Serbian Opposition Alleges Provocation As Postelection Protest Turns Violent

More than 30 people were detained at a rally organized by Serbia's biggest opposition alliance, Serbia Against Violence, on December 24. Police used tear gas after protesters broke windows of the Belgrade City Council building during the demonstration. The opposition platform alleges that pro-government hooligans were behind the violence and accuses law enforcement of brutality. Thousands of protesters chanted "Thieves!" in reference to the December 17 parliamentary elections, which the opposition says have been "stolen." International observers have confirmed irregularities in the voting.