supply airplane parts to Russian airlines and companies.
"In order not to allow evasion of international sanctions to which our country has joined, the government has accelerated work on the observance of sectorial sanctions and will continue to do so in the future," Daniel Voda wrote on Telegram.
His comments come a day after an investigation by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service found that three Moldovan-based companies had brokered airplane-parts sales worth more than $15 million to Russian firms in 2022-23.
The sales did not violate Moldovan law but were made after Brussels adopted sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
In June 2022, Moldova was granted official candidate status for EU membership. Those aspirations were further buoyed in December 2023, when Brussels said it would open accession negotiations for Moldova to the 27-member bloc, alongside Ukraine. In November, Chisinau joined EU sanctions against Russia.
An EU spokesman told RFE/RL that it was concerned by reports of sanctions evasion and that Moldova should take action.
In the aftermath of its invasion, Russia's aviation industry has been subject to strict international sanctions.
Despite those sanctions, Russian airlines have managed to import some $1.2 billion worth of parts for Airbus and Boeing aircraft since May 2022, according to a Reuters report from August 2023.
The Moldovan companies in question denied selling to Russian firms, claiming instead that contracts were signed with companies in other, unspecified countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a Moscow-led grouping of former Soviet republics.
However, documents seen by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service suggest otherwise.
Data from Russia's Customs Service examined by RFE/RL show that transactions through Moldovan companies began a few months after the start of the invasion.
The Moldovan companies named in those documents were Airrock Solutions, Aerostage Services, and Maxjet Service.
Airrock Solutions and Aerostage were founded in November 2021 and April 2022, respectively, and are owned by Ivan Melnikov, a former top official of the Moldovan airline, Air Moldova. Maxjet, founded in 2011, is owned by Sergei Ranga.
Among the Russian airlines mentioned in the documents was Pobeda, a Russian low-cost airline, and S7 Group, which owns S7 Airlines.
Both Melnikov and Ranga told RFE/RL that they did not know the parts purchased by their companies were destined for Russia, saying they did not have direct contracts with Russian customers.
EU spokesman Peter Stano told RFE/RL that Russia's circumvention of sanctions through third countries was a matter of "great concern" for the EU.
Stano said Moldova had already made "considerable progress" to align with EU sanctions actions against Russia, but he added that Chisinau "must" take measures in relation to "questions regarding the alleged deliveries to Russia of some components by Moldovan companies."
U.S. Reaffirms Support For Bosnia's High Representative
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien reaffirmed Washington's support for High Representative Christian Schmidt during a visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina on February 2.
At a meeting in Sarajevo, O'Brien and Schmidt discussed what they described as the most urgent challenges facing Bosnia, the U.S. Embassy in Bosnia said on X, formerly Twitter.
Since the Dayton peace agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, the country has consisted of the Bosniak-Croat federation and the ethnic Serb-dominated Republika Srpska under a weak central government.
The country has been overseen by a civilian high representative with UN backing and sweeping powers, the position currently held by Schmidt, who has been embroiled in a dispute with the leader of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, who has close ties to Russia.
Dodik, who is under U.S. and U.K. sanctions, has called for Republika Srpska's secession from Bosnia.
Dodik has been charged over two laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by Schmidt.
Both laws were adopted in June by the assembly of Republika Srpska in which Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) has the majority.
Schmidt on July 1 annulled both laws using his so-called "Bonn powers," which allow him to adopt binding decisions and remove public officials from office.
He also imposed changes to Bosnia's Criminal Code stipulating that an official who does not respect the decisions of the high representative can be punished with a prison sentence of six months to five years and banned from all public duties.
O'Brien "reaffirmed the United States' strong support for the high representative and his use of the Bonn Powers to implement and defend the Dayton Peace Agreement, support Bosnia and its institutions as well as ensure those institutions’ functionality, and counter inflammatory rhetoric and actions aimed at undermining both," the embassy said.
O'Brien also "underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Bosnia-Herzegovina's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character" during meetings with Bosnian leaders, including Foreign Minister [Elmedin] Konakovic and the members of the tripartite presidency of Bosnia.
He reaffirmed Washington's support for Bosnia's "integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions and encouraged leaders to adopt reforms that meet international standards necessary to accomplish this," the embassy said.
Bosnia was officially given the status of candidate for European Union membership in December 2022, but has yet to start accession talks with the bloc, which require fulfilling certain criteria.
Russia, Ukraine Clash Over Whether Kyiv Has Requested Bodies From Belgorod Plane Crash
Ukraine says it has repeatedly asked Moscow to return the bodies of dozens of prisoners of war that Russia says died in a plane crash last week, contradicting Kremlin statements that no request has been received on the matter.
Andriy Yusov, the spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, said Kyiv's calls for the return of the remains of 65 POWs Russia claims were on the plane have fallen on deaf ears. He also said in comments on state television late on February 1 that an international probe is needed to establish the facts on the crash of the Il-76 military transport plane that purportedly left 74 dead in total.
"Regarding information about the deaths, Ukraine made requests and continues to do so regarding the transfer of the bodies. So far, the Russian side is not going for it.... So far, Russia has not intensified the process related to an open international investigation," Yusov added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on February 2, however, said Moscow had not received a request.
When asked how Russia would react to such a request, Peskov told reporters in Moscow that Russian law enforcement agencies would have to consider such a request in light of the ongoing investigation into the crash in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine.
Russia has accused Ukraine of shooting down the military cargo plane on January 24, but Kyiv has yet to confirm that claim or that there were Ukrainian POWs on board who were to be involved in a prisoner exchange.
Ukrainian officials say Moscow didn’t ask for any airspace clearance, as it has in the past, to allow for the transport and exchange of POWs.
Neither side has put forward any evidence to help clear up the matter.
Aviation experts have told RFE/RL that it was possible a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile downed the plane but added that a Russian antiaircraft could have been responsible.
A Planet Labs satellite image showing the crash site, published by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, shows an approximately 500-meter-long trail left by the plane crash.
Schemes journalists previously managed to establish the names of the crew members of the Russian Il-76 plane, the death of three of whom was confirmed by their relatives.
France Says Russia Will 'Answer' For Deaths Of French Aid Workers In Ukraine
France says Russia will have to answer for the deaths of two French nationals killed in a drone attack in the Kherson region of Ukraine as they performed humanitarian duties.
Kherson regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in a post on Telegram that the two French nationals were killed, and three other foreigners injured in the attack in Beryslav, a town just outside the southern city of Kherson, on February 1.
Prokudin did not say which humanitarian group the casualties worked for.
"Russian barbarity has targeted civilians in Ukraine," French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"Russia will have to answer for its crimes," he added.
The French remarks come as the United Nations' highest court on February 2 ruled that it has jurisdiction in most aspects of a case filed by Ukraine against Russia shortly after the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor almost two years ago.
The case filed by Kyiv at the International Court of Justice in The Hague accuses Russia of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely claiming that the February 24, 2022, invasion was launched in order to curb an alleged genocide of Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on social media that "the brave French aid workers assisted people and we will always be grateful for their humanity."
Kherson has been the focus of intense attacks by Russian forces for months.
Ukraine's military said on February 2 that its air defenses shot down 11 out of 24 Russian drones launched early on February 2 at critical infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions.
The strikes hit a thermal power plant in the Kryviy Rih area of Dnipropetrovsk, leaving more than 40,000 people without electricity, regional officials said, while some 100 miners were temporarily trapped in two nearby mines due to the lack of electricity.
An unspecified number were later brought to the surface, authorities said, without elaborating.
The Energy Ministry said there were fires at the power plant and damage to substations.
Ukraine is in desperate need of financial and military assistance amid signs of political fatigue in the West as the war kicked off by Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark.
Kyiv is hoping that a four-year, 50 billion-euro aid package approved by the European Union on February 1 will help bring in fresh supplies of weapons and ammunition as a counteroffensive stalls.
They are also hoping it will push U.S. lawmakers toward approving a supplementary spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid.
That package has been stalled in the U.S. Congress amid opposition from Republican lawmakers who want any spending package to also include sweeping changes to border protection policy in the United States.
Separately, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on February 2 said that Toomas Nakhkur, who led the ministry's technical-policy and weapons-development unit, has been suspended after being named a suspect in an undisclosed criminal case.
The move follows an announcement by the Ukrainian Security Service on January 27 that it had uncovered a scheme to embezzle the equivalent of some $40 million earmarked to buy mortar shells for the country's military.
It was unknown if the Nakhkur situation is related.
Kyiv is attempting to clamp down on corruption in a bid to speed up its membership in the European Union and NATO. Officials from both blocs have demanded widespread anti-graft reforms before Kyiv can join.
Pakistan Military Kills 24 Militants In Balochistan In 3 Days, Report Says
Pakistan's military has killed 24 militants in three days in the restive province of Balochistan, broadcaster Geo News reported on February 2, citing a military statement. Four law enforcement personnel have also been killed in the operations, the report said. Militant violence in Pakistan's border areas has put authorities on alert ahead of national elections on February 8.
Romanian Army Chief Warns Country Must Be Ready For Putin
Romania urgently needs to adopt a legal framework that would allow civilian volunteers to pursue military training as the country need to be better prepared in case Russia's war against Ukraine spreads, the NATO member's new army chief has told RFE/RL.
"Yes, the population of Romania, like the entire population of the European Union, of Europe, must be concerned," General Gheorghita Vlad told RFE/RL's Romanian Service in an interview on February 1.
"Personally, though not necessarily as a career soldier, I consider that the Russian Federation will not stop there [in Ukraine]. If it wins in Ukraine, its next main target will be Moldova. We'll see tensions in the Western Balkans as well. I'm more than convinced that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin will escalate his policies in the immediate future."
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, bringing war right up to Romania's northern and Black Sea borders.
Following the Russian invasion, NATO beefed up its effectiveness in Europe and established four more multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.
The battlegroup in Romania, under the framework of France, consists of troops from Belgium, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, and the United States.
In January last year, the Pentagon decided to extend by at least nine months the deployment of some 4,000 U.S. troops to southeast Romania.
Pointing to the beefed-up NATO presence in Romania, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu poured cold water on Vlad's comments.
"Romania was never better protected than it is now, as a NATO member state," Iohannis said on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels.
Ciolacu added that while issuing warnings is part of the role of the army chief, "there is no risk for Romania to be involved into any war right now. Romania has never been safer."
"It's extremely important that we are part of NATO, and one can see that forces from all over Europe and most importantly, from the United States have been deployed on Romanian soil. Let's calm down, Romania is not going to war at all," Ciolacu said.
Romania canceled mandatory military service in 2007, three years after joining NATO in March 2004, and established a professional army and a reservist corps.
Vlad said a law drafted by the Defense Ministry is currently in both chambers of parliament and would most likely be debated after this year's several rounds of local, parliamentary, and presidential elections.
"Among other things, we want to introduce a fixed-term voluntary military service," Vlad said, adding that the program would be separate from professional soldiers but participants would still get paid.
"We are aiming for the age segment between 18-35 years old regardless of sex, nationality or religion, young people who want to wear the military uniform. We should pay this type of service and train the participants in the basic rules of war."
Gheorghita said such a program is needed since Romania's reservist corps is aging and would not be able to face the challenges of a military conflict.
"Imagine a 50-year-old person carrying an 80-liter military backpack," he said.
Romania, a key NATO member on the alliance's southeastern flank that has a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, currently has an 80,000-strong professional army.
Gheorghita, who took the helm of Romania's military in November, says that number is insufficient in the current geopolitical climate and it should be beefed up by 50 percent.
"An adequate number for a professional Romanian Army should be around 120,000," he said.
Russian Election Commission Finds Problems With Supporter List Of Anti-War Candidate Nadezhdin
Russia’s Central Election Commission (TsIK) has said it has found irregularities in some of the paperwork submitted by presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin, putting in peril the bid of the only politician in the March election who has openly called for a halt to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Nikolai Bulayev, deputy chairman of the commission, told reporters in Moscow on February 2 that some of the signatures Nadezhdin submitted were allegedly those of dead people, and that he had been summoned to appear next week.
Thousands had lined up across Russia to support the 60-year-old academic born in Uzbekistan, putting him well over the 100,000-signature threshold.
Nadezhdin has been supported by associates of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and self-exiled opposition figures Maksim Kats and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, even though expectations are that the vote will be easily won by incumbent Vladimir Putin, who has led Russia as president or prime minister since 1999.
Still, Bulayev's comments questioning the signatures could be a sign that Nadezhdin will be disqualified from running.
The TsIK routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, the entire signature process forming a kind of filter against unwelcome developments.
"You and I are the most alive of the living. If someone imagines they see dead souls in my signature lists -- well, friends, that is not a question for me. It's more for the church, or an exorcist," Nadezhdin said on Telegram after Bulayev's statement.
The TsIK has 10 days from when Nadezhdin submitted his application -- January 31 -- to evaluate the signatures for authenticity and decide whether or not he will be allowed to run for president.
Putin, who has held power as president or prime minister since 1999, was officially registered as a candidate earlier this week -- and approved almost immediately -- for a vote he is expected to win easily, with most of his main opponents in jail or outside the country, having fled for security concerns.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
In mid-November, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections that restricts coverage of the poll, while also giving the TsIK the right to change the election procedure in territories where martial law has been introduced.
The Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers nationwide means Putin is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.
But the surprising show of support for the little-known Nadezhdin, whose platform says the invasion of Ukraine was a "fatal mistake" and accuses Putin of dragging Russia into the past instead of building a sustainable future, is complicating the Kremlin's more aggressive ambition of boosting the perception of Putin's legitimacy.
In December, officials disqualified journalist Yekaterina Duntsova, who also spoke out against the war and called for a "humane" Russia, citing alleged technical mistakes in her application to register as a candidate. After her disqualification, Duntsova called on supporters to back Nadezhdin and pledged to work for his campaign.
Blast At Kyrgyz Thermal Plant Injures Three, Forces Cuts To Heating Supplies in Bishkek
At least three people were seriously injured in a massive explosion at a thermal heating plant in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek early on February 2. The explosion and a subsequent fire that lasted for around two hours forced officials to declare hot water and heating restrictions in the city as crews worked to repair the damage. President Sadyr Japarov visited the plant as work was being done to get the facility back online. A special commission has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
UN Court Says It Has Jurisdiction In Parts Of Ukraine's Case Against Russia
The United Nations' highest court on February 2 said it had jurisdiction to hear most parts of a case filed by Ukraine that alleges Russia violated the Genocide Convention by using trumped-up claims to justify its full-scale invasion almost two years ago.
The case filed by Kyiv at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague accuses Russia of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely claiming that the February 24, 2022, invasion was launched in order to curb an alleged genocide of Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.
In a preliminary ruling, ICJ judges ordered Russia in March 2022 to stop the invasion, but Moscow rejected the decision, arguing the court, which resolves legal complaints by states over alleged breaches of international law, had no legal right to decide in this case.
In September, lawyers for Russia asked the court at a preliminary hearing to throw out the case, reiterating that the court had no jurisdiction.
In a ruling read out by ICJ President Joan Donoghue, the judges rejected Moscow's argument that the court does have jurisdiction. But it also ruled it didn't have competence to decide on Ukraine's motion that Russia's use of force contradicted the Genocide Convention, nor could it rule on Kyiv's argument that Russia's recognition of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine breached the convention.
While its decisions are legally binding, the court has no means to enforce them.
In a separate case earlier this week, the ICJ issued a mixed ruling on a terrorism-financing complaint filed by Ukraine against Russia over Moscow's activities in eastern Ukraine and on "racial discrimination" by Russia after it illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.
In a ruling on January 31, the court said that while Moscow had violated the United Nations anti-discrimination treaties by failing to protect education in the Ukrainian language in Crimea, it didn't agree with Ukraine's claim it was due compensation from Russia.
The court also rejected Ukraine's claims of Russia's discrimination against ethnic Tatars and Ukrainians after its annexation of Crimea.
In total, the ICJ agreed with Ukraine that Moscow violated two article of the treaties, but rejected several others.
The court has been in the world's attention in recent days due to a high-profile case brought by South Africa against Israel's handling of the war in Gaza.
In a ruling on January 26, the court ruled that Israel must do everything to prevent genocide during its offensive in response to an attack in October by Hamas -- which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU -- but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
