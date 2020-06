Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he expects EU-brokered talks with Kosovo to resume. Vucic spoke to Maja Zivanovic of RFE/RL in Belgrade on June 7, a day after Kosovo's new cabinet lifted all trade barriers imposed on Serbia. Vucic said that "as long as that measure remains," the dialogue toward normalizing relations could be revived after Serbia's general election, which is set for June 21.