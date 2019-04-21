Ashes Of Milosevic's Widow Laid To Rest In Serbia

The ashes of Mirjana Markovic, the widow of the late Yugoslav strongman Slobodan Milosevic, were laid to rest next to her husband on April 20 in the eastern Serbian city of Pozarevac. Markovic had lived for the last 16 years in Russia, where she had received political asylum. She died earlier this month in a Moscow hospital at age 76. Her husband was arrested in 2001 and held at the UN court in The Hague for genocide and other war crimes. Milosevic died in the tribunal's detention unit in 2006 before a verdict was reached.