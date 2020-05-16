Serbia Deploys Army To 'Secure' Three Migrant Camps

Serbia has deployed troops near a town not far from the border with Croatia where hundreds of migrants are located, hoping to reach the European Union.



In a statement issued on May 16, the Serbian Defense Ministry said that President Aleksandar Vucic sent the troops to "secure" three migrant camps near the western town of Sid that are housing some 1,500 people, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.



Vucic said he ordered the deployment to protect the local population from alleged harassment and robberies committed by the migrants.



He told TV Prva that, after a state of emergency imposed to fight the coronavirus spread in Serbia was lifted earlier this month, the migrants started venturing outside the camps, committing "petty crimes and illegal entries into houses."



"Because of that people are feeling unsafe," Vucic said.



There are an estimated 4,000 migrants stranded in Serbia, one of the main transit routes through the Balkans for people fleeing wars and poverty.

Based on reporting by AP