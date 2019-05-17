Serbia's Novi Sad Holds For First Gay-Pride Rally

NOVI SAD –Serbia's northern city of Novi Sad is hosting what organizers have described as its first gay-pride rally.



Deputy Mayor Ljiljana Kokovic is expected to join lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activists on Republic Square on May 17, which is the official International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia.



The event, organized by the local nongovernmental group Exit with the support of City Hall, started at around noon local time and was due to last for two hours.



Novi Sad is Serbia’s second-largest city and the capital of the northern Vojvodina Province.



Activists say anti-LGBT prejudice remains a widespread problem in Serbia.



Organizers of the Novi Sad rally say that raising awareness of the LGBT rights situation and increasing the visibility of the local LGBT community are among the goals of the event.



The organizers said that they had not received threats ahead of the gathering, whose security has been bolstered by an increased police presence.



Gay parades have been held every year in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, since 2014 without serious incident but safeguarded by hundreds of police officers.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, the first openly gay prime minister in the Balkan region and the first Serbian woman in the top job, was among the participants in the 2017 and 2018 marches.