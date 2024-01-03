News
Full Results Give Serbia's Ruling Party Election Win
Full election results on January 3 handed Serbia's ruling party a major victory in the parliamentary and local votes held on December 17, amid demonstrations that triggered thousands to protest alleged fraud. President Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 46.75 percent of ballots, while the main opposition Serbia Against Violence (SPN) secured 23.66 percent, according to the country's electoral commission. Opposition groups have contested the results, and SPN has demanded an international independent investigation by the European Union. Among other alleged irregularities, they claimed that ethnic Serb voters from neighboring Bosnia were bused in to cast ballots illegally.
More News
'Go Away, Don't Beg!': Kazakh President Has Message For Predecessor, Makes Claims About Origins Of 'Bloody January'
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has given a lengthy interview in which he discusses what he sees as the origins of the "Bloody January" protests of 2022 as well as the threat of dual power systems.
Speaking to the state-run Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper, which published the interview on January 3, Toqaev said the protests that began in the southwestern town Zhanaozen on January 2, 2022, following a sharp rise in fuel prices and which quickly spread to other cities, including Almaty, were instigated by an unidentified "rogue group."
Toqaev's shoot-to-kill order to quell the unrest led to the deaths of more than 230 protesters, and the Kazakh president has been criticized for not living up to his promise to the public to answer questions about the incident.
The Kazakh authorities have prosecuted several high-ranking officials on charges that they attempted to seize power during the protests, with some removed from office or sentenced to prison, and others acquitted.
Many were seen to be allies of Toqaev's predecessor, long-serving Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazerbaev.
When asked what caused the unrest, Toqaev initially cited "socio-economic problems accumulated over the years," which had led to stagnation and undermined faith in the government.
However, Toqaev then suggested that "some influential people" did not like the changes to the country's political scene after he was appointed as acting president by Nazarbaev in 2019 and later that year elected as president.
Toqaev said the unknown people perceived the change "as a threat" to the power structure after decades of rule by Nazarbaev, and then "decided to turn back the face of reform and destroy everything in order to return to the old situation that was convenient for them."
"This group of high-ranking officials had a huge influence on the power structures and the criminal world," Toqaev alleged. "That's why they decided to seize power by force."
Toqaev, citing investigations by the Prosecutor-General's Office, said the unidentified group began "preparations" about six months before the nationwide demonstrations in January 2022, when the government made what he called "an ill-conceived, illegal decision to sharply increase the price of liquefied gas."
From there, Toqaev alleged, "extremists, criminal groups, and religious extremists" worked together to stage a coup. When the protests broke out in January 2022, Toqaev claimed that 20,000 "terrorists" had entered the country.
Experts have widely dismissed suggestions of foreign involvement in the mass protests.
Aside from about 10 members of the fundamentalist Islamic group Yakyn Inkar -- which is considered a banned extremist group in Kazakhstan -- who were arrested in connection with the protests, no religious groups have been singled out for alleged involvement in the protests.
The goal of the alleged coup plotters, Toqaev said, was to set up a dual power structure that would compete with the government.
"I openly told Nazarbaev that the political arrogance of his close associates almost destroyed the country," Toqaev said, without expounding on who the associates might be.
Toqaev had not previously mentioned speaking with Nazarbaev about the mass protests.
Toqaev also suggested that Kazakhstan, which has come under criticism for its imprisonment of journalists and civil and political activists, does not have any political prisoners.
When asked about political prisoners, Toqaev said only that "our legislation does not contain a single decree, a single law, a single regulatory document that provides a basis for prosecuting citizens for their political views."
For there to be political persecution, according to Toqaev, there would need to be "censorship, special laws, and punitive bodies" in place.
Toqaev also appeared to subtly criticize Nazarbaev, who became head of Soviet Kazakhstan in 1990 and became Kazakhstan's first president after the country became independent in 1991.
Nazerbaev served as president until he resigned in 2019, although he held the title of "Leader of the Nation" from 2010 to 2020 and also served as chairman of the Security Council from 1991 to 2022. Nazerbaev has since been stripped of those roles and titles.
While discussing Nazerbaev, Toqaev said that "everyone knows his contribution to the formation of an independent state of Kazakhstan. He is a person who deserves a fair historical evaluation."
But the current Kazakh president also said that "there should be no senior or junior president in the country."
"Go away, don't beg!" Toqaev said. "Citizens who will be in charge of the country in the future should learn from this situation and stay away from such things and think only about the interests of the state and the prosperity of society."
At Least 103 Killed In Iran As Explosions Rock Ceremony For Slain Iranian General
At least 103 people have died and more than 170 others were injured in two explosions set off during commemorations of the fourth anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad.
The casualty figures from the blasts on January 3 were reported by Iranian state television, which quoted Babak Yektaparast, a spokesman for the country’s emergency services.
The Mizan news agency, which is close to Iran's judicial system, reported on January 3 that the blasts occurred in the city of Kerman, near Soleimani's grave site. Soleimani was from the city.
The Fars news agency first reported that a "terrible explosion" was heard in one of the roads leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Gulzar, while the Mehr news agency reported that a "second explosion" also was heard.
Video from the area showed the blasts occurred about 15 minutes apart.
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, said the first explosion was 700 meters from a shrine for Soleimani. The second explosion was 1 kilometer away from the shrine and was outside the pilgrims' path and inspection gates, it added.
"At the entrance of Kerman Martyrs' Gulzar, there were two bomb bags that the perpetrator or perpetrators of this apparently detonated by remote control," Tasnim reported from its journalists who were at the site when the blasts occurred.
One local official called the blasts, which come at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East over the ongoing war between Israel and Iran-supported Hamas, a "terroristic" attack, but gave no evidence to back up the claim. Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Considered at the time one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region, Soleimani was killed in a drone strike while traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport early on January 3, 2020.
The U.S. military said it carried out the "defensive" strike to prevent Soleimani from orchestrating further attacks against U.S. interests in the region.
The assassination of Soleimani was a significant blow to the clerical regime, which was already reeling from biting U.S. sanctions, a free-falling economy, and anti-government protests.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
Trial Of 14 Suspects In The Murder Of Tajik Banker Begins Behind Closed Doors
The trial of 14 people accused in the murder of Shohrat Ismattuloev, deputy chairman of Tajikistan’s Orienbank, has started. According to information obtained by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, the trial is taking place in a temporary detention center behind closed doors. Ismattuloev’s body was found on August 15, two months after his abduction from Dushanbe. Security video showed the 49-year-old banker was forced into a car in early June by unidentified people. Two former top-ranked police officers are among the accused. Orienbank is one of Tajikistan's leading banks and has links to the family of President Emomali Rahmon. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
EU Sanctions Russia's Largest Diamond Producer
The European Union on January 3 imposed sanctions on Russia's state-run diamond giant Alrosa and its CEO as part of a ban on imports of the precious stones over the Ukraine war. The EU in December agreed to prohibit diamonds exported from Russia as it tightens sanctions to further sap the Kremlin's coffers. The 27-nation bloc added Alrosa, the world's largest diamond-mining company, and its chief executive, Pavel Marinychev, to a blacklist subject to a visa ban and asset freeze in the EU. Alrosa accounts for 90 percent of Russia's diamond production, which totaled around $4 billion in 2022.
Poland Says West Should Give Kyiv Long-Range Missiles, Respond To Putin In 'Language He Understands'
Poland has called for the West to respond to Russia after it launched two massive waves of deadly air attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv responded with its own strikes on Russian border regions and in Russia-occupied Crimea.
At least five people were killed and dozens wounded in Russian drone and missiles strikes in and around Kyiv as well as Kharkiv on January 2 that Ukraine’s military said were similar in scale to a massive Russian attack just days earlier.
As crews continued to clear widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure on January 3, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the West needs to respond to the attacks "in a language that [President Vladimir] Putin understands: tightening sanctions so that he cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long-range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centers."
Putin has said in recent days his country would “intensify” its attacks on its neighbor, prompting Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to accuse Moscow of seeking to "annihilate" Ukraine.
Germany will "stand by the people in Ukraine for as long as they need us," she wrote on January 2 in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The increase in deadly attacks, many of which hit residential areas, prompted France's UN Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere to say he is pessimistic about the course of events in Ukraine.
“The situation in Ukraine remains extremely dire,” he told a news conference as France assumed the UN Security Council’s rotating presidency. “I think it's not improving, I think it's deteriorating.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed that Russia “will answer for every life [that it has] taken away.”
Early on January 3, Ukrainian drones attacked Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and two Russian regions neighboring Ukraine.
According to the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the situation in the region remains “tense,” while the governor of the Kursk region just north of Belgorod said power cuts had been caused by Ukrainian aerial attacks.
No casualties from the January 3 attacks were reported by Russian authorities. Last weekend, Belgorod officials said 25 people were killed by Ukrainian attacks.
Ukraine has been calling on its Western allies to accelerate supplies of air-defense systems, long-range missiles, and combat drones given the scope and intensity of Russia’s latest air attacks.
Zelenskiy has said a major focus of Ukrainian counterattacks going forward would be to diminish Russian forces' strength in Crimea, even as his military is struggling to defend cities in the east.
Death Toll Rises To 30 In Russia's Deadliest Attack On Kyiv
KYIV -- The death toll has risen from the deadliest missile attack on Kyiv since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The number of people killed in Russia's December 29 attack on the Ukrainian capital has risen to 30, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram on January 3.
"One person died in the hospital from injuries received as a result of shelling," the military administration said, adding that 29 were injured.
Russia fired 158 drones and missiles across Ukraine in the attack on December 29, killing more than 40 people and injuring more than 150.
WATCH: A woman in Kyiv is reunited with her pets after Russian air strikes on January 2:
Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia's Belgorod, the governor of the region bordering Ukraine said on January 3, adding that several drones were destroyed on approach to the city of Belgorod, the administrative center of the region.
The Russian Defense Ministry later said on Telegram that Russia's air-defense systems destroyed a total of 12 Ukraine-launched launched missiles over the Belgorod region.
Presumed Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod on December 30 was reported to have killed more than two dozen people.
With reporting by Reuters
UN Human Rights Chief Urges De-Escalation Of Fighting Between Russia, Ukraine
UN human rights chief Volker Turk called on January 2 for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine0 as his office voiced alarm at the intensification of attacks. "Alarming escalation of hostilities, dozens of civilians killed in Ukraine and Russia. International humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks against civilian objects," the UN Human Rights Office said on X, formerly Twitter. "Volker Turk urges immediate steps to de-escalate, ensure protection of civilians & respect [international] law."
Sunak Tells Zelenskiy U.K. Will 'Stand Steadfastly By Ukraine'
In a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed on January 2 that the U.K. would "continue to stand steadfastly by Ukraine as they fight aggression and occupation." "The prime minister set out ongoing U.K. work to provide military and diplomatic support to Ukraine, including through further deliveries of lethal aid," a Downing Street spokesperson said. It comes as Moscow escalates its aerial attacks on Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin pledging to intensify the strikes following what is believed to have been unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod.
Vucic Rejects Calls To Annul Disputed Serbian Elections Amid Demonstrations
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has rejected calls for an international probe into alleged voting irregularities during recent parliamentary and municipal elections that sparked weeks of opposition-led protests demanding the vote be annulled.
Protesters have taken to the streets of Belgrade and other cities and towns in Serbia since the disputed December 17 elections that were won by the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), according to preliminary results.
The Serbia Against Violence coalition, which placed second in the general election, has accused the SNS of widespread vote fraud, which the authorities deny.
An international monitoring mission that followed the balloting said the SNS had gained an unfair advantage through media bias, the improper influence of Vucic, and voting irregularities such as vote-buying.
Serbian authorities rejected the allegations.
In ruling out any outside probe, Vucic said on January 2 that elections in Serbia are “a matter for [Serbian] state institutions.”
Vucic suggested that Serbia Against Violence, which has led the protests, objects to the results, particularly in the vote for Belgrade city authorities, because the party did not poll as well as it had expected.
Serbia Against Violence came second in the election with 23.56 percent of the parliamentary vote. The Socialist Party of Serbia was third with 6.56 percent.
Final results are expected to be published sometime this month.
Thousands rallied in Belgrade on December 30 in what was described as the biggest protest to date, with demonstrators chanting, “Thieves!”
That rally in the Serbian capital was organized by an independent civic initiative, ProGlas(Pro-Vote) that had campaigned for high turnout ahead of the ballot.
The crowd at the rally on December 30 roared in approval at the appearance of Marinika Tepic, a leading opposition politician who had been on a hunger strike since the ballot.
Tepic and two other opposition leaders, Jelena Milosevic and Branko Miljus, ended their hunger strikes on December 31 after about 12 days.
The opposition has urged an international probe of the vote after representatives of several global watchdogs reported multiple irregularities, including cases of vote-buying and ballot-stuffing.
Local election monitors also alleged that voters from across Serbia and neighboring countries were registered and bused in to cast ballots in Belgrade.
Iran Reportedly Executes Kurdish Prisoner Of Conscience
Dawood Abdullahi, a Kurdish prisoner of conscience, has been executed in Iran's Qazalhasar prison, local media reports said, after spending more than 14 years in prison.
The Ha-Ngao and Kurdpa news outlets reported on January 2 that Abdullahi was executed at the prison in Karaj and that his body has been handed over to family members.
News of the execution came just days after Abdullahi's family said they met with him before he was transferred to solitary confinement, often a step indicating a prisoner's death sentence is about to be carried out, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.
Abdullahi and six other Kurds were arrested in November 2009 for allegedly murdering their teacher, Abdul Rahim Tina. Human rights organizations have repeatedly said the accused were "severely tortured" into giving forced confessions.
They were convicted of taking "action" against national security interests, propaganda against the regime, and "corruption on Earth."
The Supreme Court overturned their death sentences in 2015, but after a retrial in 2017, they were again put on death row. The Supreme Court confirmed the sentences in 2018.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Iran Human Rights said that, as of December 2023, more than 700 people have been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executed more people than any other country in the world other than China in 2023.
Official Iranian state news outlets have reported that nine people convicted of drug trafficking have been executed in recent days.
Amnesty has accused Iranian authorities of turning prisons into "killing fields" on the back of a sharp increase in drug-trafficking convictions.
"The shameless rate at which the authorities are carrying out drug-related executions, in violation of international law, exposes their lack of humanity and flagrant disregard for the right to life," Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a report in June.
Russian News Outlet Says Data Shows Putin Signed Record Number Of Secret Decrees In 2023
Almost one-half of the presidential decrees signed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin last year were done in secret, a local media outlet said, more than any other year on record.
Mediazona said in a report on January 2 that according to its research based on data from Russia's official publications website, 49.5 percent of the 997 decrees Putin signed were done in secret. The previous highest rate was by Putin in 2001, during the Second Chechen War, when 47 percent of all decrees were secret. The number of decrees signed in 2022, the first year of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was 996, 45 percent of which were signed in secret.
The independent news outlet said that secret decrees are often used to reward the military and pardon convicts who were promised to be freed from prison if they served a six-month term with the military in the war against Ukraine.
In 2022 and 2023, data showed at least 17 people who committed murders were pardoned - all of them fought against Ukraine and then returned to Russia where they were granted their freedom.
On June 13, Putin confirmed he signed a decree absolving convicts of their crimes, saying, "the state must do everything to fulfill its obligations" to those who agreed to serve at the front.
Mediazona said it calculated the figures by looking at the registration numbers of the presidential decrees. Since they are done sequentially, the news outlet said that by totaling up the missing registration numbers, one could ascertain how many secret decrees were signed but never published.
The Kremlin has not commented on the report.
The return of convicts from the war -- dead or alive -- is causing controversy across Russia as the government recognizes them as heroes while victims and families suffering as a result of their preinvasion crimes stew in anger.
There have been several cases of Russian families expressing outrage that the convicted killer of a loved one has been released and amnestied because they completed a tour of duty in Ukraine, and some neighborhoods live in fear of violent returnees. Some families are also irate over the state honors bestowed upon former inmates who don't survive their stint in the war.
Ex-Member Of Military In Belarus Sentenced To 19 Years For 'Treason'
A court in Minsk has convicted and sentenced a former member of the military to 19 years in prison for “treason against the state,” RFE/RL’s Belarus Service reports. Paval Kuchynski was reported to have been a member of BYPOL, a group that unites former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians. It was founded in 2020 in the wake of unprecedented mass protests questioning official presidential election results giving a victory and sixth term to authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka. In August 2022, BYPOL was designated a terrorist organization by the Supreme Court of Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Russia Admits To Accidentally Bombing Its Own Village
Moscow said its military accidentally bombed a village in the southern Voronezh region on January 2 during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said six buildings had been damaged but there were no casualties in Petropavlovka, some 150 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine. It came on the same day that Russia’s military launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Ukraine, with four killed and nearly 100 injured in Kyiv and Kharkiv, the two cities targeted in the Russian attacks. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By Reuters
Poland Says Threat Level From Russian Strikes Reduced, Planes Return To Base
Poland said on January 2 that planes protecting its airspace had returned to base after the threat level related to Russian strikes on Ukraine had reduced. Earlier, Poland had deployed two pairs of F-16 fighters and an allied tanker in the face of Russian attacks on Ukraine. "Due to the reduced level of threat, the operations of Polish and allied aircraft on duty in our airspace have been ended. The resources returned to their bases and standard operating activities," the Polish Army's operational command said on X, formerly Twitter.
About 3,000 Migrants Detained In St. Petersburg On New Year's Eve
Around 3,000 migrants were detained in St. Petersburg on New Year's Eve as part of a series of mass detentions across Russia, local media reported on January 2. The Fontanka news outlet said more than 100 of those arrested in St. Petersburg are going to be deported. The SOTA news website reported similar mass detentions in Moscow, though it said the number of migrants held was not known. Russian officials have reportedly used such raids on migrants in recent months to find those with Russian citizenship. Those people are then forced into military service. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan Election Subject To 'Pre-Poll Rigging,' Says Rights Watchdog
Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party is being targeted by "systematic dismemberment" and "pre-poll rigging", a rights watchdog said on January 2, casting doubt on the fairness of upcoming elections. Nomination papers for Khan and the majority of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party candidates have been rejected by the electoral commission, according to PTI, shutting them out of the February 8 ballot. "The nature of the rejections seems systematic," Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) official Farhatullah Babar told the AFP news agency.
- By AP
Gunmen Kill 6 Barbers In A Former Stronghold Of The Pakistani Taliban Near The Afghan Border
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed six barbers before dawn on January 2 in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's northwest near the Afghanistan border, police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killings in Mir Ali, a town in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, said Jamal Khan, a local police chief. The incident shocked residents, who said the slain men all worked at various barbershops.
At Least Five Killed, Dozens Wounded In Russian Air Attacks On Kyiv, Kharkiv
At least five people were killed and dozens wounded in Russian drone and missiles strikes in and around Kyiv as well as Kharkiv on January 2 that Ukraine’s military said were similar in scale to a massive Russian attack just days earlier.
In Kyiv and nearby, three people were reported killed in an attack that caused widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure, triggering fires in several spots. In Kharkiv, one person was reported killed and 20 wounded in a major Russian strike on that city.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The attacks came a day after Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine during the early hours of the new year. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would “intensify” its attacks on its neighbor.
Putin's warning on January 1 came after shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod was reported to have killed more than two dozen people and wounded more than 100 others. Russia blamed Ukraine for that attack on December 30.
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter, that since December 29th, "Russia has used about 300 missiles and over 200 'Shahed' drones against Ukraine," praising Ukraine's air defense for shooting down many of the projectiles and asking the country's Western partners to send more air defense systems.
"Each additional air defense system and missile saves more lives. It is here, in Ukraine, and with our air defense, that we must demonstrate that democracies are capable of protecting lives from all types of terrorism," he said.
In another social media post, Zelenskiy said "Russia will answer for every life [that it has] taken away.”
The Ukrainian Air Force commander said Russia’s air strike on January 2 was a repeat of its major attack on December 29 in terms of the number and type of missiles.
On December 29, Russia bombarded Ukraine with about 158 missiles and drones.
The Ukrainian military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said Ukrainian air defenses, strengthened with supplies by Kyiv’s allies, had downed 10 out of 10 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles in the January 2 attacks as well as 59 of the 70 cruise missiles and all three Kalibr cruise missiles.
WATCH: A woman in Kyiv is reunited with her pets after Russian air strikes on January 2:
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on January 2 that the city of 1.4 million had been targeted by "at least four strikes," which damaged multistory buildings and civilian infrastructure in the center.
Synyehubov later said a 91-year-old woman had been killed in a missile attack that left a meters-deep crater near damaged residential buildings. He also said that 45 people had been wounded in the attack in Kharkiv.
Kyiv was rocked by explosions early on January 2, with Ukraine’s military saying air-defense systems had repelled a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital hours after Russian military drones were reported to have targeted the city.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said 10 people were wounded by debris from destroyed missiles that had fallen in several districts, including on residential buildings.
"Explosions in the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, urging people to stay safe.
Klitschko later reported that one person had died on the way to the hospital.
Klitschko also said that gas pipelines were damaged in Kyiv's Pecherskiy district and electricity was cut off in several buildings in the capital on January 2.
A married couple was killed and 11 people were hurt in the area outside Kyiv, the regional administration said. A dozen residential buildings and at least 60 cars were also damaged, it said, according to Reuters.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had destroyed all 35 attack drones that Russia launched after midnight that targeted several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Kyiv's Western allies to accelerate supplies of air-defense systems, long-range missiles, and combat drones.
"We expect all states to strongly condemn the attack and take resolute action," Kuleba said on X, formerly Twitter, listing five steps that allies can take "right now."
"The terrorist regime in Moscow must realize that the international community will not turn a blind eye to the murder of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Kuleba said.
In an interview with The Economist, Zelenskiy said that any indication that Putin is seeking peace talks is just a reflection of the fact that he is running out of troops and armaments.
Zelenskiy said a major focus of Ukrainian counterattacks going forward would be to diminish Russian forces' strength in Crimea, even as his military defends under-pressure cities in the east, where civilians increasingly are becoming victims of Russian drone and missile attacks.
"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he said in the interview.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol, said late on January 2 that Russia's air-defense systems had destroyed a Ukraine-launched missile over the Crimean port city. Razvozhayev said on Telegram there was no damage or casualties as a result of the attack.
In comments made on January 1 at a military hospital in the Moscow region, Putin called the shelling of Belgorod, which reportedly killed 25 people, a “terrorist attack” and vowed to intensify attacks against Ukraine.
He accused Ukraine of attacking civilian areas, while claiming that Moscow targets only military sites, despite Russian missile and drone strikes hitting residential and civilian areas in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat rejected Putin's comments about responding to the shelling of Belgorod. Ihnat said Putin only tries to show Russians that their country's forces avenge everything.
"They take the most brutal pictures...and show that this is a great retribution," Ihnat said, speaking on a program of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. He asked what reaction there had been to the recent downing of Russian planes and the sinking of a Russian warship.
"Are these all reactions, or how should it be perceived?" he asked. "And the war against Ukraine in general is a reaction to what?"
Norway To Allow Direct Sales Of Defense-Related Products To Ukraine
A policy by the Norwegian government allowing direct sales of weapons and defense-related products to Ukraine went into effect on January 1, authorities in Oslo said. “Russia's war of aggression threatens Ukraine as a state and nation,” Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement. ‘It is crucial that we continue to support Ukraine. Support for Ukraine is important for Norwegian and European security.” It said the policy change means that Norwegian companies can apply to the Foreign Ministry for export licenses for direct sales of such products to Ukraine and that approval will be decided on a case-by-case basis. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Pakistan Rights Group Slams Government 'Manipulation' Of Electoral Process, Doubts 'Free, Fair' Vote
A Pakistan-based rights group slammed the government's “blatant manipulation” of the electoral process ahead of next month’s scheduled parliamentary elections, which it said are unlikely to be “free, fair, or credible.”
The independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on January 1 said it “is deeply concerned by the overall deterioration in human rights, which needs urgent attention as the new year unfolds.”
“Foremost is the blatant manipulation of the electoral landscape in which one political party among others has been singled out for systematic dismemberment,” it added.
The group said the process has “assumed a familiar pattern,” including arrests of party workers and supporters, lack of transparency of any charges filed, and a crackdown on party workers’ right to peaceful assembly.
HRCP also alleged “enforced disappearances, obvious signs of pressure on party leaders to resign or exit politics altogether and, most recently, the large-scale rejection of candidates’ nomination papers.”
“At this point, there is little evidence to show that the upcoming elections will be free, fair, or credible,” it added.
HCRP officials raised concern about the rejection by authorities of the candidacies of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of his Tehrik-e Insaf party (PTI).
Pakistan's Election Commission has rejected Khan's nomination to participate in the national elections in two constituencies. The 71-year-old former cricket star has been involved in a series of political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 and has been in prison since August.
Pakistani politicians often compete for a seat from more than one constituency to increase their chances of winning.
The commission said Khan's nomination was rejected because he was not a registered voter of the constituency where he was seeking to run and because he is "convicted by the court of law and has been disqualified."
Speaking at an Islamabad news conference, HRCP co-chairperson Munizae Jahangir said Khan's party was “being dismembered in a systematic manner” and that rejection of nomination papers for most of its proposed candidates raised concerns about the Election Commission's actions.
Jahangir blasted the government’s clampdown on dissent, saying it has severely limited civic discourse “at a time when people must be allowed to express their will freely ahead of [the February 7] national election.”
In a statement, Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt assailed the government for its “mass expulsion of vulnerable Afghan refugees and asylum seekers — in violation of international customary law and without consideration for their prospects of safety in their country of origin — has put many women, children, elderly and disabled Afghan nationals at risk.”
Islamabad in early October announced that all 1.7 million “undocumented foreigners,” most reportedly from Afghanistan, should leave the country by November 1.
Most Afghans returning from Pakistan have complained of harassment, abuse, and mistreatment during the expulsion process, allegations Islamabad has denied.
According to its website, the HRCP was established in 1986 and is a nonpolitical, not-for-profit organization committed to defending human rights in the South Asian nation.
With reporting by AP
Iran Deploys Destroyer To Tense Red Sea
The Iranian destroyer Alborz – a 51-year-old warship – has entered the tense Red Sea through the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Iranian state media reported on January 1. The Tasnim news agency, which has ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said the move was connected to developments involving the Tehran-backed Huthi rebels operating in the region. The United States has established a multination naval task force to protect shipping in the region against Huthi attacks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Kosovars Begin Long-Awaited Visa-Free Travel To Schengen Countries
Citizens of Kosovo began visa-free travel within the European Union’s Schengen Area on January 1 under a new regime that enables Kosovars to travel without a visa within the zone for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.
Kosovo was the last of the six countries of the Western Balkans to attain the waiver, which is perceived as a key step for the country’s ambition to join the EU. The new visa regime is intended for tourism and personal travel and does not include permission to work.
At a ceremony at the Pristina airport on January 1, Prime Minister Albin Kurti urged citizens to use the privilege responsibly, saying, “This is how we respect and elevate our country.”
“We have waited too long and have been denied many opportunities,” Kurti added. “Therefore, this is an important day because a great injustice has been eliminated and an important right has been won.”
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani congratulated Kosovo’s 1.8 million citizens on Facebook, writing, “The people of Kosovo have proved with unwavering commitment that they are not giving up their rightful place in the European family.”
She added that 2024 was “a year that begins with freedom of movement.”
The president and the prime minister of neighboring Albania also stressed the waiver was “an overdue achievement” for Kosovo.
“I hope this step will speed up the entire process of Kosovo’s membership in the EU and other international organizations,” Albanian President Bajram Begaj wrote on Facebook.
WATCH: Starting from January 1, Kosovars no longer need visas to enter the Schengen Area. Among the first who used the opportunity were 50 winners of a Vienna tour lottery organized by Kosovo's government. "It's a feeling beyond description," a happy traveler told RFE/RL at the Pristina airport. The visa liberalization is not valid for Spain, the only Schengen country that doesn't recognize Kosovar travel documents.
The European Commission ruled that Kosovo had met the necessary criteria for the waiver in 2018, but its approval was held up by France and the Netherlands, which feared a possible new wave of migration.
Kosovo’s participation in the scheme was also opposed by Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain, which do not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia.
Before the new regime enabled access to the 27 Schengen zone countries, Kosovars could only travel visa-free to 14 countries globally.
Iran Executes Five On Armed Robbery Convictions
Iran’s judiciary announced on January 1 that five unidentified people had been executed after being convicted of multiple armed robberies “that rendered roads unsafe and spread fear among people.” The five were accused of stealing livestock in rural areas west of Tehran. Iran executes more people than any country except China. Activists say at least 31 people have been executed by hanging in the last week. At least 823 people were executed in 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
In New Year's Greeting, Jailed Russian Politician Navalny Says He Does Not Feel Abandoned
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is serving a 19-year sentence at a prison above the Arctic Circle on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, sent “Arctic hugs” for the New Year to his supporters. In a post on Telegram on December 31, Navalny said he misses his family and he illustrated the post with a montage photo of himself together with his wife and two children. He added, though, that “I do not feel alone, abandoned, or isolated.” “Remain good, honest people and in the coming year try to become a little better and more honest,” he added. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
The Monster Returns: Stalin Looms Large Over Putin's Russia2
Russian Report Says 74 Sailors Died In Ukraine's Attack On Novocherkassk3
At Least 103 Killed In Iran As Explosions Rock Ceremony For Slain Iranian General4
'They Keep Coming And Going By The Thousands': Ukraine's Frontline Troops, Residents Brace For Another Year Of War5
NATO, U.S. Consult With Warsaw After Apparent Intrusion Of Russian Missile Into Polish Airspace6
That Time Putin Visited A St. Petersburg Strip Club As Russia Waged War In Chechnya7
'Private' Meeting With Putin, Public Appearances Stir Talk Of Nazarbaev Comeback8
What Might 2024 Have In Store? RFE/RL Journalists Make Their Predictions9
Hungary Is Spending A Fortune To Entice Its Young People Back Home, But Many Remain Unconvinced10
Ukraine Ushers In 2024 As Deadly Missile Strikes Hit Both Sides Of Border
Subscribe