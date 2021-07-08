Accessibility links

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Meets Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic In Belgrade

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Belgrade, Serbia, for meetings with President Aleksandar Vucic. The July 8 conference came the day after the coming into force of a controversial Hungarian law banning materials that could be seen as promoting homosexuality or gender change to minors. Speaking on July 7, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Hungary would face the full force of EU law if it did not repeal the legislation. Orban has argued that the law isn't against homosexuality, and his right-wing government, which faces elections next year, insists the law is necessary to ensure that the sexual education of children under 18 is the sole domain of parents.

