Serbia's Vucic 'Leaves Hospital' After Heart Problem

BELGRADE -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been released from hospital where he had been admitted after experiencing heart problems, the public TV broadcaster reports.



Vucic's health was "stable" and he was "released home," RTS reported on November 18.



His office has said that the president had been hospitalized at a military hospital in Belgrade on November 15 for "cardiovascular problems."



"Doctors saved his life on Friday," Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar told local media on November 17. "On admittance, it was estimated that his life was threatened."



The 49-year-old president has said he would be back to work on November 18.



It was the first time it has been officially disclosed that Vucic suffered from heart problems.



Vucic has been Serbia's president since 2017. He has faced accusations of curbing media freedoms and democracy.



The Balkan country maintains strong political and economic relations with Russia despite a proclaimed goal of joining the European Union.

