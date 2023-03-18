News
Leaders Of Serbia And Kosovo Meet In Key EU-Mediated Talks
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are meeting on March 18 for talks mediated by the European Union on implementing a deal to normalize bilateral ties.
The two leaders will hold separate meetings with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell before a three-way session and a news conference expected later in the day.
The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, is attending the meeting as an observer.
"I am optimistic," Kurti said ahead of the meetings, taking place in the lakeside town of Ohrid in North Macedonia.
"I came here with a good aim, with a good will and with trust that what was agreed before...will continue here through the talks for the implementation plan, and in this way have a final deal on the normalization."
"This is the time for the leaders of Kosovo, Serbia, and of the entire Western Balkans to show courage and to demonstrate shared responsibility for the success of the EU accession process of the region," said Borrell.
He said the talks will focus on how to implement the EU plan that calls for the two countries to maintain good neighborly relations and recognize each other's official documents and national symbols. If implemented, it would prevent Belgrade from blocking Kosovo's attempts to seek membership in the United Nations and other international organizations.
Although tentatively agreeing on the EU plan reached last month, Vucic appeared to backtrack on some of its points after pressure from far-right groups which consider Kosovo the cradle of the Serbian state and Orthodox religion.
Vucic said on March 16 that he "won't sign anything" at the Ohrid meeting and earlier pledged never to recognize Kosovo or allow its UN membership.
On the other hand, Kurti said the implementation of what was already agreed should be the focus of the Ohrid talks.
"I'm an optimist but it is not up to me whether this will succeed or not," Kurti said. "I offered to sign the European proposal (at the last meeting in Brussels) but the other side was not ready and refused."
Thousands of far-right Serbian supporters, chanting "Treason, treason," marched in downtown Belgrade on the evening of March 17 demanding Vucic reject the latest EU plan. They carried a large banner reading "No to capitulation" and called for the Serbian president's resignation if he signs the plan.
Kosovo is a majority ethnic Albanian former Serbian province. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but Serbia still claims it as its territory.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Appears In Court Amid Heavy Security
Amid heavy security, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in court on March 18 as police were entering his home and after he said he expected to be arrested in a standoff with the government that has sparked clashes with his supporters.
Khan was due to answer charges in court in the capital of Islamabad of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries during his time in office.
Security was tight around the judicial complex where Khan, 70, arrived in a motorcade surrounded by supporters.
Earlier, the one-time cricket superstar told Reuters from his home in Lahore that he has formed a committee to lead his party if he was arrested.
Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court has ruled that the police operation be paused after followers of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf, gathered outside Khan's residence in Lahore on March 14 and battled with police.
In Photos: Violent clashes broke out as authorities tried to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his home in Lahore for failing to appear in court on corruption charges.
Since his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan has repeatedly ignored arrest warrants and court summons in a string of cases against him, claiming they are a plot by the government led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Sharif has insisted that Khan's arrest was ordered by a court and was not political.
Two courts in Islamabad on March 13 issued arrest warrants for Khan over his failure to appear before judges in a case involving accusations that Khan has concealed details of gifts received while he was prime minister in his asset declarations, and in a terrorism case.
Khan has failed to attend indictment hearings three times in the gifts case.
Maryam Sharif, a top leader in Sharif's ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, criticized Khan on March 17 for resisting arrest and lauded the security forces for their restraint.
“The state can arrest him in five minutes, but it exercised restraint to avoid bloodshed,” she said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Thousands March In Belgrade In Opposition To Normalization Plan With Kosovo
Several thousand people protested on March 17 in Belgrade against a plan on the normalization of ties between Serbia and Kosovo on the eve of a new round of high-level talks on the plan.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti are to hold the talks on March 18 in Ohrid, North Macedonia, hosted by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special representative for the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade.
Demonstrators in Belgrade said they opposed the plan because they view it as recognition of Kosovo independence. Serbia's constitution considers Kosovo part of its territory even though Kosovo declared independence in 2008.
"This is just the start of the protest," said Milos Jovanovic, leader of the Democratic Party of Serbia, which was one of the organizers of the protest.
The plan "is definitely a recognition [of Kosovo], whether you say it explicitly or whether it is implied indirectly it is still recognition and it is not acceptable," Jovanovic said.
The leader of a right-wing group that also participated in the protest said the group opposed Vucic making "some kind of compromises" with Kurti.
Some masked participants wore symbols of the Wagner group, Russian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine. RFE/RL could not determine the connection between the people wearing Wagner insignia and the group.
Borrell confirmed earlier on March 17 that European officials received comments from Serbia and Kosovo on an implementation annex to the agreement on the road to normalization ahead of the meeting.
"We will talk tomorrow and we will make a consolidated version of the annex based on their feedback. And then, I hope, Kosovo and Serbia will be able to agree on the final result of these talks," Borrell said in Skopje on March 17 after talks with the president of North Macedonia.
The implementation annex will be an integral part of the agreement and is meant to share "a clear understanding of how all their provisions will be implemented," Borrell said.
The meeting is a continuation of a meeting that Kurti and Vucic held on February 27 in Brussels at which they agreed on the text of the principal proposal. Borrell said "discussions are no longer necessary" on the proposal, and therefore, only the implementation annex will be on the table.
Borrell emphasized that he is going to Ohrid with hopes that he will face a unique chance for Kosovo and Serbia to move forward and make progress in normalizing relations.
"If we manage to do that, we will set the relationship between Kosovo and Serbia on a sustainable, long-term and future-oriented one, overcoming the permanent management of the crisis we have been in for the last few months," he said.
He estimated that this will have a positive impact on the European path of Kosovo and Serbia and increase the stability of the region.
"I hope that we will create a new dynamic and a new momentum for expansion, which should be beneficial for everyone in the region," Borrell said.
Borrell on March 17 also spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the latest developments regarding the process, according to a statement issued by the European External Action Service.
"Both agreed that this was the right time to make significant steps forward in the interest of the EU integration of Kosovo and Serbia," the statement said.
The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, visited Belgrade and Pristina earlier this week. Escobar said at a press conference on March 17 in Pristina that he will be present at the meeting in Ohrid, and he expects a positive outcome of the talks.
The EU normalization proposal does not oblige Serbia to formally recognize Kosovo's independence, but the two countries would recognize each other's documents, such as passports, diplomas, and license plates.
Bosnian Serb Leader Threatens To Cut Diplomatic Ties With U.S., Britain
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has threatened to cut off contacts with U.S. and British diplomats and embassies in Bosnia-Herzegovina over what Dodik's office said was interference in the internal affairs of Bosnia.
Dodik's office said in a statement on March 17 that a team has been formed to "draw up comprehensive information on the anti-Dayton activities of American and British diplomats and embassies and their interference in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina."
The statement said Republika Srpska, the Bosnian entity that Dodik leads, will make that decision within the next week.
The statement referred to the 1995 Dayton Agreement, which ended the Bosnian civil war and established an administrative system under which Bosnia remains partitioned between a Serbian entity -- Republika Srpska -- and the Bosniak-Croat federation connected by a weak central government.
The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo said the announcement by Dodik's office "was unconstructive and factually inaccurate." In a tweet, the embassy said the United States would "continue to stand with all the people of BiH as they work to strengthen this country and secure their rightful place in the Euro-Atlantic community of nations."
The British Embassy in Bosnia rejected the allegations and called the statement "confusing," saying it did not contribute to anything.
"We completely reject the allegations made, which seem like a bizarre attempt to divert attention from real problems," the British Embassy statement said. "The United Kingdom remains a friend of all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and will continue to work across the country for the benefit of all."
Dodik, who has been blacklisted by the United States and Britain in multiple rounds of sanctions over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption, has long threatened to seek Republika Srpska's independence from the rest of Bosnia. He rejects the administrative arrangement and the authority of the Office of the High Representative, the international community's overseer of civil and other aspects of the Dayton Agreement.
Dodik in recent weeks has caused controversy by repeating his denial of genocide during the 1992-95 Bosnian civil war in the massacre of 8,000 men and boys at Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia in 1995.
Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Prosecutor's Office last week filed a case against Dodik for the denial. Also last week, the United States rejected comments made by Dodik in which he tried to undermine the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and reiterated threats to secede.
The latest round of U.S. sanctions imposed on Bosnian officials was announced on March 15 and named Dragan Stankovic, an ally of Dodik. Stankovic has served as director of the Republika Srpska agency responsible for real estate law and was blacklisted for promoting a law that sought to "usurp" state property in contravention of the national constitution.
Republika Srpska has tried multiple times to implement the law, which aims to transfer Bosnian state property to Republika Srpska, despite it being deemed unconstitutional.
With reporting by Predrag Zvijerac
Biden Welcomes ICC Arrest Warrant for Putin, Says Russian Leader 'Clearly Committed War Crimes'
U.S. President Joe Biden has said the International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes is "justified."
"He's clearly committed war crimes," Biden told reporters on March 17, referring to Putin.
His comments in Washington came after the ICC said it had issued a warrant against Putin, accusing the Russian leader of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. The move by the ICC was hailed by Kyiv and rejected by Moscow.
The court also issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directs the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The two are suspected of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others" the ICC said in a statement, adding that Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility."
The immediate impact of the ICC action is unclear. Moscow does not recognize the court and does not extradite its nationals. However, Putin may be more cautious about traveling to a nation bound to arrest him.
While Washington does not recognize the court either, Biden said it "makes a very strong point" to call out Putin's actions in ordering the invasion.
Earlier, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the ICC's decision was the start of "holding Russia accountable for its crimes and atrocities in Ukraine."
"This is an important decision of international justice and for the people of Ukraine," he said.
ICC President Piotr Hofmanski said in a video statement that while the ICC’s judges have issued the warrants, it will be up to the international community to enforce them. The 123-member ICC doesn't have a police force of its own to carry out arrests.
WATCH: A family from Mariupol spoke to RFE/RL about their experiences of going through a Russian filtration camp and then being taken to Moscow.
With the warrant, Putin becomes the third serving head of state to be targeted in an arrest warrant from the ICC, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, along with Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Qaddafi.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia found the questions raised by the ICC "outrageous and unacceptable" and noted that Russia, like many other countries, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.
"Accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for the Russian Federation from the point of view of law," Peskov said.
Peskov refused to comment when asked if Putin would avoid making trips to countries where he could be arrested on the ICC's warrant.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a member of the ICC. Kyiv has, however, granted the Hague-based court jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on its territory since Moscow launched its invasion last year. The United States and China also are not members of the ICC.
Lvova-Belova reacted sarcastically to the ICC announcement. “It is great that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country, that we do not leave them in war zones, that we take them out, we create good conditions for them, that we surround them with loving, caring people,” she said.
The U.S. Treasury outlined her role when adding her to its sanctions lists on September 15, 2022.
"Lvova-Belova's efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, the so-called 'patriotic education' of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to expedite the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children by Russia's forces," it said at the time.
WATCH: On March 17, the president of the ICC announced that The Hague-based court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of responsibility for war crimes allegedly committed during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament's human rights commissioner, has said that based on data from the country's National Information Bureau, 16,226 children have been deported. Ukraine has managed to bring back 308 children.
Human Rights Watch, which has documented the transfers of Ukrainian civilians and called them "a serious violation of the laws of war that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity," said the warrant against Putin is the "first step to end the impunity that has emboldened perpetrators in Russia's war against Ukraine for far too long."
In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called it a "historic decision from which historic responsibility will begin."
The deportation of Ukrainian children "means the illegal transfer of thousands of our children to the territory of a terrorist state," Zelenskiy said, adding that this could not have taken place without an order from Putin.
"Separating children from their families, depriving them of any opportunity to contact their relatives, hiding children in the territory of Russia, scattering them in remote regions -- all this is an obvious state policy of Russia, state decisions, and state evil, which begins precisely with the first official of this state," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address to the nation.
In a post on Twitter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the "wheels of justice are turning," and added that "international criminals will be held accountable for stealing children and other international crimes."
Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya recalled that on the night of Russia's invasion, "I said at the Security Council meeting that there is no purgatory for war criminals, they go straight to hell. Today, I would like to say that those of them who will remain alive after the military defeat of Russia will have to make a stop in The Hague on their way to hell."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
UN Human Rights Chief Calls On Kazakh Authorities To Investigate Deadly Events Of January 2022
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called on Kazakh authorities to thoroughly investigate the violent dispersal of mass anti-government protests in January 2022 that left at least 238 people dead, including 19 law enforcement officers.
Turk also called on the Central Asian nation's leadership to investigate the deadly dispersal of oil workers in the southeastern town of Zhanaozen in 2011 in which at least 16 protesters were killed by police who opened fire on unarmed men and women.
Turk made the comments on March 17 at a press conference in Astana after holding talks with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.
Turk added that he also raised the issue of securing the rights of women and the LGBT community in Kazakhstan during his talks with Toqaev.
The UN official also expressed thanks to the Kazakh government for bringing more than 700 children and women to Kazakhstan from conflict zones in Syria.
He emphasized the importance of developing democratic institutions, civil society, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly for Kazakhstan's further development.
The Kazakh presidential press service did not mention any of the issues Turk cited at the press conference, stressing only that Toqaev and Turk discussed joint cooperation and information exchange to further develop human rights in the country.
Toqaev “stressed that Kazakhstan had ratified all of the United Nations' main conventions and agreements and created active entities to secure human rights on the national level," the presidential press service said.
Meanwhile, a group of Kazakh activists rallied on March 17 in front of the office of the European Union in Astana, urging Turk to pressure the Kazakh government to register political parties, investigate the January 2022 bloodshed, and release all political prisoners.
Turk's visit to Astana came two days before early parliamentary elections in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
- By AFP
Hungary Sets March Vote For Finland's NATO Bid
Hungary will vote on Finland's application to join the NATO defense alliance on March 27, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on March 17. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party "supports Finland's NATO accession," said Kovacs, citing the party's parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis. "The parliamentary vote will take place on March 27," Kovacs said in a Twitter message. While Kocsis said in a Facebook message that "the parliamentary group will decide on the case of Sweden later." Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said his government would move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Turkish President Says He Will Back Finland's NATO Bid As Hungary Sets March Vote For Ratification
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his government will move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc.
The breakthrough on March 17 came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara to meet with Erdogan and as Hungary scheduled a ratification vote on Finland's application for March 27.
Both Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members 10 months ago in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of nonalignment.
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO member states that have not yet ratified the applications of the two Nordic countries. NATO requires the unanimous approval of its 30 members to expand.
The Turkish government held up the ratification because it said both Sweden and Finland had been too soft on groups that it deems to be terror organizations, but Ankara was always more critical of Sweden for harboring Kurdish militants and those it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.
“When it comes to fulfilling its pledges in the trilateral memorandum of understanding, we have seen that Finland has taken authentic and concrete steps,” Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara following his meeting with Niinisto.
“This sensitivity for our country’s security and, based on the progress that has been made in the protocol for Finland’s accession to NATO, we have decided to initiate the ratification process in our parliament,“ the president added.
Niinisto said he welcomed the "good news" but said Finnish NATO membership is "not complete" without Sweden.
Turkey distinguishes Finland from Sweden because the latter "opened its arms" to "terrorist" groups while "there is no such problem" with Finland, Erdogan said.
Sweden's NATO membership will depend on Stockholm’s response to Turkish demands, including the repatriation of 120 "terrorists," Erdogan said.
The United States welcomed Erdogan's announcement and encouraged Turkey to quickly ratify Sweden's accession into the military alliance as well.
“Sweden and Finland are both strong, capable partners that share NATO’s values and will strengthen the alliance and contribute to European security,” the White House said in a statement. “The United States believes that both countries should become members of NATO as soon as possible.”
The statement urged Hungary to conclude the ratification process for both Finland and Sweden “without delay.”
Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on March 17 that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party "supports Finland's NATO accession."
The party's parliamentary group leader said a vote on the ratification of Finland's accession to NATO has been scheduled for March 27. Mate Kocsis added on Facebook that the majority bloc will unanimously support the proposal.
Kocsis said that the Fidesz parliamentary group will make a decision on Sweden's accession to NATO later.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey's decision to move ahead with the ratification of Finland's accession to the alliance.
"This will strengthen Finland’s security, it will strengthen Sweden’s security, and it will strengthen NATO’s security," Stoltenberg said in a video message.
The accession process has already improved the security situation of both Nordic countries, he said.
"It is inconceivable that NATO would not respond should either Finland or Sweden come under attack. Their security matters to NATO," he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Russia Labels Poland-Registered Forum As An 'Undesirable Organization'
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office on March 17 labeled Poland-registered Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum "an undesirable organization." The group is a movement of exiled politicians and activists who call for more autonomy and even independence for ethnic regions and republics of the Russian Federation. The movement’s latest forum was held in the building of the European Parliament in Brussels last month. Russian officials have used the designation, whose underlying legislation was expanded in 2021, to marginalize dozens of foreign organizations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Couple Handed Prison Terms For Expressing Anti-War Stance Online
A court in Russia’s western region of Tver has sentenced a couple to prison terms for condemning Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine online. The Konakovo City Court on March 17 sentenced Aleksandr Martynov and his wife, Lyudmila Razumova, to 6 1/2 and 7 years in prison, respectively, after finding them guilty of vandalism and discrediting Russia's armed forces. The couple was arrested in April last year after they criticized the war on a social network and painted anti-war slogans on buildings in several villages and towns in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian service, click here.
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin For Alleged War Crimes In Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, accusing the Russian president of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The ICC said in a statement that a warrant had also been issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directs the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The two are suspected of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others" the statement said, adding that Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility.
"There are reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children," the ICC said in a statement on March 17.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the move, calling it "a historic decision from which historical responsibility will begin."
The deportation of Ukrainian children "means the illegal transfer of thousands of our children to the territory of a terrorist state," Zelenskiy said, adding that this could not have taken place without an order from Putin.
"Separating children from their families, depriving them of any opportunity to contact their relatives, hiding children on the territory of Russia, scattering them in remote regions -- all this is an obvious state policy of Russia, state decisions, and state evil, which begins precisely with the first official of this state," Zelenskiy said.
With the warrant, Putin becomes the third serving head of state to be targeted in an arrest warrant from the ICC, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, along with Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Qaddafi.
WATCH: On March 17, the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Judge Piotr Hofmanski, announced that The Hague-based court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia found the questions raised by the ICC "outrageous and unacceptable" and noted that Russia, like many other countries, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.
"And accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for the Russian Federation from the point of view of law," Peskov said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the warrant "meaningless" as Russia " does not cooperate with this body, and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us," she said.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC. Kyiv has, however, granted The Hague-based court jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on its territory since Moscow launched its invasion last year.
The 123-member ICC also doesn't have a police force of its own to carry out warrants, instead needing member countries to do the job of detaining suspects to The Hague for trial.
While the warrant is likely to diminish Putin's stature in international circles, it is unclear how the warrant against him would be executed since it could only be enforced if he is traveling in an ICC member nation, something he is unlikely to do.
"This is an important moment in the process of justice before the ICC.... As the judges issued arrest warrants, the execution depends on international cooperation," said ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmanski.
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin hailed the ICC move as "historic."
"From now on, the Russian president has the official status of a suspect in the commission of an international crime," he said in a statement. "This is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law."
Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of atrocities and human rights violations being committed since it launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.
Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children's rights, is considered to work directly under Putin and, according to U.S. officials, has overseen the deportation of "thousands" of Ukrainian children to Russia.
WATCH: A family from Mariupol spoke to RFE/RL about their experiences of going through a Russian filtration camp and then being taken to Moscow. The mother eventually got her children out via Belarus and Poland, while the husband chose to remain in Russia. (Originally published September 1, 2022)
"Lvova-Belova's efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, the so-called 'patriotic education' of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to expedite the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children by Russia's forces," the U.S. Treasury said on September 15 when it added her to its sanctions list.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has documented the transfers of Ukrainian civilians and called them "a serious violation of the laws of war that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity." HRW said the warrant against Putin is the "first step to end the impunity that has emboldened perpetrators in Russia’s war against Ukraine for far too long."
"The warrants send a clear message that giving orders to commit or tolerating serious crimes against civilians may lead to a prison cell in The Hague. The court’s warrants are a wakeup call to others committing abuses or covering them up that their day in court may be coming, regardless of their rank or position,” Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said in the statement.
The ICC said that while warrants are usually considered secret to protect victims and witnesses while safeguarding investigations, the fact that the crimes are ongoing prompted it to release the news as "the warrants may contribute to the prevention of the further commission of crimes."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Russia Imposes Sanctions On 23 Britons Over London's Support Of Ukraine
Russia has imposed sanctions on 23 citizens of the United Kingdom, which has been among the strongest backers of Ukraine since the Kremlin launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion in February 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 17 that the move was a response to London's "military and technical support of Ukraine." Persons targeted by Russian sanctions include British military personnel, political analysts, judges, and officials of the British penitentiary system.
Amid Turmoil, Montenegrin President Sets June 11 For Early Parliamentary Elections
President Milo Djukanovic has announced early parliamentary elections will be held in Montenegro on June 11, after he dissolved the national assembly on March 16 and as he heads into a weekend vote where he is seek a new five-year mandate.
According to Montenegro's constitution, the elections must be organized between 60 and 100 days after the president's decree dissolving parliament.
"In line with the constitution...I have decided to call parliamentary elections on June 11," Djukanovic said on March 17 at a press conference in the capital, Podgorica.
The announcement of the general elections also comes two days before a presidential vote which Djukanovic is likely to win. He is not expected, however, to get the majority needed to avoid a runoff two weeks later against his closest challenger.
Djukanovic's main adversaries in the March 19 presidential election are Andrija Mandic, the leader of the pro-Russian Democratic Front, and Jakov Milatovic, a pro-Western economist and the deputy head of the Europe Now movement.
Montenegro has experienced continuous political turmoil since Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic's acting government lost a no-confidence parliamentary vote in August 2022.
Djukanovic has refused to appoint Miodrag Lekic as prime minister, citing procedural errors.
Lekic was handed a mandate to form a government on the basis of controversial amendments to the law on the president under which the parliamentary majority took over part of Djukanovic’s constitutional powers.
The parliamentary majority made up of the pro-Moscow Democratic Front, the Democrats, the Socialist People's Party, and the URA Civic Movement changed the law in December.
Djukanovic and European Union officials have warned that the curbing of the president's authority contradicts the constitution.
The United States and European Union have appealed to the parliamentary majority not to try to form a government based on the amended law because it would have questionable legitimacy.
Djukanovic has held high-ranking political posts in Montenegro for the last 30 years. He led Montenegro to its independence from the Serbia-Montenegro state union in 2006, secured NATO membership for Montenegro, and put it on the road toward joining the European Union.
His opponents accuse him and his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of corruption and links to organized crime. He denies those charges.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Belarus Hands Two More Independent Journalists Heavy Prison Sentences In Ongoing Crackdown
MINSK -- A court in Belarus has handed 12-year prison sentences to two journalists from the country's largest independent news website, on charges their supporters and human rights watchdogs call politically motivated.
Judge Valyantsina Zyankevich of the Minsk City Court on March 17 sentenced Maryna Zolatava, the chief editor of Tut.by, and its former director-general, Lyudmila Chekina, as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime continues its crackdown on free speech and dissent following unrest sparked by a 2020 presidential election the opposition and Western governments say was rigged.
Three other defendants in the case, journalists Volha Loyka, Alena Talkachova, and Katsyaryna Tkachenka, fled the country earlier.
Chekina and Zolatava were found guilty of tax evasion, organizing activities aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, religious, or social hatred, and public calls through the media and the Internet aimed at damaging the national security of Belarus.
Loyka, Talkachova, and Tkachenka faced similar charges.
"The case against Tut.by and the verdict against its staff is cruel revenge for the truth that Tut.by conveyed to the people of Belarus," the Belarusian Association of Journalists said after the verdict was announced.
"The Belarusian Association of Journalists demands annulment of the sentence and the immediate release of Maryna Zolatava, [Lyudmila] Chekina and all media representatives currently behind bars...Journalism is not a crime!"
Belarusian authorities shut down Tut.by in May, 2021 after police searched the media outlet's offices and its employees' homes and arrested more than a dozen of the website's staff.
Belarusian authorities have stepped up their repression of journalists and bloggers after mass protests followed August 2020 presidential election, which the nation's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims he won.
Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhouskaya, who is thought to have won the election and had to leave the country fearing for the safety of her family, said her "heart is with" the two women.
"It's another attempt to kill honest journalism in Belarus, but I know that the truth will win," she said in a tweet.
Outrage over what was seen by both the opposition forces and the general public as a rigged vote to hand Lukashenka a sixth term in office brought tens of thousands onto the streets to protest the outcome.
Security officials have cracked down hard on the demonstrators, arresting thousands, including dozens of representatives of democratic institutions and journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
The European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have imposed sanctions on him and senior Belarusian officials in response to the “falsification” of the vote and the postelection crackdown.
Belarus Sentences Two Political Prisoners To 10 Years In Prison Each
MINSK -- The Minsk City Court has sentenced two activists -- Valeryya Kastsyuhova and Tatsyana Kuzina -- to 10 years in prison each for participating in anti-government protests as part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Kastsyuhova and Kuzina, who are considered political prisoners by rights groups, were arrested in June 2021 on charges of assisting actions aimed at seizing power, calls for actions to damage the country’s national security, and inciting social hatred.
They went on trial on February 6 and exactly one month later, the prosecutor at the trial requested that the court convict and sentence the two women to a decade behind bars. The court on March 17 did exactly that.
Their supporters call the charges politically motivated.
Kastsyuhova is a noted political commentator, the founder and chief editor of the Our Opinion website, an editor of the Belarus Annually website, and the leader of an expert group known as Belarus Under Focus.
Kuzina is the founder of the School for Young Public Administration Managers and an expert with the Bipart investigative group.
Many journalists, rights activists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election in which Lukashenka was officially announced as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Bishkek Court Starts Hearing Into Kyrgyz Request To Halt RFE/RL's Local Operations
BISHKEK -- The Lenin district court in Bishkek has started a hearing into a request from Kyrgyzstan's Culture Information, Sports, and Youth Policies Ministry to halt the operations of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk and officially registered as Azattyk Media in the Central Asian nation.
The judge opened the hearing on March 17 by allowing the first 20 minutes of the session to be recorded.
The ministry's official request to halt Radio Azattyk's operations as a media outlet was filed with the court in late January.
According to the ministry, the request was made due to Radio Azattyk's refusal to remove from the Internet a video about clashes last year along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October when the video report in question -- which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America -- was left on the sites.
Officials of the Central Asian nation have claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly has said the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
The authorities' decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the country's parliament.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has been criticized by domestic and international human rights watchdogs, Kyrgyz politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists, lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
RFE/RL has appealed against the move to block the sites with Bishkek's Birinchi Mai district court.
Earlier this month, Bishkek's Administrative Court rejected an appeal launched by RFE/RL that sought to have the October move to block the sites overturned.
The court did not explain the reasoning behind its ruling.
EU's Von Der Leyen Says Gas Prices Fell When EU And Allies Acted Together
Europe's gas prices, which soared last year as Russia cut supplies, declined when the European Union and its allies took common action to improve the situation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on March 17. "The moment we acted in unity to diversify away from Russia, gas prices went down," von der Leyen said during a visit to a North Sea gas platform.
Two Days Before Elections, Kazakhstan Toughens Punishment For Calls For Mass Unrest
Just two days before parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has signed a law that toughens punishments for those who call for mass unrest. According to the law, endorsed on March 17, the punishment for such actions will rise from three years to up to seven years in prison. The law also takes away the possibility of early release on parole for individuals convicted on the charge. Kazakh authorities have been wary of rallies in the country after the dispersal of unprecedented anti-government protests in January last year turned violent and left at least 238 people dead. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Date Set For Trial Of Belarusian Activist Extradited From Russia
MINSK -- The trial of a Belarusian rights activist who was extradited to Minsk from Russia last August will be held on April 10, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on March 17.
Judge Tatsyana Falkouskaya of the Minsk City Court will try Yana Pinchuk, who is accused of inciting social hatred, creating an extremist group, involvement in the creation of a terrorist group, calling to disrupt the constitutional order, and inflicting damage to the country’s security, Vyasna said.
Pinchuk's supporters and rights defenders insist that the charges are politically motivated to punish her for joining protests after Belarus's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka was declared the winner of an August 2020 presidential election despite allegations of widespread voter fraud, triggering Western sanctions.
Police in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, arrested Pinchuk in early November 2021 at the request of Belarus.
Belarusian authorities accuse Pinchuk of administering the Vitsebsk97% Telegram channel, which had been critical of Lukashenka's regime and has been labeled as extremist in Belarus.
Pinchuk has rejected all of the charges saying she immediately closed the Telegram channel after it was officially designated as extremist.
She is one of many Belarusians who have faced multiple charges linked to the mass protests following Lukashenka's contested reelection.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the 2020 vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Death Toll Rises To Four In Fire At Russian FSB Compound Near Ukrainian Border
Russian media reports cited sources in emergency services on March 17 as saying that the death toll has risen to four in a fire that broke out the previous day in the compound of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which is located close to Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions where fierce fighting between invading Russian troops and Ukraine's armed forces is taking place. According to the reports, five people were hospitalized and rescue work continues. Earlier reports said one person was killed and two injured in the fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Former Co-Chairman Of Russian Opposition Party's Regional Branch Gets Seven Years In Prison
A court in Russia's city of Tolyatti on March 17 sentenced Andrei Balin, a former co-chairman of the opposition Parnas party's local branch, to seven years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Balin's lawyer, Zakhar Lebedev, says the charge against his client stemmed from his six online posts about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Dozens of Russian politicians, activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens have been either fined or handed prison terms over their anti-war online posts or public statements since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Another Group Of Karakalpak Activists Handed Prison Terms In Uzbekistan Over Protests In 2022
A court in Uzbekistan's southwestern city of Bukhara has sentenced another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in unsanctioned anti-government protests in the Central Asian nation's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan last year.
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said on March 17 that 28 defendants were sentenced to prison terms of between five years and 11 years on various charges, including organizing and taking part in mass unrest, distributing materials inciting social discord, inflicting serious bodily damage, and the illegal use of firearms.
Another 11 defendants were handed parole-like sentences and immediately released from custody. It remains unclear how the defendants pleaded.
In late January, the same court sentenced the first group of Karakalpak activists, 22 individuals in the high-profile case, sending lawyer and journalist Dauletmurat Tajimuratov to prison for 16 years on charges of plotting to seize power by disrupting constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, embezzlement, and money laundering.
Seventeen defendants were sentenced to prison terms of between three years and 8 1/2 years at the time. Four defendants, including another journalist, Lolagul Qallykhanova, were then handed parole-like sentences and immediately released from custody.
One of the activists, Polat Shamshetov, who was convicted in January and sentenced to six years in prison, died in custody last month.
Self-exiled Karakalpak activists have expressed suspicions that the 45-year-old Shamshetov might have been tortured to death in custody and demanded a thorough investigation of his death, while Uzbek authorities have said he died of a "thromboembolism of the pulmonary artery and acute heart failure."
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement in early July last year of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Karakalpakstan is home to fewer than two million people, out of a nation of 35 million, but it covers more than one-third of Uzbekistan's territory.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
- By AP
Slovakia Agrees To Give Ukraine Fleet Of Soviet Warplanes
Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets. Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the unanimous decision of his government on March 17. Slovakia no longer uses the jets. The decision makes Slovakia the second NATO member country after Poland to agree to fulfill the Ukrainian government's persistent pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia's invasion. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Germany Cancels World Cup Fencing Event After Russia, Belarus Readmitted
Germany's fencing federation has cancelled a women's foil World Cup event after the sport's global governing body (FIE) reversed a ban on athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus. Athletes from the two countries were banned from many international competitions after Russia invaded Ukraine last February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation." More than 60 percent of nations voted to allow Russians and Belarusians to resume competing in FIE events at last week's extraordinary congress. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin, Kyiv Remain At Odds Over Extension Of Black Sea Grain Deal
The Kremlin says Russia is willing to extend a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports for another 60 days, a term Ukraine said it rejects.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments on March 17 come one day before the deal is set to expire. The pact can be extended only with Russia's agreement. Moscow had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the deal, hinting that it might not approve an extension.
However, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his government was opposed to any deal that would not guarantee 120 days, the same as the previous extension.
"We insist that the grain agreement be open-ended and automatically extended for 120 days," Shmyhal told a government meeting after Peskov spoke.
"Attempts by [Russia] to reduce the extension period are a manipulation to continue further blackmail and deepen a global food crisis. We have to prevent this," he added.
The United Nations Office in Geneva said discussions were ongoing.
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on March 17 that the United Nations is "doing everything possible" to make sure the grain export deal continues.
"Meaningful progress" has been made on a separate pledge by the United Nations to help facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports, he said, but impediments remain, notably with regard to payment systems.
"It is vital for global food security that both of these agreements continue and should be fully implemented," Griffiths said.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said Moscow had notified Turkey and Ukraine on March 13 that it would extend the Black Sea export deal for 60 days.
Nebenzia also told the Security Council that if the European Union, the United States, and Britain "are genuinely interested to continue the export of food from Ukraine...then they have two months to exempt from their sanctions the entire chain of operations which accompany the Russian agricultural sector."
Before the Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed upon in late July 2022, Ukraine and other countries accused Russia of using hunger as a weapon by blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations reached the agreement, which also paved the way for Russian food and fertilizer to reach global markets. The shipments are monitored by a joint coordination center in Istanbul that includes representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey.
The deal has enabled grain shipments to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.
Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil, and other food to those countries, and Russia was the world's top exporter of fertilizer before it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine last year in February.
The deal, which was first extended for four months on November 17, establishes a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels meant for grain might carry weapons or be used to launch attacks.
Last month, the head of the United Nations food agency warned that failure to renew the deal would be catastrophic as millions in Africa are on the cusp of famine.
World Food Program (WFP) chief David Beasley said that the grain flows under the deal were still falling well short of the needs of poorer countries.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
