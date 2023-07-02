Anti-Government Protests Continue In Wake Of Serbia's Mass Shootings
Serbian government critics and opposition supporters have continued to hold protests triggered by two unrelated gun attacks in early May. On June 30, protesters blocked a highway leading through Belgrade. On July 1, thousands gathered outside the headquarters of the private Pink television station. The demonstrators accuse the broadcaster of promoting violence and hate speech. The media outlet deployed bodyguards outside its offices and hung a large Serbian national flag from the building.