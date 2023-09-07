News
Serbian President's Wife Meets Zelenskiy During Summit In Kyiv
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's wife, Tamara, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on September 7 in Kyiv, where she was participating in a summit organized by the Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska. Serbia, a traditional ally of Russia, has said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity but has also resisted EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Aleksandar Vucic last met Zelenskiy during an informal summit for top officials from nine Balkan countries in Athens, Greece, in late August. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Ministry, TikTok In Talks To Halt Move To Ban Social Media Network
The Kyrgyz Culture Ministry is holding talks with officials from TikTok over accessibility to the video-sharing application after the Central Asian nation announced last month it wanted to block access over what it cited was the platform's effect on the mental health of children. "We laid out a condition that the age limit and the adaptation of social network rules to Kyrgyz legislation should be done. They said that it is technically difficult. Talks are ongoing," ministry official Bektur Ibrahimov said on September 7. Some critics have voiced concerns the government is using the move to block free speech and the flow of information. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Armenia's Pashinian Accuses Azerbaijan Of Troop Buildup On Border
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Azerbaijan of concentrating forces near the border between the two countries amid a fresh spike in tensions between the longtime rivals.
Speaking at a meeting of senior government officials on September 7, Pashinian claimed Azerbaijan was conducting an “ongoing military buildup along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian-Azerbaijan border.”
There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijani officials.
The comments come days after both Azerbaijan and Armenia reported casualties after intense shelling near their common border, northwest of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on September 1.
The escalation comes amid a continuing crisis over Nagorno-Karabakh where Yerevan and local ethnic Armenian authorities accuse Baku of continuing its “illegal blockade” of the region, resulting in severe shortages of food, fuel, and other basic products.
With tensions rising, Armenia announced on September 6 that it will host a joint army exercise with the United States next week.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said the purpose of the Sept. 11-20 Eagle Partner 2023 exercise was to prepare its forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions.
A U.S. military spokesperson said 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenians would take part, according to Reuters.
The planned drill comes after Pashinian accused Russia of failing to protect Armenia against what he described as continuing aggression from Azerbaijan.
Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, maintains a peacekeeping force in the region to uphold an agreement that ended a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020.
On September 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the planned joint military drill was unhelpful.
"In this situation, holding such exercises does not contribute to stabilizing the situation in any case and strengthening the atmosphere of mutual trust in the region," Peskov said.
Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but inhabited primarily by ethnic Armenians, has been a source of conflict between the two Caucasus neighbors since before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Court Fines Media Outlet For Publishing Articles On Anti-War Protests
A court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg fined the Vecherniye Vedomosti newspaper 245,000 rubles (about $2,500) for "discrediting" the Russian Army. The media outlet said on September 7 that it was fined for 15 articles about anti-war protests published between February 24 and February 26, 2022, the initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The newspaper was previously fined for the same articles, which it says report “only facts” and were published before the law criminalizing the discrediting of the Russian military came into force. The law was adopted after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine and is regularly used against Kremlin critics. To read the original story by Current time, click here.
British American Tobacco Sells Its Businesses In Belarus, Russia
British American Tobacco announced that it has agreed to sell its businesses in Belarus and Russia in the wake of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In a statement issued September 7 on its website, BAT said it has "entered into an agreement to sell its Russian and Belarusian business" to a consortium led by members of BAT Russia's management team. Like many other foreign firms, the group stated its intention last year to pull out of Russia after Moscow launched its assault on neighboring Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow used Belarusian territory as a launchpad for its Ukraine offensive. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Countries From Three Seas Initiative Condemn Russian Aggression, Vow To Support Ukraine
BUCHAREST -- European Union member states from Central and Eastern Europe have called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine unconditionally and promised to provide support to Kyiv “for as long as it takes” to repel Moscow’s unprovoked full-scale invasion.
In a joint declaration adopted on September 6 in Bucharest, the 12 countries from the Three Seas Initiative vowed to play a key role in Ukraine´s reconstruction once the war ends.
“We remain committed to providing continued support to Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the joint declaration said.
“We are committed to playing a key role in Ukraine's reconstruction,” it added, describing the Russian aggression as “a blatant violation of international law.”
The forum started as Romania’s defense minister, Angel Tilvar, said that it appeared that pieces of a Russian drone used in an attack against Ukraine may have landed inside the NATO member's territory.
Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian river ports that lie on the Danube River, which in parts forms the border between Romania and Ukraine.
Addressing the summit via video link, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia’s recent attacks on the Danube ports are “at the border of our three seas.”
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that the Russian attacks will slow the export of grain and that other routes need to be enhanced.
At a press conference during the Bucharest forum, Iohannis said that Bucharest has already accepted Ukrainian maritime transport through Romanian territorial waters off the Black Sea and will “continue to enhance exports on rail and road links.”
Speaking at the same press conference, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said his country had offered access to the Mediterranean through its ports and that its Transport Ministry was working with the European Commission and Ukraine.
Launched in 2016, the Three Seas Initiative includes European Union member states Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Estonia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Lithuania. At the Bucharest summit, Greece was granted membership, while Ukraine and Moldova became associate participating states.
The initiative states on its website that it “was born out of a shared interest in developing transport, energy, and digital infrastructure connections on the EU’s north-south axis.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Despite FIBA Ban, CSKA Moscow Plays In Tournament In Banja Luka
CSKA Moscow, one of the biggest basketball clubs in Russia, is taking part in a tournament in the city of Banja Luka along with other major international teams despite being banned by the sport's global governing body from sanctioned competitions over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The team, which recently was also suspended for another season from the Euroleague, Europe's premier competition, stood on the court on September 6 while the Russian national anthem was played, before facing off against KK Igokea, a local team in Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb entity, Republika Srpska, that is marking its 50th anniversary of play.
CSKA won the match 82-66.
The tournament, which includes Partizan Belgrade, Galatasaray from Istanbul, Turk Telecom from Ankara, and Hapoel Jerusalem, was opened by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who is under sanctions from the United States and Britain for "destabilizing corrupt activities" that have threatened the stability of Bosnia.
FIBA, the world's governing body for basketball, announced an indefinite ban on Russia and Belarus, which has aided Moscow in its war against Ukraine, and said in March 2022 that all Russian teams and officials were banned indefinitely from participating in sanctioned events.
In May, it renewed the ban for club competitions in the 2023-24 season, while the Euroleague renewed a similar suspension of Russian teams from its competition for the season. The event in Banja Luka is not a sanctioned FIBA event, though many teams around the world have avoided playing Russian teams because of the bans.
Partizan Belgrade is part of this season's Euroleague, while Turk Telecom is part of the EuroCup competition.
As head of Republika Srpska, the predominantly Serbian entity of Bosnia, Dodik is pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
Border Crossing Between Pakistan, Afghanistan Remains Closed Following Clashes
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for a second consecutive day on September 7, one day after clashes between Pakistani and Taliban border forces at Torkham. Abdul Basir Zabuli, a spokesman for the Taliban-led police in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar Province, where the crossing lies, was quoted by Reuters as saying that authorities from both countries were trying to determine the reason for the clashes. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Greek Shipper Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Iranian Crude Oil, Will Pay $2.4 Million Fine
A Greek shipping company has pleaded guilty to smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil and agreed to pay a $2.4 million fine, newly unsealed U.S. court documents seen on September 7 by the Associated Press show. The now-public case against Empire Navigation, which faces three years of probation under the plea agreement, marks the first public acknowledgement by U.S. prosecutors that America seized some 1 million barrels of oil from the tanker Suez Rajan. The saga surrounding the ship further escalated tensions between Washington and Iran, even as they work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian Americans held in Tehran. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Russia Again Strikes Ukrainian Port Infrastructure; Drones Downed Near Moscow
Ukrainian port infrastructure was damaged in another Russian drone attack early on September 7, as Russia said drones were downed near Moscow and two other regions.
A grain silo and administrative buildings were damaged in the early morning attack in Izmayil, a Danube port southwest of Odesa, Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said.
One person was injured in the attack, the fourth on Ukraine's key Danube River port in the last five days, he said.
Ukraine's military reported shooting down 25 of the 33 drones it said were launched by Russia. Most were aimed at the Odesa region but some also targeted the northern area of Sumy, it added.
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's grain export infrastructure amid talks about the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal that would allow unhindered exports of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Russia quit the deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the UN and Turkey.
In Russia, drones were downed neared Moscow, the southern Rostov region, and the Bryansk regions in the southwest, state media quoted Russian authorities as saying.
According to TASS, three buildings were damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don, a city of 1 million people nearly 1,000 kilometers south of Moscow. It is also home to Russia’s Southern Military district. One explosion was reported near its headquarters.
Vasily Golubev, governor of the Rostov region, said one person was injured when one of the drones crashed in the downtown area.
In Bryansk, debris from one of the two destroyed drones shattered windows in a railway station building and damaged cars nearby, the Interfax news agency reported.
In the Moscow region, a drone was downed over the town of Ramenskoye, southeast of the Russian capital, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
The fresh drone strikes come a day after 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in a Russian missile strike on a busy outdoor market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka, near the front line in the Donetsk region.
“Those who know this place are well aware that it is a civilian area,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. “There aren’t any military units nearby. The strike was deliberate.”
PHOTO GALLERY: An Associated Press photographer captured the horrific scene following a deadly Russian missile attack that struck a busy market in the center of Kostyantynivka, in eastern Ukraine, on September 6. WARNING: This gallery contains graphic content.
An eyewitness of the Russian missile attack on the busy market told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that cars and market stalls caught fire after the explosion, which sent people running in all directions in a scene of mass confusion and fear.
"This is the market. There were a lot of people. The market is lively," the eyewitness said. “It’s very difficult for us. We ask the whole world to stop this war. We're tired. We are old people."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said such brutal Russian attacks underscore "the importance of continuing to support the people of Ukraine.”
Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian envoy for Ukraine, denounced the attack as "despicable," and the European Union condemned it as "heinous and barbaric."
The market attacked overshadowed a visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who announced more than $1 billion in new American funding for Ukraine, including military and humanitarian aid.
About $175 million of the total is in the form of weaponry from U.S. military stockpiles. Another $100 million is in the form of grants to allow Ukraine to purchase arms and equipment, according to the State Department.
"We will continue to stand by Ukraine's side," Blinken told reporters at a press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
The State Department said Blinken's visit was intended to demonstrate the United States’ "unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy, especially in the face of Russia’s aggression."
Ukraine is in the third month of a major counteroffensive against Russia forces that it hopes will decisively shift the momentum of the war.
Noting progress in the counteroffensive, Blinken said the new aid "will help sustain it and build further momentum.”
He said the new military assistance would be bolstered by the arrival of U.S. Abrams tanks in the fall and the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets to complement training in Europe.
In addition to the military assistance, Blinken announced nearly $805 million in non-arms-related aid for Ukraine, including $300 million for law enforcement, $206 million in humanitarian aid, $203 million to combat corruption, and $90.5 million for removing mines, the State Department said.
The package also includes a previously announced $5.4 million transfer to Ukraine of the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on September 7 that Ukraine is making progress with its counteroffensive.
"The Ukrainians are gradually gaining ground.... They have been able to breach the defensive lines of the Russian forces, and they are moving forward," Stoltenberg told lawmakers in remarks at the European Parliament.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
'Russian Flag Cannot Be At Paris Olympics,' Macron Says
French President Emmanuel Macron insisted on September 6 that "the Russian flag cannot be at the Paris Olympic Games...at a time when Russia is committing war crimes." Macron made the comment to the sports daily L'Equipe, which had asked him about the possible presence of Russian athletes in Paris competing as neutrals. Macron said he hoped this would be “a decision of conscience in the Olympic world,” adding that it is not up to the host state to decide what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should do. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
U.S. To Give Ukraine Depleted Uranium Rounds For M1 Abrams Tanks
The United States will provide depleted uranium tank ammunition to Ukraine as part of a $175 million aid package, the Pentagon said on September 6. The 120-millimeter rounds are for the U.S. M1 Abrams, the Pentagon said, referring to tanks that Washington has promised to Kyiv. The density of uranium -- about 1.7 times that of lead -- helps such ammunition punch through heavy armor. But depleted uranium is controversial due to its association with health problems such as cancer and birth defects, though the munitions have not been definitively proven as the cause.
Moldova To Propose $8.6 Million Payment To Gazprom To Settle Debt That Moscow Says Exceeds $700 Million
Moldova's energy minister says the government will propose that Moldovagaz, a subsidiary of Gazprom, pay the Russian gas giant $8.6 million to settle a debt that Gazprom says is more than $700 million.
Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said the government would propose paying the $8.6 million, an amount he said was “arrived at following a complex estimate” and after an international audit that disputed Russia’s claim that Moldovagaz owed $709 million.
The audit showed that there was no documentation for some of the debt and another portion of the debt was considered expired because it had accumulated over a long time while not being periodically reconfirmed by Gazprom.
The audit also found that the Moldovan government can demand compensation for Gazprom’s decision in October 2022 to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Moldova in violation of its contract.
The audit conducted by Forensic Risk Alliance of Britain and Wikborg Rein of Norway detailed "significant discrepancies" in the amount allegedly owed to Gazprom, the Moldovan government said in a statement on September 6.
It found that Moldovagaz, which is 50 percent owned by Gazprom and 36.6 percent by the Moldovan government, could insist that most of the alleged $709 million in debt be written off.
"Citizens of the Republic of Moldova should not bear the burden of nonexistent debts to Gazprom," Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in the statement.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu was quoted last week as saying that the audit had disproved Gazprom's claim that the Moldovan government owes it hundreds of millions of dollars.
Gazprom said it "categorically disagrees with the Moldovan side's assertions and intends to continue defending its rights by all possible means."
The auditors’ conclusions "cannot in any way affect the amount and validity of the said debt," Gazprom said on Telegram, insisting it was confirmed in "documents regularly signed by Gazprom and Moldovagaz."
Moldova previously received Russian gas through its separatist region of Transdniester and through Ukraine, but Moscow cut deliveries after its invasion of Ukraine.
The audit also found that the Moldovan government can demand compensation for Gazprom’s decision in October 2022 to reduce the volumes of natural gas delivered to Moldova in violation of its contract.
Moldova and Gazprom in October 2021 extended their gas contract by five years after a bitter standoff over a hike in gas prices. At that time, Gazprom and its Moldovan subsidiary said it had accumulated hundreds of millions of dollars in debt that had to be repaid to ensure further stable supplies.
With reporting by AFP
Heavy Rains, Flooding Leave Four Dead In Bulgaria
Heavy rains pounded areas across the Black and Aegean sea regions, leaving at least four people dead in southeastern Bulgaria.
The Bulgarian Interior Ministry said on September 6 that two men and a woman in the municipality of Tsarevo, 50 kilometers south of the Black Sea city of Burgas.
Tsarevo Mayor Georgi Lapchev identified the two women as the president of the regional court in Tsarevo, Maria Moskova, and her daughter, Daniela Yordanova, a veterinarian.
The two were traveling in a car that fell into a river after a bridge collapsed and the rushing water dragged the vehicle into the sea.
The rains dumped unusually large volumes of water on the region, swamping rivers, flooding two dams, sweeping away bridges and triggering landslides. TV footage showed cars and camper vans being swept out to the Black Sea.
Tsarevo is a popular holiday destination in Bulgaria, known for its small seaside villages, beaches, and a natural park.
A police spokesperson told the BTA news agency that there were numerous reports of flooded buildings, and electricity in Tsarevo had been cut off in flooded areas as a safety precaution.
Visiting the flooded areas on September 5, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov pledged government compensation for flooded areas.
The heavy rainstorms also affected neighboring Greece and Turkey with at least 11 people reported dead in the three countries, including Bulgaria.
A flood at a campsite in Turkey's Kirklareli Province, near the border with Bulgaria, killed at least four people and carried away bungalow homes, the Associated Press reported. Rescuers were still searching for two people reported missing at the campsite.
Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, was also hit by torrential rains, sending walls of water rushing through some districts. Authorities say at least two people died.
In Greece, a record rainfall caused at least two deaths near the central city of Volos and three people were reported missing.
With reporting by AP and AFP.
Russian Missile Strike Kills At Least 17 In East Ukraine, Overshadowing Blinken Visit
Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were killed and many others wounded in a Russian missile strike on a busy market in the eastern city of Kostyantynivka, sparking immediate condemnation from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the United Nations, and Kyiv's allies.
A video of the attack, posted on social media by Ukrainian officials, showed people falling in the streets in the area where the missile hit in the industrial city, which is near Bakhmut and the front line of the war.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said 17 people died and 32 were injured, adding that the search and rescue operation had been completed. Zelenskiy said a child was among the dead.
"This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelenskiy said, describing the missile strike as a deliberate attack on a "peaceful city."
Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian envoy for Ukraine, denounced the attack as "despicable," and the European Union condemned it as "heinous and barbaric."
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said these "brutal Russian attacks" underscore the importance of continuing to support the people of Ukraine.
The attack came during an unannounced visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv as he pledged U.S. support for Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive and “what it needs for the long term.”
Blinken announced new aid for Ukraine totaling more than $1 billion, including over $665 million in military and civilian security assistance and millions of dollars in support for Ukraine's air defenses and other areas.
"We will continue to stand by Ukraine's side," Blinken told reporters at a press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
The U.S. State Department said Blinken's visit was intended to demonstrate the United States’ "unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy, especially in the face of Russia’s aggression."
Unnamed U.S. officials told reporters traveling with Blinken that he would also announce a new military aid package of between $175 million and $200 million, with another, larger package expected to be announced later this week.
WARNING: This gallery contains graphic content.
Blinken, who traveled to Kyiv by train, met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during the journey, according to a State Department spokesman, who said Blinken thanked Frederiksen for Denmark's offer to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and for promising to donate the jets to Kyiv.
In a speech to Ukraine's parliament, Frederiksen told lawmakers that the world was in awe of Ukrainians' "incredible strength" and their "will never to give in" in the face of Russia's full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022.
"Your fight is our fight," she said.
After arriving, Blinken laid a wreath at a Kyiv cemetery commemorating members of the Ukrainian armed forces killed while defending the country, according to press reports.
“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive but has what it needs for the long-term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent,” Blinken said in Kyiv. speaking alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
“We’re also determined to continue to work with our partners as they build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy.”
The trip is Blinken’s fourth to Ukraine since Russia launched its ful-scale invasion.
Ukraine is in the third month of a major counteroffensive against Russia forces that it hopes will decisively shift the momentum of the war.
While Ukrainian forces have made some progress in the southern Zaporizhzhiya region, and in the eastern Donetsk region, the advances have been small. Some of Ukraine’s Western backers have expressed frustration at the slow pace of the offensive.
Ahead of the visit, Russia again targeted the Ukrainian capital with cruise missiles. In a post on Telegram, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said air defenses shot down the missiles, and there were no casualties or damage to the city in the early morning attack.
In Izmayil, a Danube River port southwest of Odesa, at least one person was killed in Russian drone attacks that lasted for three hours. Oleh Kiper, the region’s governor, said on Telegram.
The port and some connected agricultural infrastructure had also been damaged, he said.
Izmayil borders NATO member Romania, which has become a major route for Ukrainian grain and agricultural shipments out of the country following Russia's withdrawal in July from a United Nations deal that had allowed maritime shipments of Ukrainian products via the Black Sea.
Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolayiv regions in recent weeks as talks on reviving the deal continue.
Blinken’s meetings with Ukrainian officials were also expected to touch on alternative export routes for Ukrainian grain.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian officials complained that Russian drones had hit Romanian territory, a claim that Bucharest later “categorically denied.”
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on September 5 that the attacks had taken place "very, very close" to his country's border.
Blinken’s trip to Kyiv was his first since September 2022, and comes with Zelenskiy trying to tamp down concerns that his government was not doing enough to root out some of the endemic corruption Ukraine has grappled with for years.
Anti-corruption activists and some lawmakers have raised questions about weapons contracts and procurement procedures. Some lawmakers in the United States, Ukraine’s biggest donor of military equipment, have voiced concerns.
Last month, Zelenskiy dismissed the heads of all military recruitment centers, amid questions of draft-eligible-age men being illegally allowed to leave the country. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister also resigned after facing allegations of corruption.
Earlier this week, Zelenskiy sacked Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who has served as the defense chief since before Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Last week, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan met with three top Ukrainian officials to discuss efforts to tackle wartime graft.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Bosnia's Dodik Vows To Ban International Peace Envoy From Entering Republika Srpska
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has vowed to ban the international community's envoy, Christian Schmidt, from entering Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serbian entity, Republika Srpska. The September 6 announcement comes just days after prosecutors charged Dodik for passing laws that would allow him to bypass or ignore decisions made by Schmidt. Dodik is in ongoing confrontation with Schmidt, who is tasked with overseeing the civilian aspects of the Dayton agreement that ended Bosnia's bloody civil war in the 1990s. As the international envoy, Schmidt has vast powers, including to fire officials and to impose laws.
- By Reuters
Defense Minister Reportedly Says Parts Of Russian Drone Fell On Romanian Territory
Parts of a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on September 6, the HotNews website reported, citing Antena 3 CNN. Kyiv said two days ago that Russian drones had detonated on Romanian territory, a claim Bucharest denied at the time. It was not clear if Tilvar was referring to that attack, or a Russian attack overnight on Ukraine that was also close to the Romanian border. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistani Troops Clash With 'Hundreds' Of Pakistan Taliban Near Afghan Border
Pakistani troops repelled a cross-border raid from Afghanistan by Pakistani Taliban militants on September 6, a senior official said. The Pakistani military said four of its troops were killed. Twelve militants also died in the clash. Mohammad Ali, deputy commissioner of the Chitral district, told AFP that hundreds of militants stormed the border armed with light and heavy weapons. The Pakistan military said the group attacked two outposts in the area. Before the army’s announcement, the Tehrik-e Taliban claimed to have captured two villages and some army checkpoints. Ali told RFE/RL that some roads had been closed. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
EU Court Dismisses Russian Steel Tycoon's Bid To Avoid EU Sanctions
A European Union court has rejected an appeal by Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky to be removed from the bloc's sanctions list for his alleged ties to the Kremlin. The EU General Court, the bloc's second-highest tribunal, dismissed his appeals, as well as those of Pumpyansky's wife and son. The founder of Russia's biggest steel-pipe maker, TMK, Pumpyanskiy was included in sanctions by the EU in March 2022 for being among 36 businesspeople who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the EU sanctions. Kremlin-connected billionaire Gennady Timchenko also reportedly lost his appeal to the General Court. Both are expected to appeal further.
Taliban Denies Afghanistan Sending Female Athletes To Asian Games
Taliban officials have rejected reports that Afghanistan will send female athletes to the Asian Games in China later this month, saying all 133 athletes in the delegation being sent are male.
In reaction to a report on Reuters early on September 6, Ahmadullah Wasiq, the head of physical education and sport in the country, said in a written statement to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that it was not true that 17 athletes on the team were female.
Two years since it overran the country and ousted the Western-backed Afghan government, the hard-line Taliban has failed to live up to promises of moderation and has instead severely curbed women's freedoms, waged a brutal crackdown on dissent, and reintroduced their brutal form of justice.
The Taliban's theocratic de facto government has imposed restrictions on every aspect of life in Afghanistan, including people's appearance, freedom of movement, right to work or study, and access to entertainment.
The result has been the crushing of female sport in the country, prompting many prominent women to flee the country.
The International Olympic Committee warned Afghanistan's Taliban rulers in December that allowing women and young girls safe access to sport was a condition for the country's representation at the 2024 Paris Games.
Reuters quoted a September 6 statement by Afghanistan's National Olympic Committee that claimed that the country would send "a female group sports team comprising a total of 17 phenomenal women athletes." It added that they would compete in three sports: athletics, cycling, and volleyball.
Wasiq said the statement quoted by Reuters on participation in the Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, was not issued by the National Olympic Committee.
In a July report, UN experts said that the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan was the worst in the world and added that systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
With reporting by Reuters
Tajikistan Says Three Militants Killed Crossing Border From Afghanistan
Tajikistan said it killed three members of a "terrorist group" who had crossed into the country from neighboring Afghanistan. The incident, announced on September 6 by the KDAM security service, was the second this year in the Central Asian country. The three crossed overnight on August 30, intending to "commit a terrorist act ahead of the Tajik national holiday" on September 9, the Kabar news agency quoted the KDAM as saying. The three, identified as natives of Tajikistan, were killed early on September 5. It wasn't immediately possible to confirm the statement. The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan has stoked fears of instability in Tajikistan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
U.K. Says It Will Declare Russia's Wagner Group A Banned Terrorist Organization
Great Britain announced on September 6 that it will declare Russia's Wagner mercenary group a banned terrorist organization, saying it remains a threat to global security even after the death of leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. The government said an order will be introduced in Parliament to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act. The designation, once approved by lawmakers, will bar membership in or support for Wagner, which has played a major fighting role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It has also operated in Syria and several African countries. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Armenian, U.S. Forces To Hold Joint Drills Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Armenian and U.S. forces will hold joint military exercises beginning next week, as Yerevan faces mounting tensions with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenia's Defense Ministry said on September 6 that the nine-day exercise would involve "stabilization operations between conflicting parties during peacekeeping tasks." There was no immediate comment from U.S. officials. The drills, being held in Yerevan, are the first of their kind. They come amid an escalating crisis as Yerevan and local authorities accuse Azerbaijan of blockading Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting in severe shortages of food, fuel, and basic products. Baku has denied the accusations. Yerevan has accused Russian peacekeepers in the region of failing to do their jobs.
Top U.S. Diplomat Arrives In Kyiv Just Hours After Russian Air Attacks
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with top Ukrainian officials in an unannounced trip to Kyiv as he pledged U.S. support for Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive and "what it needs for the long term."
Blinken's visit on September 6 came just hours after the Ukrainian capital was again targeted by Russian missiles.
It also came days after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a major shake-up at the Defense Ministry amid mounting concerns of wartime corruption involving military contracts.
In a statement, the State Department said Blinken's visit was intended to demonstrate the United States' "unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy, especially in the face of Russia's aggression."
Unnamed U.S. officials told reporters traveling with Blinken that he would also announce of new military aid package of between $175 million and $200 million, with another, larger package expected to be announced later this week.
Blinken, who traveled to Kyiv by train, met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during the journey, according to a State Department spokesman, who said Blinken thanked Frederiksen for Denmark's offer to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s fighter jets and for promising to donate the jets to Kyiv.
In a speech to Ukraine's parliament, Frederiksen told lawmakers that the world was in awe of Ukrainians' "incredible strength" and their "will never to give in" in the face of Russia's full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022.
"Your fight is our fight," she said.
After arriving, Blinken laid a wreath at a Kyiv cemetery commemorating members of the Ukrainian armed forces killed while defending the country, according to press reports.
"We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive but has what it needs for the long term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent," Blinken was quoted as telling reporters in Kyiv while standing alongside Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba.
"We're also determined to continue to work with our partners as they build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy."
The trip is Blinken's fourth to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Ukraine is in the third month of a major counteroffensive against Russia forces that it hopes will decisively shift the momentum of the war.
While Ukrainian forces have made some progress in the southern Zaporizhzhiya region, and in the eastern Donetsk region, the advances have been small. Some of Ukraine's Western backers have expressed frustration at the slow pace.
Ahead of the visit, Russia again targeted the Ukrainian capital with cruise missiles. In a post on Telegram, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, said air defenses shot down the missiles, and there were no casualties or damage to the city in the early morning attack.
In Izmayil, a Danube River port southwest of Odesa, at least one person was killed in Russian drone attacks that lasted for three hours. Oleh Kiper, the region's governor, said on Telegram.
The port and some connected agricultural infrastructure were also damaged, he said.
Izmayil borders NATO-member Romania, which has become a major route for Ukrainian grain and agricultural shipments out of the country following Russia's withdrawal in July from a United Nations deal that had allowed maritime shipments of Ukrainian products via the Black Sea.
Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolayiv regions in recent weeks as talks on reviving the deal continue.
Blinken's meetings with Ukrainian officials were also expected to touch on alternative export routes for Ukrainian grain.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian officials complained that Russian drones had hit Romanian territory, a claim that Bucharest later "categorically denied."
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on September 5 that the attacks had taken place "very, very close" to his country's border.
Blinken’s trip to Kyiv was his first since September 2022, and comes with Zelenskiy trying to tamp down concerns that his government was not doing enough to root out some of the endemic corruption Ukraine has grappled with for years.
Anti-corruption activists and some lawmakers have raised questions about weapons contracts and procurement procedures. Some lawmakers in the United States, Ukraine's biggest donor of military equipment, have voiced concerns.
Last month, Zelenskiy dismissed the heads of all military recruitment centers, amid questions of draft-eligible men being illegally allowed to leave the country. Ukraine's deputy defense minister also resigned after facing allegations of corruption.
Earlier this week, Zelenskiy dismissed Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who had served as the defense chief since before Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
On September 6, Ukrainian lawmakers approved Rustem Umerov as the new defense minister. A total of 338 lawmakers voted in favor of Umerov, the former head of the Ukrainian State Property Fund, well above 226 votes needed.
Last week, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan met with three top Ukrainian officials to discuss efforts to tackle wartime graft.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Rebukes Putin For Latest Anti-Semitic Comments
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said the latest statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Jewish roots are "another manifestation of deep-rooted anti-Semitism of the Russian elites."
The ministry said on September 5 that Putin has a chronic fixation on the ethnic origin of the Ukrainian president and his statement shows that he connects Zelenskiy's Jewish origins with the "heroization of Nazism."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said Ukraine called on the world to strongly condemn Putin's anti-Semitic statements.
"There should be no place for ethnic hatred in today's world," Nikolenko said on Facebook.
Putin said in comments broadcast on Russian television that Western powers had installed Zelenskiy as president of Ukraine to cover up the glorification of Nazism. He presented no evidence for his allegation.
Moscow has previously accused Kyiv's leaders of pursuing a neo-Nazi "genocide" of Ukraine's native Russian speakers in seeking to justify its attack on Ukraine. Putin himself called the "denazification" of Ukraine the goal of the full-scale invasion.
Kyiv and its Western allies have called the accusations a baseless pretext for a war that only seeks to expand Russian territory, and human rights activists and representatives of the Jewish community have condemned such statements in the past.
Putin said Western powers had "put a person at the head of modern Ukraine -- an ethnic Jew, with Jewish roots, with Jewish origins. And thus, in my opinion, they seem to be covering up an anti-human essence that is the foundation...of the modern Ukrainian state.
"And this makes the whole situation extremely disgusting, in that an ethnic Jew is covering up the glorification of Nazism and covering up those who led the Holocaust in Ukraine at one time -- and this is the extermination of 1.5 million people."
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak, asked for comment by Reuters, said Putin himself was disgusting "when he tries to justify mass crimes against citizens of another country with a monstrous lie."
Putin in June tried to draw parallels between the Nazis who carried out the Holocaust during World War II and Ukraine's current democratically elected government, telling an economic forum in St. Petersburg, also without evidence, that some Jews considered Zelenskiy a disgrace to their people.
With reporting by Reuters
