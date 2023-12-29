Serbian Opposition Leader On Hunger Strike Against 'Stolen Elections'

Marinika Tepic, a member of the Serbian parliament from the opposition Serbia Against Violence party, is on hunger strike, demanding the annulment of the country's parliamentary and local elections, claiming electoral fraud. Charges of fraud in the December 17 vote set off large student-led protests. While several of Tepic's colleagues have since ended their hunger strikes, she says she has refused demands to quit made by “emissaries” of President Aleksandar Vucic. Tepic spoke about the situation to RFE/RL’s Balkan Service at the parliament in Belgrade, where she was receiving infusions on December 28 – her 11th day without food.