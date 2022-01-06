Accessibility links

Serbian Residents Voice Support For Novak Djokovic

Serbian Residents Voice Support For Novak Djokovic

Several hundred people demonstrated on January 6 outside the Serbian parliament in Belgrade in support of Novak Djokovic. The world tennis No. 1 has been denied entry into Australia after initially being granted a medical exemption from the country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play in the Australian Open. The 34-year-old Serb and public critic of vaccines has been confined to a hotel room in Melbourne since Australian border forces rejected his vaccination exemption.

