Serbian Court Holds Hearing On Extradition Of Belarusian Journalist Wanted By Minsk
A Belarusian journalist, filmmaker, and political activist who has been held in prison in Serbia for nearly six months pleaded with a court in Belgrade on March 26 not to be sent back to Belarus, saying his life would be endangered if he were extradited to his home country.
Andrey Hnyot was arrested on October 30 at Belgrade airport based on an Interpol warrant issued at the request of Minsk for alleged tax evasion. Since then, he has been held in detention at Belgrade Central Prison.
"I hope Serbia won't succumb to Belarus's pressure to extradite me," Hnyot told the Higher Court, adding that extradition would put him in "mortal danger."
Hnyot, wearing a T-shirt with the word Truth written on it, denied the tax evasion charges, calling the criminal complaint against him politically motivated, unfounded, and false.
“The Belarusian regime subjects anyone who opposes it to harsh repression," said Hnyot, who said he came to Serbia to work on an international video project and was arrested when he got off a flight from Bangkok.
An appeals court in early March overturned a decision by the Higher Court in Belgrade, which had determined that the legal prerequisites for his extradition to Belarus had been met. But the appeals court returned the case to the Higher Court for reconsideration, saying there had been significant violations of procedures.
Hnyot left Belarus for Thailand in 2020 after criticizing the Belarusian regime and participating in protests following that year’s disputed presidential elections.
Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed a sixth term in office in the election, which no Western governments recognized as free and fair. Faced with massive street demonstrations against his regime, Lukashenka launched a crackdown on civil society and independent media.
Hnyot told the court that Lukashenka's regime wants to punish him for his activism primarily because he is one of the founders of the nongovernmental organization Free Association of Athletes of Belarus (SOS BY).
"We openly opposed the dictatorship, human rights violations, and electoral fraud in Belarus in 2020. They are seeking revenge on us, and that's why I'm here now," Hnyot said.
The SOS BY called for the annulment of the elections, Lukashenka's resignation, and the release of citizens arrested during demonstrations against the regime. The organization was subsequently labeled extremist, a move that Western governments see as an instrument used to persecute political dissidents.
Hnyot presented documentation to the court that he said proved his claim that his human rights would be endangered in Belarus, and he spoke at length about why he wouldn't receive a fair trial there.
His lawyer, Filip Sofijanic, told RFE/RL that there are no legal grounds for extradition and his fears about being persecuted are justified, especially in light of reports from the United Nations that people incarcerated in Belarus are subjected to various forms of torture.
The hearing was attended by representatives of EU countries' embassies and human rights activists, including several Russians temporarily residing in Belgrade.
"I'm here to support Andrey as a colleague from the film industry. I sympathize with him, and I hope he'll be fine," one of the Russians, identified as Dina from Moscow, told RFE/RL.
Another Russian, who identified herself as Anastasia, told RFE/RL that she didn’t know Hnyot personally, but she wanted to support him because he's oppressed.
“The more people know about his case, the greater the chances of his defense," she said.
After the hearing Hnyot was returned to Belgrade Central Prison to await further proceedings in his case.
- By AFP
Ukraine, Georgia Qualify For Euro 2024
Ukraine came from behind to beat Iceland in a play-off to qualify for Euro 2024 on March 26, while Georgia qualified for a first ever major tournament after beating Greece on penalties. Ravaged by war, Ukraine has qualified for a major international tournament for the first time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Meanwhile, Georgia beat the Euro 2004 champions to make history by getting to a major international tournament for the first time since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Held in Germany, the European Championship will kick off on June 14.
Russia Says It Downed 18 Missiles Over Belgorod
Russian forces shot down 18 Ukrainian missiles approaching the Belgorod region in the early hours of March 27, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. #
The Belgorod region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that one person was injured by falling debris and buildings were damaged as Russian forces intercepted the missiles.
The Ukrainian armed forces have not commented on the Russian claims, but Kyiv claimed to have shot down 10 out of 13 Shahed drones launched by Russia in the early hours of March 27.
The drones were launched from Russia’s Kursk region and targeted the Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Sumy regions in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force said it used a combination of antiaircraft missiles and electronic warfare equipment to down the unmanned aerial vehicles. To read the full story on RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Azerbaijan Reportedly Extradites Former Kyrgyz Customs Official Matraimov
Sources close to Kyrgyz law enforcement told RFE/RL on March 26 that Azerbaijan extradited the former deputy chief of the Kyrgyz Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, to Bishkek, where he is wanted for alleged abduction and the illegal incarceration of unspecified individuals.
Media reports in Kyrgyzstan said a brother of Matraimov was extradited along with him. Kyrgyz authorities have not issued a formal statement, but the State Committee for National Security (CSTO) reported that Raimbek Matraimov was in Baku.
The special service said it had sent a letter to Azerbaijan regarding Matraimov's arrest, and that the issue of his extradition to Kyrgyzstan was being discussed.
Matraimov was at the center of a high-profile corruption scandal in 2020-2021 involving the funneling of close to a billion dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
A Bishkek court in February 2021 ordered pretrial custody for Matraimov in connection with the corruption charges. He received a mitigated sentence that meant no jail time and fines amounting to just a few thousand dollars.
The court justified the move by saying that Matraimov had paid back around $24 million, which had disappeared through corruption schemes he oversaw.
In November 2023, the chairman of the state security service, Kamchybek Tashiev, accused Matraimov and crime boss Krimtubol Kolbaev of "forming a mafia in Kyrgyzstan."
Matraimov left Kyrgyzstan in October after Kolbaev was killed in a special security operation in Bishkek.
The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said on January 26 that Matraimov had been added to the wanted list of the State Committee for National Security.
ALSO READ: Investigation: The Matraimov Kingdom
Also in January, Kyrgyz authorities issued a search warrant for Matraimov and directed police officers to investigate him. He has not commented on the charges.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
- By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and
- Reuters
International Envoy To Bosnia Imposes Measures To Improve Election Integrity
The international envoy to Bosnia-Herzegovina imposed technical changes to the election law on March 26 that he said were meant to strengthen electoral integrity. Christian Schmidt said the goal was to restore voter trust through electronic scanning, increased security in the handling of election materials, and voter identification, as well as making election committees more professional. Schmidt said he was taking the steps to support Bosnia "on its way to the European Union” and “for the citizens of this country.” Former elections have been marred by reports of irregularities and fraud, and international observers have been urging reforms. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Azerbaijan Reportedly Extradites Former Kyrgyz Customs Official
Lukashenka Contradicts Putin's Claim About Concert Hall Attackers' Escape Plan
Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka said on March 26 that the gunmen who attacked a concert hall near Moscow last week tried to flee into his country but were unable to because of additional security measures.
Lukashenka was quoted by state news agency BelTA as saying the security measures were put in place along Belarus's border with Russia when it became apparent the perpetrators had driven into the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders both Belarus and Ukraine.
When the attackers fled to the southwest out of Moscow into the Bryansk region, Belarus quickly set up checkpoints.
“That’s why they couldn’t enter Belarus. They saw that, so they turned away and went to the area of the Ukrainian-Russian border," said the long-term ruler of the former Soviet republic, which is allied with Russia. "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin and I didn't sleep for a day," he added. “There was constant interaction."
Putin has claimed the suspects wanted to flee to Ukraine and were expected there. Ukraine and the United States have rejected the claims, saying Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack in which at least 139 people were killed on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall entertainment venue.
Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the United States and other Western countries have said they consider that claim to be credible, but Russian officials continue to insist Ukraine is involved.
Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), on March 26 reiterated Putin’s claim that that not only Ukraine but the West had a role in the deadly attack.
Without offering any evidence, Bortnikov alleged that Western spy agencies also could have been involved in the attack even as he acknowledged receiving a tip from the United States early in March about a potential terrorist attack.
Lukashenka’s version of events echo the comments of Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dzmitry Krutoy, who stated earlier that Belarusian special services "helped Russia fulfill the task of preventing terrorists from escaping across the border.”
Political analyst Artyom Shreibman told RFE/RL that the statements made by Lukashenka and Krutoy were “very contrary to what Russia says.” If the attackers had wanted to flee to Ukraine, then Belarus would have had “absolutely nothing to do with it.”
Shreibman said any involvement of Ukraine means that it would have been necessary to come up with an exit route in advance.
He said Putin and other Russian government officials are trying more and more to promote the "Ukrainian trail" in this terrorist attack.
“The longer they talk about it, the more this contradiction will be revealed,” he said, adding that Lukashenka "now needs to pray" that no one asks Putin about what he (Lukashenka) is saying about being the one who turned the terrorists around.
He also said it was a “mystery” to him how the alleged attackers traveling in Bryansk would have known about the additional security checkpoints, saying that it appeared to be Lukashenka’s way of “playing an evil joke” and expressing his “Soviet local desire for recognition” from Moscow.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Iran Confirms Death Of IRGC Quds Force Officer In Strikes On Syria
Iran has confirmed the death of a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria following air strikes blamed on Israel.
The official IRNA news agency on March 26 said Behruz Vahedi, a member of the IRGC’s expeditionary wing, the Quds Force, had been killed in alleged Israeli air strikes on Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria.
Media close to the Syrian government have accused the United States of carrying out the strikes. Neither the United States nor Israel has commented.
Earlier, the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory For Human Rights said 13 people were killed in the attack, including 12 non-Syrian members of the IRGC.
At least 11 Iranian members of the IRGC have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes on Syria and Lebanon since the start of the war in Gaza in October.
Israel launched a deadly offensive against the Palestinian enclave in response to a multipronged attack by Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by the United States and European Union. Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attack inside Israel, while more than 250 were taken hostage and brought back to Gaza.
Iran's regional allies -- the so-called axis of resistance -- have been targeting Israeli and U.S. interests in the Middle East following Israel's attack on Gaza. However, armed groups have scaled back their attacks on American bases following a series of U.S. strikes in February.
The strikes on Syria came hours before Hamas’s political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, landed in Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He told a news conference that a March 25 UN Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza showed that Israel was experiencing "unprecedented political isolation."
The IRGC stepped in to defend President Bashar al-Assad in 2013 when his grip on power was challenged during the Syrian civil war. Hundreds of IRGC commanders and officers, described by Tehran as “military advisers” are believed to be present in Syria. Iran maintains a large network of militias in the Arab country, consisting mostly of Shi’ite Afghan and Pakistani fighters.
With reporting by AFP
Kyrgyz Opposition Leader Dodges Imprisonment Over Statute Of Limitations
The leader of the United Kyrgyzstan opposition party, Adakhan Madumarov, was found guilty on March 26 of financial fraud and "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" while signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. A court in Bishkek did not sentence Madumarov due to the statute of limitations but ordered him to remain in custody until the decision comes into force. Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested in September 2023. Madumarov has called the move politically motivated and says it is punishment for his criticism of authorities. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Turkmenistan To Repatriate University Students Studying In Russia After Terror Attack
Turkmen authorities are exploring how to bring Turkmen students studying at Russian universities back home, amid fears of an anti-immigrant backlash in the wake of last week’s terrorist attack on Moscow’s outskirts.
People close to police and security agencies in one Turkmen region told RFE/RL that they had received orders from the capital Ashgabat to figure out how to repatriate Turkmen students from Russia.
It's unclear exactly how many Turkmen students attend Russian universities, though estimates put the number in the thousands.
The government has also ordered officials to organize meetings with students and teachers, to warn them about religious radicalism, said one person with knowledge of the plans who asked not to be named due to fear of prosecution. They added that police have also received instructions saying that "some Western countries were behind the individuals who carried out the attack" at the Crocus City Hall on March 22.
Four gunmen entered the Moscow venue as a rock concert was about to begin, opening fire on the crowd and later setting fire to the building. As of March 26, the death toll stood at 139, with more than 120 people wounded by gunshots, smoke inhalation, or burns.
Russian authorities have accused four ethnic Tajik men who worked as migrant laborers in Russia of being the attackers; four other people with Central Asian backgrounds have also been accused of being accomplices in the attack.
The arrests have stoked fears of an anti-immigrant backlash in Russian society; millions of migrant workers from Central Asia labor in Russia, where wages are substantially higher. Most Central Asian nations rely heavily on remittances to buttress their economies.
Kyrgyzstan has already advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia out of fears Kyrgyz nationals could be harassed or attacked.
Security officers in three other Turkmen cities -- Cheleken, Balkanabat, and Turkmenbashi -- were reportedly conducting mass questioning of men and women on their way to mosques for prayers, according to local witnesses. The majority of those stopped and questioned were men with beards and women in hijabs.
The security officers "recommended" some of those who were stopped for questioning "to pray at home" and others were asked about links with radical Islamist groups, multiple people told RFE/RL.
Law enforcement officers also reportedly told believers that they should stop fasting during Ramadan, when all practicing Muslims abstain from food, water, and smoking from sunrise to sunset. The Muslim holy month began this year on March 10.
In the western city of Turkmenbashi, all shops selling religious items and clothes, such as rugs for prayers, hijabs, Korans, and similar goods were ordered closed following the Moscow attack.
The gas-rich Central Asian desert nation is one of the most closed and repressive countries in the world.
Imprisoned Russian Politician Kara-Murza's Wife Backs Prisoner Swap
Yevgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, has said she would support a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the West to save her husband and other political prisoners in Russia whose lives might be in danger.
Her statement came after the suspicious death of outspoken Kremlin critic and opposition politician Aleksei Navalny in a Russian Arctic prison last month.
Navalny's team said earlier that they had found out that a deal on Navalny's possible release as part of a prisoner swap was almost reached days before Russian authorities announced his death on February 16.
"When human lives are at stake, all possible means must be used to save these people's lives," Yevgenia Kara-Murza told reporters in Geneva on March 25, adding that prisoner exchanges had been used during the Cold War to liberate imprisoned Soviet dissidents.
Yevgenia Kara-Murza also said she was not aware of any ongoing negotiations on a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the West at the moment.
Vladimir Kara-Murza, 42, who holds Russian and British passports, was initially arrested in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad and charged with disobeying a police officer.
He was later charged with discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism of the subject. He was later additionally charged with treason over remarks he made in speeches outside Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
In April last year, Kara-Murza was found guilty of all charges and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Kara-Murza fell gravely ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled from Russia to the United States by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest their findings were inconclusive.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the incidents but investigative reporters from Bellingcat, The Insider, and Der Spiegel say they have identified four Federal Security Service (FSB) -- Roman Mezentsev, Aleksandr Samofal, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, and Valery Sukharev -- who followed Kara-Murza secretly during his trips before both times when he fell ill.
With reporting by Deutsche Welle and AFP
Suicide Car Bombing Kills 5 Chinese Workers In Northwestern Pakistan
A suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden car into a bus carrying Chinese workers in Pakistan, killing at least five of them, along with their Paksitani driver, police said.
The bus plunged into a deep ravine off a mountainous highway after the bomber rammed his car into the bus and detonated his explosives, police said.
The March 26 attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was the latest in a series targeting Chinese workers who are employed in major public infrastructure projects funded by the Chinese government. The projects have sparked resentment in some rural parts of the country, and militant groups have targeted foreign workers, seeking to undermine the construction projects.
The five Chinese who died were engineers at a key Chinese-funded hydropower project in Dasu, which is under construction by the China Gezhouba Group Company.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pakistani Taliban, aka Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said it was not involved.
In a previous attack on Chinese workers at the dam project in Dasu, a bomb placed on a bus carrying Chinese workers in July 2021 killed 13 people, including nine Chinese citizens, and injured 21 others.
Pakistani officials said that bus attack was planned by Muhammad Tariq Rafiq, the high-profile commander of the TTP who was also responsible for a number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Islamabad said Rafiq was killed in July 2023.
The suicide bombing on March 26 comes just days after security forces killed at least seven militants as they attempted to storm the offices of Gwadar Port in southwestern Pakistan. The port is one of the main hubs for Beijing's $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that funds infrastructure projects across the country. The CPEC is under Beijing's wider Belt and Road initiative.
In addition to attacks carried out by the TTP, the Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, has also targeted Chinese citizens living in Pakistan.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Union Activist Still In Jail After Completing Term
Jafar Ebrahimi, a prominent Iranian teacher and union activist, has not been released from prison despite serving the whole jail term he was sentenced to for organizing teachers' protests, the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council reported on Telegram.
Ebrahimi was arrested in 2022, along with several other union activists, and was handed a two-year jail sentence for illegal assembly, collusion, and propaganda against Iran.
Ebrahimi, along with Rasul Bodaghi, Ali Akbar Baghani, and Mohammad Habibi, all union activists, were accused of coordinating teachers' protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris.
Iranian officials have accused the French couple of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
The arrests of the French nationals were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the Iranian teachers' rallies and increase pressure on the teachers' union to stop the protests.
Ebrahimi completed his term and was expecting to be released on March 20. But Iranian authorities ruled to keep him in prison to compensate for medical leave during his imprisonment, the Council said on Telegram.
Ebrahimi's health has reportedly deteriorated significantly during his imprisonment, with his lawyer, Erfan Karamveisi, saying his client, who suffers from diabetes, risked becoming blind.
Ebrahimi said in a November 2022 letter that after he was transferred from Tehran's infamous Evin prison to hospital due to illness, authorities chained him to the hospital bed for 12 days and denied him access to his lawyer and family.
Ebrahimi is not the only detainee who has been kept behind bars beyond his sentence.
Upon completing a 15-year sentence, political prisoner Maryam Akbari Monfared discovered that her jail term had been extended by two years due to new charges filed against her.
She has been in prison since December 2009, and sentenced in 2010 to 15 years for her support of an exiled opposition group. She is one of the longest-serving political prisoners in Iran.
Legal pretexts, including fresh charges, are employed by Iranian authorities to keep political and civil activists behind bars for extended periods.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Court Overrules Academic Purge, Reinstates Med School Professors
Iran's Court of Administrative Justice has ordered the reinstatement of nearly 40 faculty members of the Tehran University of Medical Sciences who had been either dismissed or pressured into retirement in recent years, a professor at the university said on March 25.
Reza Malekzadeh told Tehran-based Jamaran News that the academics have successfully contested their removal or enforced retirement -- part of what appears to be a broader clampdown on members of Iranian academia.
Malekzadeh lamented the loss of experienced staff and mentioned a state of "despair among the youth" and a notable decline in the global ranking of the Tehran University of Medical Sciences.
The clampdown on academia, which began to gain momentum under President Ebrahim Raisi, intensified in the aftermath of the widespread protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022.
The precise number of academics affected is not known, but it is believed to be significant. Despite government denials of any political motives, numerous professors have voiced concerns that their dismissals were politically motivated, and part of a "cleansing" of universities.
The clampdown and the subsequent deterioration of the quality of university education appears to have prompted a mass exodus of medical professionals, which Malekzadeh said is being driven by "despair."
Iran has witnessed the departure of approximately 16,000 doctors since 2020, fueled by an economic downturn, challenging working conditions, and constrained social and political freedoms, raising alarm over an impending public health-care crisis.
A report by the Etemad newspaper in September listed 52 professors ousted from Iranian universities since Raisi's tenure began in 2021, highlighting an intensification of faculty dismissals following the Women, Life, Freedom protests.
Mohammad Reiszadeh, the head of Iran's Medical System Organization, has described the departure of thousands of health professionals as a "serious crisis" for Iran's health-care sector.
For decades, Iran's universities have been at the center of the calls for reform.
In 1999, student demonstrations against the closure of a reformist newspaper were met with a violent raid on Tehran University dormitories, resulting in the death of a student.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Melting Snow Causes Floods In Kazakhstan's Aqtobe Region
Melting snow has caused floods in Kazakhstan's northwestern region of Aqtobe, local residents told RFE/RL on March 26. Roads and streets in and near several towns and villages in the region have been hit by floods as temperatures abruptly went up, causing a massive melting of snow that fell during the winter. A resident of the town of Shubarqudyq told RFE/RL that it is the third March in a row that the region has faced floods caused by warm weather melting snow. Local authorities warned that the situation may get worse as much warmer weather is expected in the coming days. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Police Detain St. Petersburg Developer For Facebook Posts About Moscow Attack
A prominent St. Petersburg developer has been detained by police in connection with two Facebook posts related to the Moscow concert hall terrorist attack that killed at least 139 people. Nikolai Konashenok was stopped at Pulkovo airport as he prepared to fly to Yerevan on March 25. Shortly before his detention, Konashenok’s wife, a well-known art manager, announced she was resigning as general director of the New Holland cultural development that her husband also managed, citing “monstrous statements incompatible with humanity” written by a “family member.” Shortly after the March 22 attack, Konashenok suggested the attackers should have instead targeted the Kremlin, and he downplayed the severity of the incident. Police say they’re investigating possible extremism. To read the full story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Court Again Extends Pretrial Detention For WSJ Reporter
A Moscow court again extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been held in Russian custody on espionage charges for nearly a year.
The March 26 ruling by the Moscow City Court was held behind closed doors, due to the presence of what the court said were classified documents.
The court extended his detention at least until June 30.
The Wall Street Journal and the U.S. government have vehemently rejected the charges, saying Gershkovich was merely doing his job as an accredited reporter when he was arrested in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
"This verdict to further prolong Evan’s detention feels particularly painful, as this week marks one year since Evan was arrested and wrongfully detained in Yekaterinburg simply for doing his job as a journalist," U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy said in a statement.
Gershkovich's case "is about using American citizens as pawns to achieve political ends," she said.
Gershkovich is one of two American reporters currently being held by Russian authorities.
Alsu Kurmasheva, an RFE/RL journalist who holds dual Russian-American citizenship, was arrested in Kazan last October and charged with failing to register as a foreign agent under a punitive Russian law that targets journalists, civil society activists, and others. She’s also been charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Prior to her arrest, Kurmasheva had her passport confiscated as she went to leave Russia following a visit because of a family emergency in her native Tatarstan.
RFE/RL and the U.S. government say the charges against her are reprisals for her work.
Another U.S. citizen being held by Russian officials is Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine and corporate security executive who is serving a 16-year prison sentence on espionage charges.
Gershkovich and Whelan have been designated as wrongfully detained by the U.S. government, a designation that provides more dedicated resources in the effort to secure their release.
Kurmasheva, however, has not been designated as wrongfully detained, despite pleas from RFE/RL and from Kurmasheva’s family.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Hamas Leader To Travel To Tehran For Meetings With Iranian Officials
The political bureau chief of the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist group Hamas is slated to visit Tehran on March 26 for high-level meetings with Iranian officials, according to local media.
The official IRNA news agency said Ismail Haniyeh, who is based on Qatar, was scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, among a slew of other officials.
The trip comes a day after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Iranian media cited unnamed political pundits as saying that Haniyeh's visit coming after the resolution was “significant.”
The United States abstained from the March 25 vote, which upset Israel and prompted it to abruptly cancel the visit of a high-level delegation to Washington this week.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani welcomed the adoption of the resolution but said it was “not enough.” He called for “effective measures to implement” the resolution and urged a “complete and permanent cessation” of Israeli attacks against the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
Israel launched its deadly offensive after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns on October 7, taking around 250 hostages and killing more than 1,100 people.
Haniyeh’s trip will mark his second visit to Tehran since the start of the war. His last visit came in early November, when he met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The trip was reported only after Hanyieh met Iranian officials.
Iran is a staunch supporter of Hamas and has praised the October 7 attack, but has insisted that it was not involved in its planning and execution.
Hamas is a member of the so-called axis of resistance, a network of Iran’s allies and proxies in the region. Some members of the network, particularly Shi’ite militias in Iraq and Syria, have launched attacks on Israel and targeted U.S. troops in the region since the start of the war. Iran maintains that the groups operate independently and rejects the proxy label.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Soyuz Spacecraft With 3 Aboard Docks At Space Station
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three passengers has successfully docked at the International Space Station. The spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Russian Oleg Novitsky, and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus arrived at the orbiting station on March 25, two days after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. An initial launch attempt was marred by a safety alert that aborted the blastoff just 20 seconds before the countdown ended. Both Roskosmos and NASA said the crew wasn’t in danger during the aborted launch.
Tajik Authorities Detain, Question Relatives Of Suspected Moscow Gunmen
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities detained relatives of four Tajik men accused of storming a Moscow-region concert hall and gunning down scores of people, questioning the relatives as the investigation into Russia's worst terrorist attack in decades widens.
The move comes as Russian authorities charged an eighth man in connection with the March 22 attack, which killed at least 139 people and wounded scores more.
The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crocus City Hall, where people were taking their seats for a concert by a Soviet-era rock band when four men began gunning people down, and then set fire to the venue.
As of March 26, the death toll stood at 139, with more than 120 people wounded, many hospitalized with gunshot wounds or burns.
Four ethnic Tajik men who worked as migrant laborers in Russia have been accused of staging the attack. The four appeared in a Moscow court on March 24, and were ordered held in pretrial detention. All four showed signs of being severely beaten, and unconfirmed reports said they may have been tortured while in custody.
In the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, and several surrounding towns, law enforcement authorities went to the homes of relatives of the men, and took them back to the capital for questioning, neighbors and relatives told RFE/RL.
In Vahdat, a town just east of Dushanbe, the mother, brother, two uncles, and other relatives of one of the accused gunmen -- Saidakram Rajabalizoda -- were taken away by police on the evening of March 25, a domestic employee told RFE/RL. Other neighbors said that the head of the neighborhood where the family lived was also taken by police.
An unknown number of relatives of another of the suspected gunmen -- Muhammadsobir Faizov -- were taken from their homes in Dushanbe, neighbors told RFE/RL.
Tajik authorities have made no statement about the detentions. The Foreign Ministry issued a statement hours after the attack, refuting reports identifying three other Tajik men who allegedly participated in the attack, but has made no further comment.
In Moscow, Russians flocked to the venue to lay flowers and mourn the dead, while rescue workers picked through the wreckage of the concert hall, which was gutted by a fire shortly after the shooting.
Russian authorities charged an eighth man in connection with the attack, according to the state news agency TASS. Moscow's Basmanny District Court ordered the detention of Alisher Kasimov, a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, accusing him of allegedly renting an apartment to the four attackers.
Kasimov's detention brings the number of people ordered held in custody to eight as of March 26; 11 people in all have been detained by police, according to officials.
A day earlier, a Moscow court ordered three men held on charges related to their providing a car and an apartment to the attackers.
President Vladimir Putin has stated that the attack was carried about by "radical Islamists," but he and other top officials have also asserted that Ukraine and the United States had a role to play -- something both countries have dismissed outright.
Nikolai Patrushev, the hawkish director of Russia's Security Council, repeated that allegation on March 26 when asked by reporters in passing whether Kyiv or the Islamic State group was behind the attack.
"Of course, Ukraine," he said.
The director of Russia's main domestic intelligence agency, meanwhile, also asserted Ukraine was involved, repeating earlier statements that the suspects had sought to travel to Ukraine after the attack.
"In general, we believe they are involved in this," Federal Security Service director Aleksandr Bortnikov was quoted by Russian reporters as saying.
"We believe the action was prepared both by the radical Islamists themselves and, of course, facilitated by Western special services, and Ukraine's special services themselves have a direct connection to this," he was cited as saying by Russian news agencies.
He provided no evidence.
In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again vehemently denied any involvement on March 25, saying in his nightly video address that Putin was always seeking to blame "someone else."
U.S. officials have also dismissed the assertions, saying publicly that intelligence showed Islamic State was behind the attack. And French President Emmanuel Macron also said a branch of Islamic State "planned the attack and carried it out," adding the same group had plotted attacks in France.
The images of the four Tajik men, shown badly beaten, drew criticism and questions about the Russian authorities' methods.
Video that circulated on Telegram purported to show one of the men having his ear cut off and stuffed into his mouth. Another Telegram channel known to be linked to the Wagner mercenary group published a photograph purporting to show one of the detained men with his genitals attached to an electric wire.
Team Against Torture, a Russian organization that advocates against police brutality, said in a statement that the culprits must face stern punishment, but "savagery should not be the answer to savagery."
About two weeks before the attack, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow released an unusual warning, saying radical "extremists" might be plotting to target public locations, and urged American citizens to be careful.
The warning was met with derision by officials, including Putin, who suggested it was aimed at embarrassing him ahead of presidential elections that he easily won in the absence of any credible opponents.
Speaking in Washington on March 25, White House national-security adviser John Kirby said U.S. officials shared the intelligence warnings ahead of time, under a tenet of the U.S. intelligence community called the "duty to warn."
The "duty to warn" is a years-old executive order that obliges U.S. intelligence officials to lean toward sharing knowledge of a threat if conditions allow -- even if the apparent targets are adversaries.
"We had a duty to warn them of information that we had, clearly that they didn't have. We did that," he said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service and Current Time
- By Reuters
U.S. Targets Russian Fintech Operators For Alleged Ukraine Sanctions Evasion Work
The U.S. Treasury Department on March 25 said it had imposed sanctions on Russian financial services and technology players for developing or offering services in virtual assets aimed at evading Ukraine war-related sanctions on Russia. The Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 13 entities and two individuals in the latest round of sanctions targeting Russia's core financial infrastructure to block its use of the international financial system to further its Ukraine war aims. Among the firms targeted is Atomyze, a fintech firm controlled by sanctioned Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin's Interros Holding investment group.
Russia Rejects U.S. Legal Claim To Arctic Seabed
Russia’s Foreign Ministry rejected a U.S. claim to a vast territory of seabed under the Arctic Sea, accusing Washington of violating international law. The ministry’s statement, released on March 25, comes three months after the United States made its unusual pronouncement, asserting ownership of around 1 million square kilometers of undersea territory off the coast of Alaska. The move raised eyebrows among legal and polar experts since Washington cited a major UN treaty setting out rules for the world’s oceans for the claim, even though it is not part of the treaty. Russia, meanwhile, is a signatory to the treaty.
Zelenskiy Replaces National Security And Defense Council Secretary In Latest Personnel Shake-Up
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on March 26 dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the post of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, replacing him with Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who has served as Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief.
The personnel change was announced in two decrees posted on the Ukrainian president’s website. Zelenskiy had not indicated he was planning any changes, and no reason was given for Danilov's dismissal. Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council since October 2019, did not publicly comment.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The country's top political, security, and defense chiefs comprise the council, which has a coordinating role on issues of national security and defense under the president.
Zelenskiy's decrees named Oleh Ivashchenko, a deputy chief of the Ukrainian military spy agency, as the new foreign intelligence chief.
The personnel change comes as Ukraine is trying to build defensive fortifications in the eastern part of the country where Russian forces have been advancing and as Ukraine becomes more and more frustrated over the inability of the U.S. Congress to pass a massive military aid package for Ukraine because of partisan disagreements.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Politico in an article published on March 25 that his country desperately needs U.S.-made surface-to-air missiles to fend off Russia’s relentless attacks.
“Give us the damn Patriots,” he said, referring to the air-defense weapons that are the best defense system against the ballistic missiles that Russia has been using.
“If we had enough air-defense systems, namely Patriots, we would be able to protect not only the lives of our people, but also our economy from destruction,” he added.
The personnel change comes as Ukraine is trying to build defensive fortifications in the eastern part of the country where Russian forces have been advancing.
Lytvynenko will take up his new duties amid regular barrages by Russian forces, including fresh drone and missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv on March 26.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces carried out strikes "on decision-making centers and facilities of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)." The ministry said "high-precision long-range naval and land-based weapons and UAVs" were used in a group strike and claimed that the "goal of the strike was achieved."
Ukraine’s military said it had shot down 12 Russian drones that were aimed Kyiv. No casualties were reported, but it was unclear if there was damage on the ground, the military said. In Kharkiv, regional authorities said at least eight Iranian-made drones targeted Ukraine’s second-largest city but were shot down by air defenses.
The drone attacks occurred as engineers struggled to restore electricity to thousands of people from earlier attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid.
Russian attacks a day earlier battered some of Kharkiv’s electric grid, as well as facilities in the Black Sea port of Odesa and the river port of Mykolayiv. Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper said more than 300,000 residents were without power late March 25.
In addition, on the night of March 25, the Ukrainian military shot down eight of nine Shahed drones in the Mykolayiv and Odesa regions. In Mykolayiv, falling debris struck houses and injured 11 people.
Meanwhile, A Moscow court has issued an arrest warrant for the chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasyl Malyuk, on charge of public calls for terrorism. Malyuk was also added to Russia's wanted list.
Kommersant newspaper said the charge might have stemmed from Malyuk's statement last year about SBU's involvement into an October 2022 attack on the key bridge in Ukraine's Moscow-occupied Crimea.
On March 25, in a televised interview, Malyuk revealed some details of deadly attacks against Russia's pro-Kremlin public figures since 2022. Malyuk did not say whether the SBU was involved in those attacks.
With reporting by Reuters, RFL's Russian Service, and Politico
Pakistani Forces Kill 4 Insurgents Trying To Attack Naval Facility In Balochistan Province
Pakistani security forces killed four insurgents who tried to attack one of the main naval facilities in southwestern Baluchistan Province on March 25, government and police officials said. No damage was caused to the Siddiqui air station in the attack, which was claimed by the outlawed separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA), which is designated as a terrorist group by Pakistan, Britain, and the United States. Authorities say the insurgents were killed when they tried to enter the naval facility in Turbat, a district in Baluchistan. There was no immediate comment from the military.
Putin Blames 'Radical Islamists' For Concert Massacre, But Still Points To Ukraine, U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 25 said the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow was committed by radical Islamists.
Speaking in a meeting with government officials, Putin said the killings were carried out by extremists "whose ideology the Islamic world has been fighting for centuries."
Putin did not mention the Islamic State group that claimed responsibility for the attack and instead again attempted to implicate Ukraine and the United States without providing evidence.
"We know that the crime was committed by radical Islamists....But we also see that the United States is trying to convince its satellites and other countries of the world that there is supposedly no trace of Kyiv in the Moscow terrorist attack," Putin said.
Kyiv and Washington have dismissed Putin's assertions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vehemently denied any involvement in the attack, saying Putin was always seeking to blame "someone else.”
Zelenskiy referred to Putin's comments in his nightly video message on March 25.
"Again, he accuses Ukraine. A sick and cynical creature. Everyone is a terrorist to him except for himself although he has been fueled by terror for two decades already,” Zelenskiy said.
The White House said on March 24 that the Islamic State-Khorasan bore sole responsibility for the attack.
"There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever," U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on March 24.
French President Emmanuel Macron on March 25 said France has intelligence pointing to "an IS entity" as responsible. Macron said it was a branch of Islamic State that "planned the attack and carried it out," adding the same terrorist group had plotted attacks in France.
The attack on March 22 on Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow left 139 people dead, according to a new death toll released during the meeting. More than 180 people were injured, and 97 of them remain in the hospital, officials said.
The attackers shot and killed concertgoers as they waited in line to get in and then entered the auditorium, where they killed more people before setting fire to the vast concert hall.
According to Putin, the attack "may only be a link" in a series of attacks carried out by those backing Ukraine’s fight against Russia's full-scale invasion. He did not specify who he meant but previously blamed the "collective West" for starting the war.
An investigation must uncover who ordered the attack, he said, adding that it was necessary to find out why the terrorists "tried to flee to Ukraine and who was waiting for them there."
Putin claimed on March 23 that four gunmen were arrested while trying to escape to Ukraine, which he said "had prepared a window for them to cross the border." Putin provided no evidence to support this.
With reporting by AP and AFP
