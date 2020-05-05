Accessibility links

Serbia

Serbia Opposition Protest Breaks COVID-19 Lockdown

Supporters of Serbia's opposition Freedom and Justice Party defied a COVID-19 lockdown curfew and took to the streets of the capital, Belgrade. The May 4 protest was called by party leader Dragan Djilas in retaliation for a pro-government demonstration that targeted his family home, where the political-attack song, "Djilas, You Thief," was played. The opposition protest came the same day Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called a general election for June 21.

