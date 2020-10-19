Serbia Detains Belgian Accused Of Sexual Abuses

BELGRADE -- Serbian authorities say they have detained a 60-year-old Belgian man suspected of multiple sex crimes in his home country.

Eric Lammers was detained in the central city of Kragujevac on October 7 under an Interpol warrant issued by Belgium, a spokeswoman for the city's High Court told RFE/RL on October 19.

Ivana Obradovic said Lammers would be remanded in custody until his extradition to Belgium.

Obradovic did not elaborate on the nature of the crimes.

AFP news agency quoted a judicial source in Belgium as saying the case was linked to suspected sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 12.

On October 8, a Serbian pretrial judge in Kragujevac ordered the extradition of Lammers, who appealed against that decision. The High Court later confirmed the judge's initial ruling.

Lammers is a former member of the Belgian neo-Nazi group Westland New Post.

He was previously suspected of links to a series of murders in Belgium in the 1980s.

With reporting by AFP