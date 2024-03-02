Serbs And Expat Russians Honor Navalny Outside Russian Embassy In Belgrade

Hundreds gathered outside the Russian Embassy in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, to light candles at a makeshift memorial for Aleksei Navalny on the evening of March 1 following his funeral in Moscow earlier the same day. The impromptu shrine at the site displayed photos of Navalny and slogans celebrating the deceased Russian opposition leader. While there is still influential pro-Kremlin sentiment in Serbian society, the Balkan country has also become a refuge for Russian émigrés after Moscow's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.