Serbian Ultranationalists Scuffle With Counterprotesters

Scuffles occurred between supporters of the ultranationalist Serbian Radical Party (SRS) and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the village of Jarak on May 6. LDP activist Djordjo Zujovic was assaulted after he used a bullhorn to say that the Radical Party's leader, Vojislav Seselj, is a "war criminal." Seselj's supporters were just returning from a rally they had held in Jarak as a replacement for their originally planned march to the nearby village of Hrtkovci, which was blocked by police. Hrtkovci is a village that had a Croat population until it was ethnically cleansed in 1992 by Seselj and his paramilitary units. Seselj was recently convicted of war crimes by a United Nations court. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)