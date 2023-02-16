News
Serbian Far-Right Leader Arrested After Nationalists Try To Storm Presidency In Belgrade
BELGRADE -- The leader of a far-right political party in Serbia has been arrested by police in Belgrade after a rally he organized of nationalists turned violent on February 15.
Damjan Knezevic, the head of Narodna Patrola, or People’s Patrol, was detained by police on February 16 along with two other unidentified members of the far-right group. They were charged with inciting violence and weapons violations.
The arrests come a day after hundreds of Serbian nationalists rallied in Belgrade, demanding that President Aleksandar Vucic reject a Western plan to normalize ties with Kosovo and pull out of negotiations.
Shouting “Treason!” and carrying banners reading “No surrender,” the right-wing protesters blocked traffic as they gathered near the Serbian presidency building in central Belgrade.
Some of the estimated 1,000 protesters tore down protective metal fencing around the building at the end of the rally but were prevented by riot police from reaching the entrance.
The protest came amid efforts by U.S. and European Union officials to mediate a solution for the long-standing dispute between Serbia and Kosovo, a former Serbian province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize.
WATCH: Police in Belgrade blocked right-wing protesters who attempted to storm the country's presidency building following a rally to mark Serbian Statehood Day.
The crowd shouted "Serbia! Russia!" and symbols of the Russian mercenary group Wagner and the letter Z for the Russian military were visible in the crowd. Some protesters shouted offensive messages about Vucic.
Vucic held a meeting with the security services following the protest and said Serbia would not allow "thugs and extremists with any help from the outside -- the West or the East -- to threaten the constitutional order."
People's Patrol is known for its anti-immigrant actions and events in support of Russia in Belgrade since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.
Knezevic in November visited the Wagner Center in Russia, and the organization is behind the drawing of a mural in Belgrade in honor of Wagner.
Despite its status as a candidate for EU membership, Serbia refuses to impose sanctions on Russia and maintains good bilateral relations with Moscow.
U.S. and EU envoys have been pressing Belgrade and Pristina to approve a plan on normalizing relations presented last year under which Belgrade would stop lobbying against Kosovo having a seat in international organizations, including the United Nations.
One of the sticking points in the talks on normalizing relations has been the creation of an association of municipalities in Kosovo with a Serbian majority.
The European Union has expressed its readiness to help Kosovo and Serbia in the talks on forming the association.
EU spokesperson Peter Stano said the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia is the only platform where ideas and proposals about the association can be discussed.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier in a statement congratulating Serbia as it marked its Statehood Day that Kosovar and Serbian leaders will have to make "difficult compromises" to resolve outstanding issues and normalize their relations.
"I am confident that normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo will bring security and prosperity for Serbia and all citizens of the Western Balkans," Blinken said in the statement.
"Certainly, Serbian and Kosovar leaders will make difficult compromises to achieve these goals, but the rewards for the Serbian people -- and the entire region -- will be vast," Blinken said.
With reporting by AP
Another Top Russian Official Found Dead After Apparent Plunge From High-Rise Apartment
A top Russian Defense Ministry official has been found dead after apparently falling from a high-rise apartment building in St. Petersburg, the latest death of a senior official. Marina Yankina, 58, was the head of finance and procurement of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Western Military District. The report of her death on February 16 comes just days after Major General Vladimir Makarov -- who was recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin -- was found dead in a suspected suicide outside of Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By TASS
Duma Lawmakers Back Russia's Exit From Council Of Europe Conventions
Russian lawmakers on February 16 supported the country's withdrawal from 21 conventions of the Council of Europe, in accordance with Moscow's decision last March to leave the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog. Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko said at the session of the State Duma that Russia will remain party to the Council of Europe conventions on combatting terrorism unless attempts are made to discriminate against it. Russia's departure from the body preempted the country's expulsion following its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by TASS, click here.
Iranian Soccer Great Ali Daei, Who Voiced His Support For Protesters, Cannot Leave The Country
Retired Iranian football great Ali Daei, who has expressed his support for the months-long wave of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, will not be able to attend a FIFA ceremony because he cannot leave the country.
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency reported that Daei, who was invited to attend The Best FIFA Football Awards scheduled to be held on February 27 in Switzerland, cannot leave the country.
Daei, 53, a former striker for German football giants Bayern Munich whose 109 goals at the international level went unsurpassed until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him, is one of Iran's most famous soccer players.
Daei previously announced that he had been summoned by the authorities for his comments in support of the protests and had his passport confiscated.
Since the start of nationwide protests following the death of Amini in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, numerous Iranian celebrities and sports personalities have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after voicing support for the protests.
The unrest has put women's rights in Iran and the lack of freedoms in general in Iran in the spotlight.
Authorities have responded to the unrest with a wave of brutal and often deadly repression.
In December, Daei said that an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off.
Another Iranian professional soccer player, Amir Nasr-Azadani, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for "assisting in waging war against God." Nasr-Azadani had faced a potential death sentence.
Ali Karimi, a former soccer player with Bayern Munich and once the captain of Iran’s national soccer team, has also been a target of the government for his support of the protesters and his posts on social media, including on Instagram, where he has nearly 15 million followers.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described efforts by celebrities to support the protesters as “worthless” and has called for judicial action against them.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
China, Iran Call On Afghanistan To End Restrictions On Women
China and Iran have urged mutual neighbor Afghanistan to end restrictions on women’s work and education. The call came in a joint statement on February 16 issued at the close of a visit to Beijing by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The call is notable coming from Iran’s hard-line Shi'ite Muslim regime, which has been challenged by months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating clothing requirements. Raisi expressed support for China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and claim to self-ruling democratic Taiwan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Chechen Man Detained At Moscow Airport May Face Torture, Rights Group Says
A Chechen man detained at a Moscow airport on his way to the Netherlands has most likely been sent back to Russia's North Caucasus, where he may face torture or even death for being gay, the SK SOS human rights group said on February 16. According to the watchdog, police detained Idris Arsamikov at Domodedovo airport overnight. Arsamikov, who was tortured by police in Chechnya over his sexual orientation in 2018, now lives in the Netherlands. He had briefly visited Chechnya to bury his father, SK SOS says. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Voices 'Deep Concern' Over Proposed Georgian 'Foreign Agent' Media Law
The U.S. State Department has expressed “deep concern” over a draft “foreign agent” media law in the Georgian parliament, saying its adoption could “potentially undermine Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration.”
Speaking to reporters in Washington on February 15, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the proposed legislation “would stigmatize and silence independent voices and citizens of Georgia who are dedicated to building a better future for their own communities.”
Under the proposed legislation, media in Georgia that receive more than 20 percent of their income from foreign sources would need to register as foreign agents.
The legislation was drafted by members of the populist People’s Power, a political party founded in August 2022 by Georgian lawmakers who left the ruling Georgian Dream party. People’s Power, which is critical of U.S. actions in Georgia, currently holds nine seats in Georgia’s 150-seat parliament but supports the ruling majority.
The party introduced its media draft law -- titled On Transparency Of Foreign Influence -- in parliament on February 14 for debate.
It would require all media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from foreign sources to register as “foreign agents” and report their total annual income.
Washington has raised with Tbilisi its concerns over the proposed law, Price said.
“We are deeply concerned about its implications for freedom of speech and democracy in Georgia. We’ve expressed those deep concerns directly to our interlocutors in the government of Georgia,” Price told reporters in Washington.
On September 6, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Georgia needed to speed up reforms in areas such as the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and media freedom before it can be granted the status of a candidate for European Union membership.
In its annual press rankings issued in 2022, Reporters Without Borders ranked Georgia 89th out of 180 countries, a drop from the previous index.
The report said it reflected an “unprecedented” number of physical assaults on journalists in the country in 2021, noting “official interference” undermined efforts undertaken to improve press freedom.
The media watchdog called the press landscape in the country “diverse” but “heavily polarized” and noted media owners “kept their hand” in controlling the editorial content of outlets. It also highlighted a strengthening of regional and community radio stations amid a decline of print media readership and a growth of online news audiences.
Iranian Pharmacy Closed Down After Owner Fails To Observe Hijab Rule
A Tehran pharmacy has been shut down due to its noncompliance with the mandatory hijab law and a criminal case filed against its female owner as Iran enters its fourth month of unrest sparked by the death in police custody of a young woman arrested for "improperly" wearing the hijab.
The head of the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, wrote on Twitter on February 15 that the pharmacy was closed after "its owner disrespected the person who warned her to observe the hijab."
In response, lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh wrote that “it is illegal to close a business on the pretext that one person does not observe the hijab."
Last week, officials sent a letter to trade unions calling for stricter enforcement and adherence to the mandatory hijab in the capital's stores and businesses.
According to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by RFERL’s Radio Farda, the order was issued to trade unions in the capital based on the Hijab and Chastity Law and with the aim of preventing the "spread of the habit of not wearing a hijab."
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran, where the country's Hijab and Chastity Law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public.
In recent weeks, numerous reports have been published about the closing of businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the owners' and managers' failure to observe Islamic laws and mandatory hijab rules.
Since the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AFP
NATO Chief Tells Turkey It's Time To Ratify Membership For Sweden, Finland
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told Turkey on February 16 that it was time to finally ratify Sweden and Finland's bids to join the Western defense alliance. Stoltenberg arrived in Ankara 10 days after Turkey was hit by a massive earthquake that has claimed nearly 40,000 lives across the country's southeast and in parts of Syria. "In your time of need, NATO stands with Turkey," Stoltenberg said after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. But he also stressed the urgency of Ankara dropping its resistance to bids by the two Nordic neighbors to join the Western defense alliance. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Founders, Former Editor Of Opposition 'Nexta Live' Telegram Channel Go On Trial In Belarus
Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist who was detained in 2021 after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk, has gone on trial in the high-profile case against the Poland-based Nexta Live Telegram channel.
Nexta Live extensively covered the unprecedented protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and the West say was rigged.
The Minsk regional court started the trial on February 16 of Pratasevich and his two co-defendants, who are being tried in absentia: the Nexta Live Telegram channel's founders, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik.
The defendants are charged with forming and leading an extremist group, insulting strongman leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass disorders, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed to undermine national security.
Putsila was additionally charged with orchestrating the activities of a terrorist organization.
State-run media reported that Pratasevich pleaded guilty to all charges. If convicted, the men may face up to 15 years in prison.
The Prosecutor-General’s Office also said the defendants must pay 30 million rubles (almost $11.9 million) to cover what were labeled as damages that Nexta had inflicted on Belarus.
Pratasevich, who used to work as an editor and a key administrator of the Nexta Live channel on Telegram, fled Belarus in 2019.
In May 2021, he and his then-girlfriend, Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, were arrested after their commercial flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials had conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces and sentenced to six years in prison in May 2022.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka and his regime of extracting video confessions through torture.
In 2017-18, Pratasevich was a Vaclav Havel Journalism fellow in Prague. The Vaclav Havel Journalism Fellowship -- a joint initiative of RFE/RL and the Czech Foreign Ministry -- has been available to aspiring independent journalists in the EU's Eastern Partnership countries and Russia. Pratasevich did not work for RFE/RL either before or after obtaining the fellowship.
Lukashenka has denied stealing the election and has since cracked down hard on the opposition, whose leading members were jailed or forced to flee the country in fear of their safety.
Media Watchdog Urges Release Of Azerbaijani Photojournalist
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Azerbaijani authorities to release photojournalist Vali Shukurzade, who was detained on February 4 in Baku. He was charged with hooliganism and disobeying police orders and sentenced to 30 day of administrative detention on February 5. Shukurzade's lawyer told the New York-based CPJ that his appeal was rejected on February 10. "Azerbaijani authorities should release Shukurzade and ensure that members of the press do not face trumped-up charges in retaliation for their work," CPJ said in a statement on February 15.
Armenian Prime Minister Proposes Demilitarized Zone Around Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia has proposed creating a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh with international guarantees as part of its latest peace plan on the breakaway region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has announced.
Speaking at a weekly session of his cabinet on February 15, Pashinian said his country’s latest draft proposal had been forwarded to Azerbaijan and the OSCE Minsk Group, which is tasked with mediating talks between Baku and Yerevan.
Pashinian said he first voiced the idea of a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh on October 31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.
"The creation of a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh with international guarantees has been proposed, as a result of which Nagorno-Karabakh may not need a defense army of that scale. This proposal is still valid, I think,” Pashinian said.
His remarks come amid the latest standoff between the two South Caucasus rivals over a two-month blockade -- led by protesting Azerbaijanis claiming to be environmental activists -- of the Lachin Corridor, the only land route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenians and others have accused Baku of staging the Lachin protest to put pressure on Yerevan and Karabakh Armenians, noting that spontaneous protests are routinely dispersed quickly by police in Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sparring over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 with some 30,000 dead.
During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in the fighting, which was ended by a Russia-brokered peace agreement.
The blocking of the Lachin Corridor has led to sometimes tense standoffs between the protesting Azerbaijanis and Russian troops who are stationed there as part of the 2020 Russia-brokered deal.
Human Rights Watch said on December 21 that the blocking of the Lachin Corridor had disrupted access to essential goods and services for tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians living there.
"Prolonged blocking of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the outside world could lead to dire humanitarian consequences," said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
In August, the Lachin Corridor was the site of more tensions after Baku announced it had finished its section of a new road through the area, paving the way for Azerbaijani troops to take control of villages in the region, and prompting questions over the fate of ethnic Armenians there.
A month later, in September, Nagorno-Karabakh witnessed the most intense fighting since the 44-day war in 2020. Figures released by both sides showed that more than 200 service personnel were killed in the border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Launches Missile, Drone Strikes Across Ukraine Overnight
Russia’s military launched missile and drone strikes across Ukraine overnight, triggering air alerts and the country’s air-defense system, Ukrainian officials reported early on February 16.
The Ukrainian military said Russia’s military had launched a total of 32 air and sea-based missiles at targets across Ukraine and that Ukrainian military jets and air-defense systems had managed to shoot down 16 of them.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Writing on Telegram earlier, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, said unspecified sites in the north and west of Ukraine had been hit, as well as the central regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad. Yermak said Ukraine's air defenses had hit an unspecified number of missiles and drones.
It was unclear whether there had been any casualties.
In western Ukraine, Maksym Kozytskiy, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said “a critical infrastructure facility” had been hit in the region in the overnight Russian attack.
The fresh attacks come amid reports of intensifying fighting in the country’s east. Russian artillery, drones, and missiles have relentlessly pounded Ukrainian-held areas in the country's east for months, indiscriminately hitting civilian targets and wreaking destruction
In its daily briefing on February 16, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks on 15 settlements in the east.
The Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which together comprise the industrial Donbas region bordering Russia, have suffered severely from Russia’s bombardments as Moscow reportedly moves more troops into the area.
Six civilians were killed and 13 wounded in Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on February 15, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on Telegram on February 16.
On February 15, Russian invading forces claimed some battlefield success, saying its troops broke through two Ukrainian defensive lines in the eastern Luhansk region and pushed back Ukrainian troops some 3 kilometers.
It was not possible to independently verify Moscow's claim. Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment.
Elsewhere, Kyiv’s military administration said that six apparent reconnaissance balloons were detected floating over the capital on February 15 and that “most of them” had been shot down.
It said the balloons “could carry corner reflectors and certain reconnaissance equipment” and were designed to “identify and deplete” Ukraine’s air defenses.
WATCH: Having made the most of Soviet-era T-72 tanks up to now, Ukrainian forces are keen to take newly acquired Leopard 2 tanks into battle against Russian invaders. Tank crews are undergoing accelerated training in Poland, mastering the advanced targeting systems, speed, and maneuverability of the German-made Leopards.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said his country’s forces would need “a few months” to learn how to use new Western weapons before they can try and push the Russians out of Ukraine.
In a speech to the lower house of the State Duma on February 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Western support for Kyiv’s war effort was prearranged, saying that “the U.S. and its satellites are waging a comprehensive hybrid war following years of preparation.”
Lavrov said a revised Russian foreign policy doctrine to be published soon will emphasize the need to “end the Western monopoly on shaping frameworks of international life.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Government Approves Sale Of IKEA Factories
A Russian government commission has approved the sale of Swedish furniture maker IKEA's three factories in Russia to two local buyers, paving the way for a deal to be struck, a government official was quoted as saying on February 16. Western companies announced plans to leave Russia after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February. Sales have been complicated by the need for deals involving firms from so-called "unfriendly" countries -- those that imposed or supported sanctions against Russia -- to win approval from a government commission. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By Reuters
U.S. Lawmakers Want Terrorist Designation For Russia's Wagner Group
A group of U.S. senators said on February 15 that they would try again to pass legislation that would require the State Department to designate the Russian mercenary company Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO). Led by Senator Ben Cardin (Democrat-Maryland) and Senator Roger Wicker (Republican-Mississippi), the senators said they had reintroduced the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) act, seeking to hold Wagner accountable for human rights violations in Ukraine and elsewhere by adding it to the FTO blacklist. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Riot Police Prevent Right-Wing Demonstrators From Entering Presidency In Belgrade
BELGRADE -- Police blocked Serbian right-wing protesters who attempted to storm the building of the presidency in Belgrade on February 15 during a rally on Statehood Day against Serbia’s ongoing dialogue on normalizing relations with Kosovo.
Some of the estimated 1,000 protesters removed a protective fence around the building and headed toward its main entrance to submit their demands before they were stopped. Some participants threw eggs at the building.
Damjan Knezevic, leader of the far-right People's Patrol, which organized the protest, told the crowd that no one in the ruling Serbian Progressive Party "can call themselves a Serb."
The government is fearing riots, Knezevic said, adding, "I swear to you, we are ready for more than that."
The crowd shouted "Serbia! Russia!" and symbols of the Russian mercenary group Wagner and the letter Z for the Russian military were visible in the crowd. Some protesters shouted offensive messages about Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Vucic held a meeting with the security services following the protest and said Serbia would not allow "thugs and extremists with any help from the outside -- the West or the East -- to threaten the constitutional order."
Vucic, who made the comment in an interview with Pink television, did not elaborate.
The organizers of the protest called on the authorities to withdraw from negotiations on the normalization of relations with Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that declared independence in 2008.
Knezevic said participants "prefer the Russian proposal" for Kosovo, instead of a French-German one that is being used as the blueprint for the talks. Knezevic said he made the comment in English for the benefit of representatives of foreign media covering the protest.
A few hours before the event, the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that it had detained two people. A press release from the ministry said a weapon and ammunition were found on the individuals during their arrest.
The two people detained are members of the People's Patrol, the organization confirmed on Telegram.
People's Patrol is known for its anti-immigrant actions and events in support of Russia in Belgrade since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.
Knezevic in November visited the Wagner Center in Russia, and the organization is behind the drawing of a mural in Belgrade in honor of Wagner.
Despite its status as a candidate for EU membership, Serbia refuses to impose sanctions on Russia and maintains good bilateral relations with Moscow.
U.S. and EU envoys have been pressing Belgrade and Pristina to approve a plan on normalizing relations presented last year under which Belgrade would stop lobbying against Kosovo having a seat in international organizations, including the United Nations.
One of the sticking points in the talks on normalizing relations has been the creation of an association of municipalities in Kosovo with a Serbian majority.
The European Union has expressed its readiness to help Kosovo and Serbia in the talks on forming the association.
EU spokesperson Peter Stano said the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia is the only platform where ideas and proposals about the association can be discussed.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier in a statement congratulating Serbia as it marked its Statehood Day that Kosovar and Serbian leaders will have to make "difficult compromises" to resolve outstanding issues and normalize their relations.
"I am confident that normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo will bring security and prosperity for Serbia and all citizens of the Western Balkans," Blinken said in the statement.
"Certainly, Serbian and Kosovan leaders will make difficult compromises to achieve these goals, but the rewards for the Serbian people -- and the entire region -- will be vast," Blinken said.
With reporting by Reuters
'Russia's Playbook': U.S. Diplomat Says Washington Is 'Deeply Concerned' About Alleged Plot To Destabilize Moldova
The United States is "deeply concerned" about reports of a Russian plot to destabilize Moldova, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said on February 15 in an interview with RFE/RL.
“I think we are -- all of us -- all too familiar with Russia’s playbook,” Donfried said. “We’ve seen what Russia has done in many places, including Moldova, including Ukraine, including Georgia. The list could continue.”
Moldovan President Maia Sandu earlier this week spoke of the alleged plot, saying she had received documents from Ukrainian intelligence services that showed Moscow was planning actions against her country.
The United States has been “in very close contact with our Moldovan partners during what is a critical time, and we strongly support the leadership of Moldovan President Maia Sandu,” Donfried said.
She noted that Moldova is in a vulnerable geographical position, with a war in neighboring Ukraine and the challenge of the breakaway Transdniester region, where Russia maintains troops.
While Moldova faces these difficulties, it has the leadership of Sandu, who has shown a deep commitment to a reform agenda and the desire to move forward on the path of creating a stronger democracy in Moldova, Donfried said.
Sandu currently faces a political crisis prompted by the resignation of Natalia Gavrilita, who last week stepped down as prime minister, triggering the resignation of the entire cabinet.
Sandu immediately appointed former Interior Minister Dorin Recean to replace Gavrilita, whose 18 months in power were overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, which has at times threaten to spill over into Moldova.
Recean is expected to propose a new government to parliament on February 16. Sandu has said its mission will include accelerating a cleanup of the justice system and the fight against corruption and economic growth.
Donfried said the United States is “very supportive of the new government coming in and the renewed commitment to reform.”
A strategic dialogue between Washington and Chisinau has been “very productive and constructive,” and the United States will continue to coordinate very closely with Moldova not only in terms of immediate difficulties related to energy and economic pressures, but also in terms of reforms, she added.
“We will continue to be there with Moldova at a very critical time,” Donfried said.
Estonia Deports Pro-Kremlin Activist To Russia
Estonian authorities said on February 15 that they had canceled the residence permit of pro-Kremlin activist Sergei Chaulin and deported him to Russia, saying he poses a threat to the Baltic nation's state security and social order. Chaulin is currently in St. Petersburg, Estonian media reports say. Chaulin, who is stateless, resided for many years in Tallinn, where he led pro-Russian groups that support Moscow’s policies, including the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and the Kremlin's support of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kremlin Will Not Invite Media From 'Unfriendly' Countries To Putin's Speech
The Kremlin will not invite reporters from countries that Russia has deemed “unfriendly” to President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly next week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 15 that only media representing "friendly" countries will be accredited to the February 21 event. Foreign media from unfriendly countries will only be able to report on the speech while watching the live broadcast, Peskov said. More than 60 countries, including the United States, EU member states, Britain, Canada, and Japan, have been declared "unfriendly" by Russia for imposing or supporting sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh President Toqaev Signs Law On Stripping Nazarbaev Family Members Of Legal Immunity
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on February 15 signed into law a bill that annuls the Law On The First President-Leader Of The Nation (Elbasy), depriving immediate family members of the Central Asian nation's former authoritarian president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, of legal immunity.
The move also cancels Nazarbaev's lifetime financial support by the state treasury and security services provided to him and members of his family.
The 82-year-old former president also lost the right to address the nation and propose ideas to state entities and officials.
The bill was approved by lawmakers last month after the Kazakh Constitutional Court canceled the law "at the request of lawmakers and in accordance with a June 2022 nationwide referendum that removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and approved the cancellation of his status as 'elbasy.'"
The Law On The First President was adopted in 2000 and provided Nazarbaev and his family members several benefits, including lifetime immunity from any prosecution except charges related to high treason.
Although the law is now canceled, Nazarbaev himself continues to have immunity from prosecution in accordance with the law on presidents.
Toqaev has taken a series of moves since January 2022 to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy."
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression felt during his reign. Those feelings came to a head in January 2022 when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests were sparked by a fuel price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly countrywide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges. One of his nephews was sentenced to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Ukraine Says It Shot Down Russian Balloons Over Kyiv
Authorities in Kyiv said on February 15 that the city's air-defense forces shot down "most" of what they said were six Russian balloons that appeared over the city and might have carried intelligence equipment or reflectors to interfere with the air-defense system of Ukraine. The statement also suggested that the Russian side may have sent the balloons in an attempt to detect and exhaust Ukrainian air-defense units. There has been no comment on the balloons from the Russian side. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Montenegrin Boxers Barred From Entering Moldova
A group of Montenegrin boxers was stopped from entering Moldova on February 14 as President Maia Sandu warned that what she called diversionists in Moscow's service, including foreigners from Serbia, Montenegro, and Belarus, were plotting to overthrow her pro-Western government. The Montenegrin boxers from a club in Budva were to attend an international competition in Chisinau. "After several hours of waiting, our athletes' papers were taken and they were told to return on the first plane," the club wrote on its Facebook page. Earlier on February 14, 12 Serbian football fans were turned away from Chisinau airport. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
NATO Chief Eyes Bigger Defense Budgets, Hard Spending Target
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on February 15 urged the alliance's 30 member countries to commit to spending at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense by a set date, as Russia’s war on Ukraine and other threats eat into military spending. NATO allies agreed in 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, to halt the spending cuts they had made after the Cold War and move toward spending 2 percent of GDP on their defense budgets by 2024. That pledge expires next year, and NATO is working on a new target. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By Current Time
Belarusian Man Sentenced To Two Years In Prison For Insulting Lukashenka
A court in western Belarus has sentenced a man to two years in prison for insulting Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on February 15 that Maksim Zaytsau had been found guilty a day earlier of insulting Lukashenka, as well as the mayor of the city of Brest, in two posts on Telegram in 2021 and 2022. Since claiming reelection in a disputed 2020 vote, Lukashenka has cracked down on opposition groups, independent media, and any public dissent. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Avalanches Caused By Heavy Snow Kill At Least 16 In Tajikistan
Avalanches caused by heavy snow have killed at least 16 people in Tajikistan's eastern Gorno-Badakhshan region. Umeda Yusufi, spokeswoman of the Committee for Emergencies, told RFE/RL on February 16 that 13 of the victims were killed in the regional capital, Khorugh, where avalanches destroyed or damaged dozens of buildings a day earlier. She added that two residents of the village of Ishkashim are missing as rescue works in the region continue. Mountains cover 93 percent of the Central Asian nation's territory, and avalanches and mudslides kill dozens of people every year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
