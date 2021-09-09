Serbian President Lays Foundation Stone Of Chinese COVID-Vaccine Factory
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic laid the foundation stone of a new Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine factory in Belgrade. The September 9 event came less than two months after the Serbian government signed a memorandum of cooperation with a Chinese manufacturer to produce the drug in Serbia. Although the Sinopharm vaccine has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency, Serbia bought four million doses and received another 200,000 as a donation.