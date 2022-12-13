News
Serbian PM Sees No Chance To Revive Rio Tinto Lithium Project
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on December 13 that she does not see any chance of reviving Rio Tinto's $2.4 billion lithium project for which licenses were revoked earlier this year. The government revoked licenses for the Jadar project in January after massive protests sparked by environmental concerns about the planned mine. "I don't see any possibility to revive the Jadar project," Brnabic was quoted as saying by the Nova S news portal. "I think that lithium is the biggest development opportunity for Serbia," she said, adding that public debate about the matter will be necessary. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
China Bans Exports Of Loongson Military Grade Processors To Russia
Beijing has banned the export of Loongson military grade processors to the Russian Federation, the Moscow-based Kommersant daily said on December 13. According to the report, the Russian military industry has been testing Loongson processors for some time and planned to use them instead of Intel and AMD processors amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Kommersant cited a source close to the Russian government as saying that Beijing banned Loongson processor exports, citing their strategic importance for China’s military. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Lithuania Annuls Citizenship Of Husband Of Woman Linked To Russian Defense Minister
Lithuania's Interior Ministry said on December 13 that it has annulled the citizenship of Adolfas Kaminskas, a husband of Yelena Kaminskas, aka Shebunova, who is reportedly the mother of two extramarital children from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The ministry said it took the move as Kaminskas had obtained Russian citizenship, which violates the Baltic nation's ban on dual citizenship. Last week, a Vilnius court canceled Shebunova's residence permit. Lithuanian authorities said that her presence "may pose threat to the country's national security over her links with Russian structures," a reference believed to be connected to her relationship with Shoigu. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Reportedly Agrees On Candidate Status For Bosnia
European Union countries have agreed to offer Bosnia-Herzegovina candidate status to join the 27-member bloc, RFE/RL has learned, a move that would put the Balkan country on track to eventually gain membership.
European affairs ministers are attending an ongoing meeting in Brussels on December 13 and, according to a draft of its conclusions seen by RFE/RL, they stated that "it is recommended that Bosnia- Herzegovina be granted the status of a candidate country."
The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, recommended granting Bosnia candidate member status in October, more than six years after Sarajevo formally applied to join and nearly three decades since it emerged from the 1992-95 war that left more than 100,000 people dead.
The step is expected to be formally approved by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on December 15.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in October that Bosnia had to fulfill a long list of conditions designed to bolster democracy and the rule of law in the Balkan country, including undergoing structural reforms of the judiciary, taking steps to fight corruption, and implementing constitutional and electoral changes in order to qualify for candidate status.
Bosnia first voiced its aspiration to join the EU in 2003, but its ethnic leaders have so far shown little inclination to set aside their differences and implement necessary reforms.
Furthermore, staunchly pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has increasingly threatened to separate Republika Srpska, Bosnia’s Serb entity from the rest of the country.
Last month, Varhelyi voiced optimism that Bosnia-Herzegovina will be granted candidate status to the bloc if it meets the conditions laid out recently by Brussels.
Bosnia will be joining other EU candidates -- Albania, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine -- in a long process that can take many years and involves complex negotiations on adjusting local laws to match those of the EU.
Lukashenka Appoints Aleynik As New Belarusian Foreign Minister
Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has appointed Syarhey Aleynik as the country's new foreign minister following the unexpected death of Uladzimer Makey in late November at the age of 64. The cause of Makey's death has not been officially revealed. Aleynik, 57, is a veteran at the Foreign Ministry. In early 2022, he was appointed to the post of the First Deputy Foreign Minister. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
U.K. Sanctions Russian Military Officials, Iranian Drone Company And Businessmen
The United Kingdom has announced a new package of 16 sanctions targeting senior Russian commanders for their involvement in the Russian military and Iranian businessmen and officials involved in the production and/or supply of drones to Moscow, which is using the aircraft in its war against Ukraine to decimate the country's energy infrastructure.
The British government said in a statement on December 13 that 12 senior commanders of Russian military forces, including units implicated in attacks on Ukrainian cities, have been sanctioned. The list includes Major General Robert Baranov, identified by the Bellingcat investigative media group as the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.
Three Iranians and one Iranian company have also been targeted in the sanctions, which include an asset freeze, travel ban, and transport sanctions.
"The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in a desperate attempt to survive," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in the statement.
"Putin wants to break Ukraine’s spirit, but he will not succeed. Ukraine will win, and Ukraine will rebuild," he added.
Cleverly was referring to current unrest in Iran over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Anger over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death has erupted into nationwide protests, presenting one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic leadership since it took power during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The statement said those targeted by the new sanctions include individuals facilitating the production of drones, including the co-owner and managing director of MADO, the company responsible for manufacturing engines for the drones that have been used by Russia in Ukraine.
"The Iranian regime’s brutal repression of its own people and the threat it poses in the Middle East have left Iran isolated internationally and in desperate need of support from Putin," the statement said.
Kazakh News Website Rejects Russian Media Regulator's Request To Delete War Reports
Kazakhstan's Vlast.kz news website has refused to follow a request from Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, to delete two reports about Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Vlast.kz said in a statement on December 13 that Roskomnadzor requested that it delete reports about the shelling of the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsya by Russian armed forces and about the victims of Russia's siege of the city of Mariupol.
"Vlast is a media outlet of Kazakhstan; its operations are not regulated by Russian laws and regulators. The editorial board is not going to delete the report in question, or any other news related to the war in Ukraine and will continue to cover it no matter what any Russian entity responsible for military censorship thinks about it," the statement said.
Last month, another Kazakh website, Arbat.media, refused to delete its report about setbacks being suffered by Russian armed forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
In August, Roskomnadzor made a similar request, which was also rejected by Kazakhstan's Ratel.kz news website.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Newtimes.kz followed Roskomnadzor's request to delete its report about Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine earlier this year, saying that it did not want to lose its audience in Russia, where it could be blocked.
After launching its wide-scale aggression against Ukraine in February, Russian authorities have demanded that media in Russia base their reports only on official statements. They were also informed that they could only call the invasion " a special military operation" and not a war.
Since then, dozens of independent websites and thousands of social media accounts, as well as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, have been blocked in Russia over reports about the war in Ukraine.
Four Belarusian Activists Handed Prison Terms In Minsk
A Belarusian court on December 13 handed prison terms to four activists amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent and civil society. Aleh Haurylau received 10 years, Syarhey Pasyuk was given 5 1/2 years, and spouses Aleh and Tatsyana Birul got six years each. The activists were found guilty of libel, vandalism, inciting hatred, calling for sanctions against Belarus, and extremism. They all participated in mass protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that handed a sixth term in office to the country's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Opposition groups say the vote was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Son Of Tajik Opposition Politician Faces Extradition From Germany
A son of Tajik opposition politician Shamsiddin Saidov may be extradited to Tajikistan from Germany, where he will face arbitrary arrest and torture, according to the National Alliance of Tajikistan (PMT), which unites several opposition groups in exile.
Saidov, a member of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), was sentenced in absentia in Tajikistan to 15 years in prison on extremism charges and is currently residing in the European Union.
He told RFER/RL in a brief interview on December 13 that his 32-year-old son, Abdullo Shamsiddin, may be extradited to Tajikistan due to his failure to re-register with Germany’s migration authorities on time.
"Other than that, he did not do anything wrong. We hired a lawyer to prevent his extradition," Saidov said.
German authorities have not spoken publicly on the possible extradition of Shamsiddin.
A day earlier, PMT representative Mahmudjon Faizrahmon wrote on Twitter that, if extradited to Tajikistan, Shamsiddin may be handed a lengthy prison term similar to what IRPT activist Hizbullo Shovalizoda faced in 2020. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on disputed extremism charges after Austrian authorities extradited him.
In 2017, based on a change to the Criminal Procedure Code, Tajik courts gained the right to convict accused people in absentia.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in the government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Tajik authorities have been criticized for cracking down on dissent for years.
In 2014, another opposition movement, Group 24, was labeled as terrorist and extremist and banned. In March 2015, the movement's founder, Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul, Turkey.
Daghestan's Ex-Prime Minister Handed Prison Term For Embezzlement From Defense Ministry
A court in Moscow has sentenced the former prime minister of Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan to five years in prison for embezzling 108 million rubles ($1.7 million) from the country’s Defense Ministry in 2012. The Meshchansky district court on December 13 also ordered Mukhtar Medzhidov to pay a fine of 900,000 rubles ($14,200). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarus Starts Combat Readiness Inspection For Armed Forces
Belarus's Defense Ministry says it is carrying out an inspection of the combat readiness of its armed forces. The ministry said on December 13 that the move was initiated on behalf of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and the process "will have a complex nature." "The troops will need to go to the designated areas as soon as possible, implement their engineering equipment, organize security and defense, as well as conduct bridge crossings," the ministry said in a statement. The move comes as Russia continues its ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Moscow has staged some of its military operations from Belarusian soil. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Leader Of Navalny's Team In Lipetsk
A court in Russia's western city of Lipetsk has issued an arrest warrant for Ilya Danilov, the former leader of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in the city. Last month, Danilov, who is currently living outside of Russia, was added to the Interior Ministry's wanted list on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. The charge stemmed from his posts on Telegram criticizing Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. If arrested and convicted, Danilov faces up to 10 years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moscow Police Search The Home Of Pussy Riot Co-Founder's Mother
Police in Moscow have searched the home of the mother of Pyotr Verzilov, a co-founder of the Pussy Riot protest group and the Mediazona news website, for unspecified reasons. In November 2021 -- after Verzilov organized a series of rallies to protest the arrest of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny -- Russia placed him on its wanted list on a charge of failing to report his Canadian citizenship. Verzilov is currently residing outside of Russia. He and Mediazona are also on the country's controversial list of 'foreign agents.' To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Macron Says Talks Ongoing To Remove Heavy Weapons From Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Site
French President Emmanuel Macron said on December 13 that an agreement had been reached on removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and that talks were under way on procedures for doing this. "We managed to protect Chornobyl and our goal is to protect Zaporizhzhya. The coming weeks will be crucial," Macron said on December 13 as he arrived to attend an international conference that France is hosting with a view to providing urgent aid for Ukraine to help it get through freezing winter temperatures as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU Strikes Deal With Hungary Over Ukraine Aid, Tax Plan, Recovery Funds
EU governments have struck a deal with Hungary that sorts out financial aid for Ukraine in 2023 and gains Budapest's approval for a global minimum corporate tax, all in exchange for EU flexibility about funds paid to Hungary. The deal agreed on December 12 came after months of wrangling between EU institutions, member states, and Hungary. It means Ukraine will get 18 billion euros ($18.9 billion) from the EU budget next year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Forces Apparently Hit Kherson With Cluster Munitions, Rights Group Says
Russian forces have apparently used cluster munitions on civilian areas of Kherson at least three times since they retreated from the city, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on December 13. The incidents were part of a series of attacks on the city that resulted in at least 15 civilian being killed and 35 wounded. “Residents of Kherson survived eight months of Russian occupation, and are finally free from fear of torture, only to be subjected to new indiscriminate attacks, apparently including cluster munitions,” said HRW's Belkis Wille. Russia has been attacking Kherson from across the Dnieper River.
Zelenskiy Calls For More Aid To Mend Ukraine's Power Infrastructure As Russia Presses Offensive In East
Ukrainian and Russian forces fought pitched battles in the east as Moscow continued its offensive in several directions while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with allies for more aid to help repair Ukraine's power infrastructure, which has been badly damaged by multiple waves of missile strikes.
The United Nations, meanwhile, said that at least 6,755 civilians have been killed and more than 10,600 were injured since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on December 13 that Russians continued to attack in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Zaporizhzhya areas in eastern and central Ukraine while indiscriminately bombarding both military positions and civilian settlements.
"Trying to contain the actions of Ukrainian forces, the enemy is shelling the positions of our troops and civilian objectives along the entire line of contact, while carrying out engineering work on its own defensive lines and positions," the General Staff reported.
Zelenskiy has said that Russia's sustained shelling has completely destroyed the city of Bakhmut and heavily damaged the city of Avdiyivka, which lies in the region's center.
Intense fighting in Donetsk has blurred the line between areas under Russian and Ukrainian control.
Moscow has claimed to be gradually advancing in Donetsk, but the leader of Moscow-backed separatists in the region, Denis Pushilin, admitted that Russians have had difficulty advancing in some areas. Pushilin said that more than half of Donetsk was under Russian control.
"A little more than 50 percent of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," Pushilin told the Russian state-owned news agency RIA.
His claim could not be independently verified.
Russia on December 13 dismissed a peace proposal from Zelenskiy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops and demanded that Kyiv accept new territorial "realities" which included Russia's addition of four Ukrainian regions as its "new subjects."
Zelenskiy told the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations on December 12 that Russia needed to prove it was capable of renouncing "aggression" and to begin withdrawing troops from Ukraine this Christmas.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "without taking into account these realities, any progress is impossible."
Addressing an international aid conference in Paris on December 13, Zelenskiy told participants that Ukraine needed emergency aid for its energy sector totaling around 800 million euros ($843 million).
"Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelenskiy told the gathering in Paris via video link. "I hope that decisions will be made accordingly."
Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed transformers, equipment to repair damaged high-voltage power lines, as well as generators and gas turbines.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the conference, said the gathering was intended to help "the Ukrainian people to get through this winter."
"Very concretely, these are commitments to deliver generators, help repair infrastructure, deliver LEDs (light-emitting diodes) for lighting," he said, adding that the focus was on countering Russia's attempts to "sow terror" in Ukraine through the "cowardly" bombing of the country's civilian infrastructure.
Macron said there was an agreement on removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- a hotspot for fighting -- and that talks were under way on how to achieve this.
"We managed to protect Chernobyl and our goal is to protect Zaporizhzhya. The coming weeks will be crucial," Macron said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), had agreed to dispatch permanent teams to the country's nuclear plants, including Zaporizhzhya.
"The missions are aimed at securing the plants and recording all attempts to externally influence them, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor," Shmyhal said in a statement on social media following a meeting in Paris with Rafael Grossi, the head of IAEA.
In other news, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that at least 6,755 civilians have been killed and 10,607 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.
So far this month, the OHCHR said 67 civilians have killed and 182 injured amid a wave of Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets.
The OHCHR stressed that the real death toll is very likely much higher because there are delays in receiving information from some places where the fighting is ongoing, and many reports still need to be confirmed.
On December 12, the world's economic powers pledged to send more military aid to Ukraine to bolster Kyiv's military capabilities after Zelenskiy appealed to a meeting of the G7 nations for modern tanks, artillery, and long-range weapons.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN
Demonstrators Clash With Police In Podgorica After Adoption Of Law On Presidency
A clash broke out between demonstrators and the police in Podgorica on December 12 following the adoption of an amended law giving power to the parliament's majority to take over the competencies of the president. The peaceful protest, which was organized by opposition movement Ima nas (We Are Numerous), escalated after the parliament adopted the law. Despite the call of organizers to disperse, a group of demonstrators threw objects and torches at the police, who responded with tear gas and pepper spray. There were no reports of injuries. Organizers said they would block traffic all over Montenegro in the coming days. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
'If Putin Dies, There Will Be No War,' Zelenskiy Tells U.S. Comedian
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy believes that the war in Ukraine will end if Russian President Vladimir Putin dies. Zelenskiy made the comment in an interview released on December 12 with U.S. comedian David Letterman, host of a talk show on Netflix. "If Putin dies, there will be no war," Zelenskiy said. If Putin is not there, the Russians "will be engaged in domestic policy, not foreign policy," he added. News reports in October said Letterman had arrived in Kyiv, and there was speculation at the time that he was in Ukraine to interview Zelenskiy. The read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Official In Occupied Ukraine Injured In Car Explosion
A Russian-appointed deputy governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region has been injured in a car explosion, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing the occupation administration's health minister. Vitaly Bulyuk was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Interfax reported that the car caught fire and the driver of the car was killed. Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the explosion occurred near Bulyuk's house when he was sitting in a car with the driver. The explosion comes five weeks after Kirill Stremousov, another deputy head of the Russian-installed Kherson administration, was killed in a car crash. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Suspicions Raised After Yerevan Cinema Goes Dark Before Screening Of Film Banned In Russia, Belarus
The organizer of a screening in Yerevan of a film banned in Russia and Belarus says a power outage that delayed the screening by nearly two hours is a troubling sign that a common practice of Russian censors is now being used in Armenia.
Sergei Tselikov, who organized the event, hinted that the power cut before the screening of the movie Minsk, set around the 2020 protests in Belarus, was suspicious.
"I come from Russia, and this is a very common practice there. If there is an unwanted stand-up performance or concert, they just turn off the lights. I see the same pattern here," Tselikov said.
He pledged on social media the day of the incident that the film would be shown one way or another. The lights went back on when organizers found a power generator, he said.
But the audience had to wait in the dark on December 9 for the screening of Minsk, a drama about a young couple in the Belarusian capital amid the 2020 protests that began after the reelection of longtime authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
People had come from as far away as Moscow to see the film because it is banned in Russia, Tselikov said.
A Cinema House representative told RFE/RL's Armenian Service the Electric Networks of Armenia, the company operating the country's power grid, said that there was a serious emergency situation somewhere in the area that led to the temporary power cut.
Arayik Manukian, an adviser to the president of the Union of Film Professionals of Armenia, said that power cuts in the area do not happen often and that the power cut on December 9 lasted longer than usual.
The power outage also caused a delay in the screening of another film in an adjacent hall of the cinema at the same time, Manukian said.
In the movie Minsk, an ordinary night stroll in the streets of the Belarusian capital turns into hell for the couple as the regime deals brutally with peaceful protesters.
Boris Guts, the director of the Russian-Estonian film, said the incident in the cinema validated his work.
"I am surprised that some strange people at the top in Armenia are worried. The film is about freedom and love," Guts said. "Perhaps some people have long arms if they try to prevent the screening of a film even in Yerevan."
Producer Anastasia Gusetsova said that the film will be shown in Tbilisi soon. She joked that a power generator is already in place.
"This has created more hype, generating more interest in the film. The topic was discussed on social media, and people in Tbilisi are already waiting for the film," Gusetsova said.
Tselikov told RFE/RL that an encounter with the National Security Service (HAAT) preceded the problem that occurred before the screening in Yerevan.
He said a visit he made to the HAAT on December 10 was connected with another premiere planned in Armenia next week. The matter concerned a play called Lie Down, Mr. President, and he assumed the HAAT did not like the title. The film itself does not mention any presidents by name.
"It is about a high-ranking official being brought back from the hospital. No name of the president of Russia, Belarus, let alone of Armenia, is mentioned in it," Tselikov said.
The Internet domain intended for ticket sales was subsequently blocked, he said, adding that the web developers that made the site said that it was blocked by the HAAT.
Tselikov said he visited the HAAT to try to clear up the matter, telling them it was just a performance not a "coup."
He said he was visited the next day by "two polite men" who questioned him for half an hour.
"Later that evening during the screening of the Minsk movie what happened happened. I don't know whether this is a chain of events or just different episodes," Tselikov said.
He joked that he hopes there won't be a flood or collapse of the ceiling during the screening of Lie Down, Mr. President next week that would turn the satire it into "a tragicomedy."
- By Current Time
Moscow City Legislator Sentenced To Four Years In Prison
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has sentenced a municipal lawmaker from the opposition Yabloko party to four years in prison on extortion charges that she rejects as politically motivated.
The Tver district court on December 12 also ruled that Ketevan Kharaidze must pay a 700,000-ruble fine ($11,000) and 5 million rubles ($78,000) to the plaintiff.
Kharaidze insists that her case is linked to her decision in June to run for the State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower chamber.
The opposition politician was arrested in June after police searched her apartment.
Investigators say she and another municipal lawmaker, Guram Grigoryan, tried to extort 15 million rubles from a construction company by blackmailing its leaders with "flaws found in a building erected by the company."
After her arrest, Kharaidze launched a hunger strike protesting against her detention. On June 28, she stopped the hunger strike and two weeks later she was transferred to house arrest.
She took part in September in the election of the municipal council of Moscow's Tver district and was reelected.
Kharaidze's sentencing comes three days after a Moscow court sentenced another opposition politician, Ilya Yashin, to 8 1/2 years in prison on a charge of spreading false information about the Russian military amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and people who have spoken against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Fire In Uzbekistan Damages One Of Soviet Union's First Independent Theaters
Tashkent's Ilhom Theater, one of the first independent theaters in the former Soviet Union, has been hit by fire. Uzbek emergency officials said on December 12 that 80 square meters of the theater's first floor was damaged, adding that there were no casualties. The theater was established in 1976 as the Experimental Studio of Theatrical Youth and was one of the first Soviet independent theaters. Its name was later changed to Ilhom. Its founding director, Mark Vail, was stabbed to death in 2007. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Iran Adds RFE/RL's Radio Farda, British Spy Chief, Others To Sanctions List
Iran has placed sanctions on more than two dozen people and entities, including RFE/RL's Persian-language service, Radio Farda, ahead of an expected European Union decision to slap a new round of sanctions on Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a weekly news conference that Europe was responsible for the current political and economic uncertainty rocking the country by "intervening in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
After a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and economic woes sparked by U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, protests broke out after the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a dress-code violation over her head scarf.
The government's brutal crackdown on the demonstrations has been met with worldwide condemnation.
In all, Kanaani said, 32 people and entities were put on the new sanctions list.
They include Ken McCallum, the head of the British domestic agency MI5; Britain's chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin; former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner; and several German political figures. The sanctions against them take effect immediately, Kanaani said.
Radio Farda and the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were placed on the list as well.
"Today's designation is an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook," said RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly.
"The reality is that each day, the Iranian regime kills men, women, and children protesting for a better future, blames the victims, and abuses their families. Through it all, Radio Farda is trusted by sources and audiences alike to report on what is really happening," he added.
The sanctions ban those on the list from entering Iran and their property and assets in Iran will be subject to seizure.
Meeting in Brussels on December 12, European Union foreign ministers condemned Iran for its crackdown on antigovernment protests and its drone deliveries to Russia.
The EU "will take any action we can to support young women and peaceful demonstrators," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
The EU is also moving ahead with a new package of sanctions meant to raise pressure on Tehran, which on December 12 executed a second man who was detained after participating in the protests.
"With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people...these are especially the Revolutionary Guards," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
Tehran has tried to blame Western governments for the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being detained by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
No evidence has been shown to back up the claim, but officials have used the excuse in part to launch a deadly crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 400 deaths and thousands of arrests.
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had also previously named employees of foreign Persian media as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
Western criticism of Iran has increased in recent days after the country admitted to executing two protesters after trials human rights organizations and Washington called "shams."
Radio Farda provides 24/7 radio programs for Iran on multiple platforms, including satellite and shortwave transmissions that fully cover Iran.
Farda's website is one of the most popular Persian-language news and information outlets in the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More International Firms Relocate From Russia To Kazakhstan Over War In Ukraine
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov says 19 international companies have relocated from Russia to Kazakhstan since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February. Smaiylov said on December 12 that other international companies were currently in talks with Astana regarding possible relocation from Russia to the oil-rich Central Asian country. Smaiylov said earlier that about 300 foreign companies had expressed a willingness to relocate from Russia to Kazakhstan. Several international companies, including Honeywell, InDriver, Fortescue, and Marubeni have already said they have moved to Kazakhstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
