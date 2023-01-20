News
Serbian TV Reports Two Missing As Rains Cause Flooding In Southwest
Emergency teams in Serbia were searching for two people swept away by a swollen river in a southwestern town as floods led to evacuations and emergency measures, state RTS television reported on January 19. Heavy rainfall this week across the Balkans has caused rivers to rise dangerously in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, and Kosovo, flooding some areas and threatening flood defenses elsewhere. The local power company in northern Albania had to release water from bulging reservoirs, flooding nearby areas for a third time in as many months. In northern Kosovo, authorities said parts of Mitrovica have been flooded, forcing people to evacuate. To read the original story from AP, click here. To see videos of the flooding from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
More News
Ukraine's Allies To Meet As Kyiv Pleads With Germany To Supply Tanks
Defense ministers from Ukraine's Western allies are due to meet in Germany on January 20 to ponder more military aid for Kyiv as Ukrainian leaders plead with Germany to supply modern tanks sorely needed to stave off Russia's offensive in the east, where heavy fighting has continued unabated for months.
Germany faces growing pressure to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine or at least give permission to other allies such as Poland to deliver the German-made tanks from their own stock.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are hosting the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
They are expected to discuss the latest $2.5 billion worth of military for Ukraine announced by the Pentagon on January 19 that includes Stryker armored vehicles for the first time but no tanks.
On January 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy turned up the pressure on Berlin to supply the Leopards, addressing Germany's leaders in an interview with public broadcaster ARD, saying: "In plain language, can you deliver Leopards or not? Then hand them over!"
Ukraine expects that the Ramstein meeting will result in "strong decisions" Zelenskiy said.
Washington has declined for the time being to provide its own M1 Abrams tanks, arguing that the high-tech U.S. tank needs extensive and complex maintenance and poses huge logistical challenges.
The United States said it would be more productive to send Leopards that many allied militaries are already using.
Ukrainian forces, the Americans argue, would only have to get trained on the Leopard, and avoid the longer and more difficult training for the Abrams.
Austin met with Germany's newly appointed defense minister, Boris Pistorius, in Berlin ahead of the January 20 meeting. It wasn't clear whether the tank issue was discussed during the meeting.
But Pistorius told ARD he was "pretty sure we will get a decision on this [tank issue] in the coming days, but I can’t yet tell you today how it will look.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz so far held out against sending Leopard tanks over concern that it could provoke Moscow, which has warned against an "extremely dangerous" escalation if the West sends longer-range weapons to Kyiv.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, took issue with Germany's approach.
"True leadership is about leading by example, not about looking up to others. There are no taboos," Podolyak said on Twitter. "From Washington to London, from Paris to Warsaw, you hear one thing: Ukraine needs tanks. Tanks -- the key to end the war properly. Time to stop trembling at [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and take the final step."
Britain last week said it will send Ukraine Challenger 2 tanks.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told a briefing on January 19 that the Leopard and Challenger aren’t comparable to the Abrams because the Abrams is much harder to maintain.
"It's more of a sustainment issue. I mean, this is a tank that requires jet fuel, whereas the Leopard and the Challenger, it’s a different engine." The Leopard and Challenger are "a little bit easier to maintain," Singh said.
The latest U.S. aid package for Ukraine announced by the Pentagon includes eight Avenger air-defense systems, 350 Humvees, 53 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, more than 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and rockets, and missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.
Several Western allies have said they support sending modern heavy weaponry to Ukraine, including tanks.
Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on January 20 that Poland is ready to take "nonstandard" action if Germany opposes sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
WATCH: The authorities said 14 people were killed, including one child, along with the Ukrainian interior minister and other officials flying in the helicopter. Many children were injured.
In an interview with Polish radio, Jablonski was asked if supplying tanks to Ukraine would be possible even despite German opposition. Jablonski answered, "I think that if there is strong resistance, we will be ready to take even such nonstandard action.... But let's not anticipate the facts."
On January 19, representatives of nine countries, meanwhile, said in a joint statement they "commit to collectively pursuing delivery of an unprecedented set of donations including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, ammunition, and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine’s defense."
The joint statement followed a meeting in Tallinn of the defense minister of Britain, Estonia, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, and representatives from Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily update on the battlefield situation on January 20 that the Ukrainian military repelled a total of 16 attacks by Russian forces in three regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya -- over the past 24 hours.
The General Staff said Russian forces continued to concentrate their firepower on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where Ukrainian troops have been fighting pitched battles for months.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Normalization Will Require Difficult Choices By Both Kosovo And Serbia, U.S. Envoy Says
U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said that a final agreement on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia will require "difficult choices and political courage."
In an interview on January 19 with RFE/RL, Chollet said he saw reasons for hope last week when he visited Pristina and Belgrade, but said Kosovo’s decision this week to turn away cars with what it says are illegal Serbian license plates is exactly the kind of development he didn’t want to see.
“When I was in the region last week, I made it very clear that the United States working with our European partners want to get out of the business of crisis diplomacy where we just careen from one crisis to another,” he said.
He wants the focus to shift to "getting down to the business at hand” and moving forward on the EU-led dialogue toward normalization based on mutual recognition.
The steps taken on January 18 by Pristina over the license plate issue “are not consistent with either the letter or the spirit of the agreements made in late November to which averted an earlier crisis,” he said.
Some cars bearing the abbreviation KM, which stands for the city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, were denied entry into Kosovo on January 18 because they had been re-registered in December. The November agreement said Serbia was to stop producing these license plates, and, according to Kosovo officials, re-registering existing ones.
Chollet said this type of unilateral action is not appropriate for either side to announce right now.
"We need to have a coordinated way forward so these sorts of things do not precipitate the kinds of crises we really need to avoid and distract our attention from the important work of the dialogue,” Chollet said in the interview.
Chollet spoke one day ahead of a visit to Kosovo by five international representatives, calling this an "important moment" and expressing hope that progress will be made in the dialogue process for the normalization of relations.
He said during his talks with Kosovar and Serbian leaders last week he wanted to make clear the importance the United States places on this process, the hopes Washington has for the process, and the potential opportunities that can come for both Kosovo and Serbia if they are able to normalize relations.
The upside of having an agreement moving toward normalization is very clear for Kosovo and very clear for Serbia, he said.
“In my view it would unquestionably make the lives of the people of Kosovo and Serbia better if they were able to sort this out and normalize the relationship along the lines that the EU proposal has outlined,” he said.
He also said that both governments need to be able to show willingness to compromise, which he thinks is possible.
“We are trying to come up with creative solutions to help them make those compromises,” he added.
Chollet also noted his push for the formation of an Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities (ASM) in Kosovo and his continued belief in its importance. The U.S. view is that it is a commitment that is consistent with Kosovo’s Constitution and does not create a Republic of Srpska-like entity within Kosovo.
“We're going to do our part to try to demystify the ASM in some ways because I think there's a lot of uncertainty about what the ASM is and what it isn't,” he said.
Former Commander In Bosnian Serb Military Sentenced To 15 Years For War Crime
A former commander in the Bosnian Serb Army has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for complicity in the kidnapping and murder of 20 civilians who were taken off a train and later tortured and killed during the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina ruled on January 19 that Boban Indjic participated in the killings and sentenced him, ending a trial that started in 2015 for a war crime committed 30 years ago. His detention was extended after the first-instance verdict, which can be appealed.
The court found Indjic was part of a group of Bosnian Serb soldiers and paramilitaries that ambushed the train and abducted the 20 passengers in February 1993.
Indjic was initially charged with eight other members of the same military unit, but the trials were separated because Indjic was convicted in Serbia of causing a traffic accident. After serving his sentence for that crime his trial continued before the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
A Bosnian state court convicted Indjic's seven comrades in October 2022 and sentenced each to 13 years in prison.
Obrad Poluga, Novak Poluga, Radojica Ristich, Petko Indjic, Miodrag Mitashinovich, Dragan Shekovich, and Oliver Krsmanovich were found guilty of complicity in the war crime.
Mitashinovich escaped before sentencing and is still at large.
The court acquitted their commander, Luka Dragichevich. The judge said the prosecutor did not prove Dragichevich ordered Indjic to torture and kill civilians.
The incident started at the Strpci train station near the border with Serbia on February 27, 1993. Armed Serbs stopped a train there and took off 20 passengers, mostly Muslims.
The Serbian paramilitary soldiers brought the men to Visegrad in eastern Bosnia, where they tortured and killed all of them, dumping their bodies in the Drina River. The oldest victim was 59, and the youngest was 16.
All the victims were from the Muslim-dominated Sandzak area in southern Serbia, which borders Bosnia. The remains of only four victims have been found.
With reporting by AP
Three Pakistani Policemen Killed In Suicide Attack
Three Pakistani policemen were killed on January 19 in a suicide attack in northwestern Pakistan, local officials told Radio Mashaal. Gunmen first opened firing at a police checkpoint in Jamrud in the Khyber tribal district, then one person entered the checkpoint and blew himself up, local officials told Radio Mashaal. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Since the summer of 2022, the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deteriorated, prompting large-scale demonstrations and public uprisings in several districts. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
IAEA Head Worries World Getting Complacent About Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says he worries that the world is becoming complacent about the considerable dangers posed by the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Russian forces captured the plant in March, and it has repeatedly come under fire. Speaking in Kyiv on January 19, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said "people may believe that nothing has happened so far, so is the director-general of the IAEA crying wolf?" He added that an accident "can happen any time" and it is his duty is to do everything to prevent that. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyz Lawmakers Approve In First Reading Bill Obliging State Entities, Businesses To Use Kyrgyz Only
Kyrgyz lawmakers have approved in the initial reading on January 19 a bill that would oblige all state entities, local self-governing bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations, regardless of the type of ownership, to use Kyrgyz only as their working language. The bill must go through two more readings and, if approved, will need President Sadyr Japarov to sign it into law. Russian, which dominates many spheres of everyday life, has the status of an official language while Kyrgyz is the state language in the Central Asian nation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Iranian Lawyers Warn Judiciary Over Defendant's Rights Abuses
A group of 45 Iranian lawyers and law professors has published an open letter objecting to the deprivation of fundamental rights for defendants amid a deadly government crackdown following months of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for how she was wearing a head scarf.
Signed by Mohsen Borhani, Houshang Pourbabaei, Soheila Rajabpour, Farideh Gheirat, Javad Kashani, and Ali Mojtahedzadeh, the letter, addressed to the country's judiciary and published on January 18, emphasizes that the right to freely choose a lawyer -- which many of the thousands detained during the unrest have complained about -- is recognized by the constitution and failing to honor such basic rights in security and political cases presents "a legal dilemma and challenge."
Iran has been rocked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in unrest marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested and most of them forced to use lawyers from a list approved by Iran's judiciary chief. The lawyers on the list are court-approved and have either collaborated with the state security establishment or do not have the resources to defend their clients, according to the Center for Human Rights In Iran (CHRI).
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Some lawmakers have demanded a harsh response to the unrest, saying heavy penalties, including death sentences, are warranted for protesters.
CHRI said on January 10 that at least 44 lawyers had been arrested since September to block their ability to seek justice for arbitrarily arrested activists and protesters. Eighteen remain in detention, and the rest have been released on bail but potentially will still face charges, CHRI said in a news release.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Criminal Complaints Filed In Belgrade Over Vagner Recruiting Activities In Serbia
A Belgrade lawyer and several Serbian-based Russian and Ukrainian anti-war groups have filed a series of criminal complaints in court related to the activities on Serbian territory of the Kremlin-linked Vagner mercenary group, which has played a significant role in the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
The criminal complaints were filed on January 19 against the director of Serbia's Security Information Agency (BIA), Aleksandar Vulin; the Russian ambassador to Serbia, Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko; the Serbian-Russian Humanitarian Center in Nis; and members of the right-wing organization Narodni Patrole (National Patrol).
The complaints against Kharchenko, several unnamed people from the Russian Embassy, and the Nis humanitarian center, as well as Vulin and several unnamed employees of BIA, were all filed by Belgrade-based lawyer Cedomir Stojkovic. Complaints against the head of Narodne Patrole, Damjan Knezevic, and unnamed members of Narodni Patrole were filed by Stojkovic together with representatives of the anti-war groups that monitor Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians, and Serbs.
Under Serbian law, it is illegal for Serbs to participate in conflicts abroad.
The issue gained prominence earlier this week when President Aleksandar Vucic, in a rare rebuke of Moscow, slammed Russian advertisements in Serbian in which the Vagner Group made calls for volunteers to join its ranks.
Stojkovic said the criminal complaints target those who are seeking to recruit Serbs to fight on Russia's side in the war in Ukraine.
"Kharchenko leads, Vulin prevents [Serbian authorities'] counterintelligence work, the center in Nis is a [pro-Russia] platform, and we have the Vagner reality," Stojkovic wrote on Twitter.
In addition to Stojkovic and his civic group Oktobar, the Russian Democratic Society, the Ukrainian diaspora association Cini Dobro (Do Good), and the humanitarian organization Golub Mira (Dove of Peace) were among the signatories of the criminal complaints.
Members of Narodne Patrole painted a mural honoring the Vagner Group in Belgrade this month. Activists have painted over it several times in an attempt to remove it.
Knezevic was part of the group from Serbia who visited the Vagner Center in Russia in November.
"Acting through the Vagner Group on the territory of Serbia, that man (Knezevic) and other people, whose names we have not published, but who are known to the BIA, encourage, motivate, give instructions, and help citizens of Serbia to join the Russian Army in the war in Ukraine," Stojkovic said.
Stojkovic told journalists after submitting the criminal charges that they also refer to the actions of the Russian diplomatic mission "on mobilizing Serbian citizens to participate in the war in Ukraine."
Stojkovic said BIA under Vulin's leadership failed to counter Russia's intelligence-gathering and recruiting activities in Serbia.
"We have a well-founded suspicion that Aleksandar Vulin, as director of the BIA, gave orders, directives, and guidelines not to prevent the activities of the Vagner Group in Serbia, and to prevent counterintelligence work in Serbia," Stojkovic said.
He said Kharchenko used his diplomatic position to facilitate the recruitment of Serbian citizens to train and fight on Russia's side in Ukraine.
"On the website of the Russian Embassy in Serbia there were clear instructions on how to join the Russian Army, and giving such instructions is a criminal offense under Serbia's Criminal Code," he said.
Such instructions were published several years ago on the website of the Russian Embassy. After the instructions began to spread on social networks, they were removed from the embassy site but remain in Google history.
RFE/RL contacted the institutions and individuals against whom criminal charges were filed, but they were not available for immediate comment.
As Russia's conventional forces have reeled under pressure from a motivated Ukrainian Army, President Vladimir Putin has turned to Vagner, run by his close ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, to take on a more prominent role. The group now plays an important part in Russia's push to take control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Prigozhin, also known as "Putin’s chef" because his businesses catered Putin's dinners with foreign guests, has reportedly recruited thousands of inmates across Russia in recent months with the promise of pardons in exchange for their participation in the Ukraine war.
Under Serbia's judicial system, a private person or entity can file a criminal complaint, but it is the prosecution that decides whether it will accept it and press official charges. The prosecution can also choose to drop such a complaint.
Rights Group Says Iranian Security Forces Closing Roads Around Zahedan To Preempt Protests
A rights group says security forces have closed the roads leading to the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan in an attempt to ward off demonstrations after Friday Prayers in the city on January 20.
People in Sistan and Baluchistan province have been holding protest rallies every Friday since September 30, when a demonstration turned deadly as security forces of the Islamic Republic cracked down hard on demonstrators.
During the so-called Bloody Friday massacre in Zahedan, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces during unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the morality police and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
On January 19, the Baloch Activists Campaign quoted an informed source as saying military forces had set up checkpoints in the city and made it difficult for cars to move by creating obstacles.
The Rasad Balochistan website also reported that troops are trying to prevent people from joining a protest rally at the Makki Grand Mosque in Zahedan by establishing "super security measures."
Last month, a leaked audio recording from the Iranian pro-regime Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces appeared to show the secretary of the council admitting to the accidental killing of women and children during Bloody Friday.
Earlier, another leaked document from the Fars agency, published by the Black Reward hacking group, shows Khamenei telling security and military officials to try and disgrace cleric Sunni Muslim Molavi Abdolhamid, who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of January 15 at least 522 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran where Abdolhamid is based but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Singer May Face Up To Four Years In Prison For Singing Ukrainian Song In Bar
Well-known Belarusian singer Meryem Herasimenka, aka Meryem Hera, has gone on trial in Minsk for singing a song by the popular Ukrainian group Okean Elzy -- in Ukrainian -- in a Minsk bar in August. Herasimenka was arrested at the time and twice sentenced to 15 days in jail before a criminal case was launched against her on a charge of "actively participating in group actions that grossly violate public order." If convicted, the 28-year-old entertainer could face up to four years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kazakh Party Pulls Member From Parliament Over Comments Supporting Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Kazakh lawmaker Azamat Abdildaev has been expelled from the Aq Zhol (Bright Path) party, which positions itself as the opposition, after expressing support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine in an interview with RFE/RL. The party said on January 19 that Abdildaev will no longer represent it in parliament and that his opinions with regard to the war in Ukraine do not coincide with the party's position. Abdildaev told RFE/RL the day before that Ukraine is led by a "Nazi" government that the Ukrainian people will topple by the summer. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Dozens Of Russian Lawmakers Urge Putin To Halt Pressure Tactics On Navalny
More than 80 lawmakers across Russia have signed an open letter demanding Russian President Vladimir Putin stop pressuring jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who has been placed in punitive solitary confinement several times since August.
The letter, written by Moscow municipal lawmaker Sergei Tsukasov, was posted on Facebook on January 18. Since then, more than 80 lawmakers from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, and Tomsk, as well as the Tula and Krasnodar regions, have signed the appeal.
The letter demands Putin, the Prosecutor-General's Office, and the presidential Council For Human Rights, immediately provide Navalny with medical assistance and stop placing him in punitive solitary confinement for unfounded reasons.
"It is crystal clear for those who follow Aleksei's ordeal that the goal of constantly placing him in punitive solitary confinement is to create unbearable conditions for him in the penitentiary and inflict damage to his physical and psychological health, as well as pose a danger to his life," the letter says.
"Today, residents of our Motherland are deprived of the right to express their protest. While it is guaranteed by the Article 31 of the Russian Constitution, it has been de facto eliminated by federal laws and resolutions made by regional authorities."
The letter demands an investigation into all disciplinary decisions made by the prison administration regarding Navalny that "posed a danger to his life," and punish all individuals responsible for such decisions.
Over the past month, two similar appeals have been filed by dozens of Russian lawyers and physicians.
Navalny and his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, have said in recent days that the Kremlin critic has a heavy cough and a fever.
Earlier this week, Navalny marked two years since his arrest. The outspoken Kremlin critic is serving two sentences for violating parole and embezzlement at a prison in the Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Jailed Tajik Lawyer's Brother Gets Four Years In Prison On Charges Relatives Call Ungrounded
BOKHTAR, Tajikistan-- A brother of jailed Tajik lawyer Saidnuriddin Shamsiddinov has been sentenced to four years in prison on charges that he rejects.
Bahovaddin Shamsiddinov's relatives told RFE/RL on January 19 that he was found guilty of allegedly being associated with the banned Group 24 movement, fraud, illegal land sales, and the spreading of false information. According to them, Shamsiddinov pleaded not guilty and called all the charges "slander."
Officials from the Vakhsh district court confirmed to RFE/RL that Bahovaddin Shamsiddinov was sentenced to four years in prison on January 19.
The exiled spokesman of Group 24, Ubaidullo Saidi, told RFE/RL that Shamsiddinov had nothing to do with the opposition movement.
Bahovaddin Shamsiddinov's brother, a noted lawyer and outspoken government critic, was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison in December 2020 after a court in Khatlon found him guilty of fraud, illegal land sales, and spreading false information.
Saidnuriddin Shamsiddinov also rejected all the charges, saying the case was politically motivated as retaliation for his open criticism of officials.
In late 2021, Shamsiddinov's sentence was extended by eight months after a court found him guilty of having links with Group 24, which he also rejected.
Group 24 was founded by well-known businessman and opposition politician Umarali Quvatov in 2012.
In 2014, Tajikistan's Supreme Court declared the group extremist and banned it from the country. Dozens of the group's members and supporters have been arrested and many of them sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
In March 2015, Quvatov was assassinated in Istanbul, Turkey.
Iran Warns EU Not To List Revolutionary Guards As Terrorist Entity
Iran warned on January 19 that the European Union would "shoot itself in the foot" if it designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity, a day after the European Parliament called on the EU and its member states to do so. Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said during a phone call to the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, that the IRGC is "a formal and sovereign organization" that helps guarantee Iran's security. The European Parliament blames the IRGC for the repression of domestic protesters and the supply of drones to Russia's military for use in Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian-Born Swede Gets Life In Prison For Spying For Russia
A court in Sweden's capital, Stockholm, sentenced on January 19 a former intelligence officer to life in prison after convicting him of spying for Russia's GRU military intelligence service from 2011 to 2021. The man's younger brother was sentenced to nine years and 10 months in prison on a charge of assisting his brother's spying activities. Iranian-born Peyman Kia, 42, served in Sweden's SAPO intelligence service and in military intelligence units. His brother was identified as Iranian-born Payam Kia, 35. The two were arrested in November. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Journalist Sentenced to Two Years In Prison In Belarus
MINSK -- A court in the western Belarusian city of Brest has sentenced Darya Losik, the wife of jailed RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik, to two years in prison on a charge of facilitating extremist activity.
Judge Mikalay Hryharovich of the Brest regional court pronounced the verdict and handed down the sentence on January 19, one day after the trial started. The sentence was exactly what the prosecutor had requested.
The Prosecutor-General's Office has said the charge against Darya Losik stems from an interview she gave to Poland-based Belsat TV, which has been officially labeled an extremist group by Minsk, in which she "positioned herself as the wife of a 'political prisoner.'"
"She expressed her personal negative assessment of state organs involved in criminal prosecution and justice. She also said her husband had not committed any crimes and had been illegally convicted. She called on relatives of other convicts to follow her example," the Prosecutor-General's Office said.
Darya Losik was detained in October after police searched her home. The 4-year-old daughter of Darya and Ihar Losik, Paulina, is currently with Darya's parents.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded her immediate release and condemned her detainment by Belarusian authorities.
WATCH: The parents of jailed Belarusian blogger and RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik say their life is now about "believing that things will change for the better" and that their son was innocent of any charges.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2022 on charges that remain unclear.
The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
Kazakh President Dismisses Parliament, Calls Snap Parliamentary Elections
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has dismissed the parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, and set March 19 as the date for snap parliamentary elections a year after the country was plunged into chaos amid deadly protests that revealed deep-seated anger over corruption and nepotism.
Toqaev's January 19 announcement comes two months after an early presidential election that consolidated his powers following the unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022 that weakened the position of his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
Toqaev called for early presidential and parliamentary elections in September, saying a new mandate was needed to "maintain the momentum of reforms," following a June referendum that approved a move to start proceedings to strip Nazarbaev of his powerful leader-of-the-nation ("elbasy") status.
The November presidential vote was originally due in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025.
Also in September, Toqaev replaced the oil-rich Central Asian state's system limiting presidents to two consecutive five-year terms with a single seven-year term. The constitutional changes were proposed by Toqaev as part of his campaign to create what he calls a "new" Kazakhstan.
Toqaev has called his reforms an important step to shift Kazakhstan from a "super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament."
Toqaev has been openly distancing himself from Nazarbaev, who stepped down in 2019 after nearly three decades in power and named longtime ally Toqaev as his successor.
Nazarbaev and his clan continued to influence domestic and foreign policy until early January last year, when protests in the country's west against fuel price hikes turned into mass anti-government protests across the former Soviet republic that ended with violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters, leaving at least 238 people dead.
Many in Kazakhstan have said Toqaev's reforms haven’t changed the nature of the authoritarian regime and have failed to remove any significant power that the president's office holds.
In the wake of Toqaev-initiated changes, several groups who wanted to register new political parties, such as the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan; Forward, Kazakhstan; Honest Service To People; Our Right; Free People; People's Choice; and People's Pillar, have complained that authorities rejected their applications for reasons that weren't clear.
South Korea, Iran Summon Each Other's Envoys Over Yoon Comment
South Korea and Iran have summoned each other's ambassadors in a diplomatic spat triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's comments describing Iran as the "enemy" of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) during a trip to that country this week. While visiting South Korean special forces stationed in the U.A.E. on January 16, Yoon described the hosts as South Korea's "brother nation" tied by growing economic and military cooperation, and then compared the threat he said U.A.E. faces from Iran to the threat South Korea faces from nuclear-armed North Korea. Iran's Foreign Ministry said it's investigating Yoon's "interfering statements." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kosovo License-Plate Issue Flares Up Again With Ban On Cars With Kosovar City Abbreviation
Kosovo has turned away cars with what it says are illegal Serbian license plates issued after December 2022, Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said on January 18, accusing Serbia of violating an agreement reached in November on the contentious issue.
Svecla confirmed that some cars with the KM abbreviation, which stands for the city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, on their license plates were denied entry into Kosovo on January 18 because they were re-registered in December.
The November agreement said Serbia was to stop producing these license plates, and, according to Kosovo officials, re-registering existing ones.
"Serbia has breached the November 2022 accord on car plates. [Kosovo's] Police Border Directorate has recently discovered cases of cars with illegal plates renewed by Serbian authorities as late as December 2022. As a result, entry into Kosovo was denied," Svecla wrote on Twitter.
Serbia should be held responsible for "flagrantly violating" an accord reached under EU auspices and "deceptively inviting Kosovo Serbs to renew their car registration," he said.
"Similar cases of cars with the license plates in question will not be allowed to enter or operate within the territory of the Republic of Kosovo, considering that they are illegal and there is an agreement on the cessation of production or their re-registration," he added on Facebook.
Serbian officials in Belgrade and Kosovo reacted angrily to the ban on the entry of cars with KM license plates. Petar Petkovic, head of an office under the Serbian government that coordinates relations with Serbs in Kosovo, accused Kosovo of trying to cause a new crisis and tensions.
He said barring cars with KM license plates issued since December constituted a "flagrant violation and violation of the agreement on license plates" reached in Brussels in November after a crisis that threatened the peace in Kosovo.
Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo quit their jobs in November over the government's plans to implement a license-plate conversion program.
Petkovic said the November agreement foresees that until a final decision on the plates is made, the KM license plates can remain in use.
Serbia, according to the agreement, agreed to stop issuing illegal KM license plates, and Kosovo agreed to remove the decision on reprimands and fines for drivers of cars with such license plates.
According to Petkovic, the agreement states that Pristina is obliged to suspend its punitive license-conversion policy and all activities related to the re-registration of cars with KM plates.
Petkovic said that the actions are bringing new tensions and problems to northern Kosovo and that he expects the European Union, which is the guarantor of the agreement, to protect and enable its implementation.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in November also confirmed that Serbia will no longer issue license plates with Serbian acronyms for Kosovo's cities and Kosovo will suspend further actions related to the re-registration of cars, inviting the parties for discussion on next steps.
EU spokesman Peter Stano on January 19 called on both sides to observe the November deal and refrain from escalating the situation.
"We urge all stakeholders to fully and unconditionally respect the agreement and related settlements reached on November 23, by which both Kosovo and Serbia agreed to specific measures related to license plates to de-escalate the situation and to fully focus on the EU proposal on the normalization of their relations," Stano told journalists in Brussels.
"This included Kosovo refraining from any further enforcement action against owners of KM vehicles and effectively maintaining the status quo until the issue can be resolved in the dialogue in a sustainable manner, and Serbia not issuing new KM plates," he added.
- By RFE/RL
Russia's FSB Opens Espionage Case Against American
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on January 19 it has initiated an espionage case against a U.S. citizen but did not name the person or specify whether the individual was in custody. In a brief statement, the FSB service said the American is "suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation." State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Washington is aware of the reports and is looking into the matter. He added that Russia generally does not abide by its obligations to provide timely notification of the detention of U.S. citizens. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Pleads With Germany To Supply Tanks As Other Western Allies Back Sending Them
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy turned up the pressure on Germany to supply battle tanks to Ukraine, appealing directly to Berlin on January 19 to overcome its reluctance to provide the heavy armor that Kyiv says it needs now on the battlefield.
Zelenskiy addressed Germany's leaders in an interview with public broadcaster ARD, saying: "In plain language, can you deliver Leopards or not? Then hand them over!"
He referred to the German-made battle tanks whose transfer to Ukraine from the NATO countries that have them requires Germany's approval.
"You are grown-up people. You are welcome to talk like this for another six months, but people are dying in our country every day," Zelenskiy said.
The tanks would be used by Ukraine to defend itself, he added. They would not pass through Russia, "if anyone is worried about that," he said.
The issue looks set to dominate talks on January 20 between Western allies at the U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany, which Ukraine expects will result in "strong decisions" and a "powerful package of military support from the United States," Zelenskiy said late on January 19.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Germany's newly appointed defense minister, Boris Pistorius, in Berlin ahead of the January 20 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Austin was expected to press Pistorius to allow for the transfer of German-made tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz so far held out against sending Leopard tanks over concern that it could provoke Moscow, which has warned against an "extremely dangerous" escalation if the West sent longer-range weapons to Kyiv.
U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks (Democrat-New York), the top-ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told AFP on January 19 that Scholz has told U.S. congressmen in Davos that Germany would supply heavy tanks to Ukraine if the United States sends tanks too. German government sources have told Reuters that Berlin wants the Americans to specifically send Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
But U.S. officials say the Abrams is not the right tank for Ukraine since it runs on turbine engines that use too much fuel for Kyiv's strained logistics system to keep them supplied at the front.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, took issue with Germany's approach.
"True leadership is about leading by example, not about looking up to others. There are no taboos," Podolyak said on Twitter. "From Washington to London, from Paris to Warsaw, you hear one thing: Ukraine needs tanks. Tanks -- the key to end the war properly. Time to stop trembling at Putin and take the final step."
Earlier on January 19, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, made an urgent plea on Telegram for tanks and other heavy weapons.
"We have no time. The world does not have this time," Yermak said. "The question of tanks for Ukraine must be closed as soon as possible. Just like the questions of additional air defense systems."
He added: "We are paying for the slowness with the lives of our Ukrainian people. It shouldn't be like that."
Several Western allies earlier on January 19 said they support sending modern heavy weaponry to Ukraine, including tanks.
European Council President Charles Michel said he "firmly believes" tanks must be delivered to Ukraine, and a group of nine nations including Britain, Poland, and the Netherlands pledged to pursue providing an "unprecedented set of donations" including main battle tanks to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
Michel commented on Twitter after a visit to Kyiv that included a meeting with Zelenskiy.
"We hear your message. You need more air defence and artillery systems, more ammunitions," he said. "I firmly believe that tanks must be delivered. We want to support you because we are aware that the next few weeks may be decisive for what comes next."
Representatives of nine countries, meanwhile, said in a joint statement they "commit to collectively pursuing delivery of an unprecedented set of donations including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, ammunition, and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine’s defence."
The joint statement followed a meeting in Tallinn of the defense minister of Britain, Estonia, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, and representatives from Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
WATCH: Western-supplied weapons, including self-propelled howitzers, are helping Ukrainian troops in their efforts to recapture territories occupied by enemy troops.
Amid the discussions over sending tanks, a senior NATO commander warned that they would not be a "silver bullet" for Ukraine.
"There is not a particular weapon system that is a silver bullet. A balance of all systems is needed," said Supreme Allied Commander in Europe Christopher Cavoli after a meeting in Brussels of NATO military chiefs.
But the U.S. general added that "it's clearly the case that modern Western technology is outperforming Russian technology" on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The head of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, also speaking in Brussels, steered clear of calling for the equipment to be sent to Kyiv but said that "if the Russians are fighting with tanks, the Ukrainians need tanks as well."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Fifteen Armenian Soldiers Die In Fire At Military Barracks
Fifteen soldiers were killed and three more were critically injured in a major fire that broke out at a military barracks in Armenia, the Defense Ministry said on January 19. The ministry said the fire broke out at the barracks of an engineer-sapper company in a military unit in Azat, a village in Armenia's eastern Gegharkunik Province, some 110 kilometers east of the capital, Yerevan. Citing the "preliminary" findings of military investigators, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Defense Minister Suren Papikian blamed it on a serious violation of fire-safety rules. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Canada Summons Russian Ambassador Over Attacks On Civilians In Ukraine
Canada's foreign minister said on January 18 that Ottawa had summoned Russia's ambassador to Canada over Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including an attack in Dnipro that killed at least 45 people. Officials summoned the ambassador to "make clear we do not accept the sheer brutality of Russia's recent attacks against civilians in Dnipro and to condemn face-to-face the anti-Semitic comments made by Russia's [Foreign] Minister Sergei Lavrov," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters in Toronto. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. To Help Ukraine Repair Power Grid After Russian Strikes
The United States is providing $125 million for electrical parts and other supplies to help crews in Ukraine keep up with repairs of the country's electrical system. Samantha Power, the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said her organization plans to use the money to procure back-up power for Kyiv's water and heating systems. The funding will also help replenish supplies of gas turbines, transformers, and other vital power equipment. Russian forces since October have intensified strikes on Ukraine's electrical grid and other critical infrastructure, repeatedly plunging Ukrainians into darkness and winter cold. To read the original story by AP, click here.
