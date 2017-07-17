Serbian Activists Rally Against Domestic Violence

Dozens of activists have held a rally in Belgrade to condemn domestic violence, which has claimed the lives of at least 19 women in Serbia this year.

The protest on July 17 came after two women and a child were killed by the women's former husbands in two separate incidents in the past two weeks at the Center for Social Work in the capital.

In both cases, the men had reportedly been known for violence against family members in the past.

The protesters, who gathered outside the Ministry for Social Protection, demanded the resignation of the officials responsible for dealing with domestic violence complaints.

They chanted “Resignations, Resignations!” and demanded that the authorities take immediate steps.

Some of the protesters carried banners that read: "Let's react before it's too late" and "Why are they not among us?", referring to victims of domestic violence.

Similar protests were also held in the cities of Vranje, Nis, and Kraljevo.

Serbian officials say at least 19 women and two children have been killed in domestic violence in Serbia since the beginning of the year.

