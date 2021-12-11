Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Serbia

As Government Backs Down, Serbians Call For Ban On Lithium Mining

As Government Backs Down, Serbians Call For Ban On Lithium Mining
Embed
As Government Backs Down, Serbians Call For Ban On Lithium Mining

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:02 0:00

Environmental protests took place across Serbia for the third Saturday in a row on December 11. Hundreds joined road blockades organized by the Environmental Uprising movement in Belgrade, Nis, and other cities. Their demand was for British-Australian company Rio Tinto to be prevented from mining lithium in western Serbia. Following previous protests with larger turnouts, the Serbian government withdrew a bill on the expropriation of private property and amended a bill on referendums. Critics suspected that the legislation would remove checks and balances for environmentally controversial projects.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG