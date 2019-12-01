Serbia's Weekly Anti-Government Rallies Mark One Year

Thousands have marched in Belgrade against the government every Saturday -- now for one year. Participants in the 52nd rally on November 30 brought a symbolic blood-soaked shirt to the government headquarters, a reference to the beating of opposition leader Borko Stefanovic by unknown assailants on November 30, 2018. Shortly before the start of the rally, supporters of the right-wing movement Doors (Dveri) blocked the entrance to the public radio and television broadcaster RTS, demanding that it invite Stefanovic and other opposition politicians to speak. The station has been one of the main targets of the demonstrators who have accused it of pro-government bias.