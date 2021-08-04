Serbian President: Solutions In Bosnia Can Only Be With Consent Of All Three Constituent Peoples

In the Serbian capital, Belgrade, President Aleksandar Vucic met with the leader of Bosnia's Serb entity, Milorad Dodik. Vucic said that the agreement of all three constituent peoples of Bosnia -- Serbs, Croats, and Bosniaks -- is the essence of the 1995 Dayton peace accords rather than imposed solutions. The August 4 meeting came after political representatives of Serbs in Bosnia started boycotting the work of state institutions following an amendment to the state's Criminal Code prohibiting the denial of genocide.