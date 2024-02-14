News
Serbian Appeals Court Orders Retrial In Money Laundering Case Against Ukrainian Ex-Spy
An appeals court in the southeastern Serbian city of Nis on February 14 overturned the verdict of a lower court that had found an ex-officer of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) guilty of money laundering and sent the case back for a retrial.
Andriy Naumov, the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU, was sentenced by a court in Nis to one year in prison for money laundering in September after being arrested by Serbian authorities in June 2022 while he was attempting to cross into North Macedonia.
Pending his appeal, Naumov was released from custody in December after his documents were confiscated and he was banned from leaving Serbia.
Naumov denied the money-laundering charges, telling the court that 608,000 euros ($653,000) and $125,000 found in his car during the arrest was "family money" and intended to pay for a move to Istanbul. Two diamonds were also found in his possession.
Naumov has been charged in Ukraine with embezzlement, misappropriation of funds, fraud, and other charges related to the handling of state funds. According to reports, he has also been charged with treason, but the charge has not been officially confirmed.
Kyiv sent a request to Serbia for his extradition in October 2022, but the Nis court rejected it last July. Naumov has said that his safety would be endangered if he was extradited back to Ukraine.
A former general, Naumov worked in the SBU from 2019 until he was dismissed in July 2021, when he was holding the position of head of the Department of Internal Security.
Before joining the SBU, Naumov, a former prosecutor, had worked at the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
Naumov has been at the center of a number of investigations by news outlets into contraband imports and corruption.
He appeared in an investigation by Skhemy (Schemes), a joint investigative project run by RFE/RL and UA: Pershy television, into the acquisition of property considered not to be commensurate with the income of a civil servant.
The investigation found that Naumov left Ukraine just several hours before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
More News
Ukraine's New Armed Forces Chief Warns Of 'Extremely Complex' Front Line
The new chief of Ukraine's armed forces warned that the situation on the front line has become extremely difficult as Russia pours in additional troops and equipment after months trying to capture the eastern Ukrainian strongholds of Avdiyivka and Kupyansk.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment on the battlefield and air-defense systems to protect its civilians and infrastructure pounded daily by Russian shelling and drone attacks.
As Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark, depleted Ukrainian forces have been conserving dwindling ammunition as desperately needed U.S. military aid is being held back by Republican lawmakers in Washington.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The operating environment is extremely complex and intense. Russian occupiers continue to step up their efforts and have a large advantage in personnel numbers," Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy wrote on Facebook on February 14, a day after visiting the front line together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
"On the Avdiyivka front, only during the last day, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 attacks by the Russian occupiers," wrote Syrskiy, who was appointed to lead Ukraine's military less than a week ago by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
After a largely failed counteroffensive last year, Ukrainian forces have been stretched on a front line of roughly 1,000 kilometers in the east.
Syrskiy said the Russians were employing aerial bombardment combined with mortar and heavy artillery fire to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in addition to waves of infantry attacks that he called "flesh storms."
Syrskiy's assessment came as allies of Ukraine prepared to meet in Brussels on February 14 to discuss further military assistance for Kyiv.
The meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, was scheduled to be chaired in person by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin but he was forced to cancel his trip to Brussels after being hospitalized.
The gathering, which groups all 31 NATO members and 23 other Ukrainian allies, will be followed on February 14 by a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers.
The European Union on February 1 agreed on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in economic and military aid for Ukraine.
But a $61 billion U.S. aid package for Ukraine that would be used mostly to purchase U.S.-made defense equipment, including munitions and air-defense systems to counter Russia's increasingly intense attacks on civilian infrastructure, remains on hold despite it being pushed through the Senate in a bipartisan effort on February 13.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, sharply criticized the package even before the vote in the Senate, and has cast new doubt on its fate, suggesting he would not schedule a vote any time soon on the issue -- if at all -- because it lacks provisions to stem a record flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexican border.
Facing a Ukrainian defense that increasingly lacks ammunition and sufficient air defenses, Russia has in recent weeks stepped up its shelling and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian settlements and infrastructure, causing numerous victims and damage.
On February 14, Russian shelling killed at least three people, including a child, and wounded 12 others in the city of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region, the local council reported, adding that four of the wounded were also children.
Local authorities said nine apartment blocks and the city hospital were also damaged during the shelling.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian Activist Detained In Nizhny Novgorod On Extremism Charges
The Operativnyye Svodki (Operative Data) Telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement structures said on February 14 that police detained a former member of the Yabloko opposition party, Mikhail Sharygin, on extremism charges in the city of Nizhny Novgorod a day earlier. According to the channel, Sharygin is accused of supporting imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and his team. Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned in Russia in 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By Mark Krutov,
- Sergei Dobrynin and
- Yauhen Lehalau
Russian Forces Getting More Access To Starlink Satellite Internet, Threatening Ukraine's Military Communications
Russian troops in Ukraine increasingly have access to Starlink, the private satellite Internet network owned by Elon Musk that Ukraine's military relies on heavily for battlefield communications.
The findings from RFE/RL's Russian Service corroborate earlier statements from Ukrainian military officials, underscoring how Kyiv's ability to secure its command communications is potentially threatened.
It comes as Ukrainian forces grapple with depleted weaponry and ammunition, and overall exhaustion, with Russian forces pressing localized offensives in several locations along the 1,200-kilometer front line. The industrial city of Avdiyivka, in particular, is under severe strain with Russian forces making steady advances, threatening to encircle Ukrainian defenses there.
Ukraine has relied heavily on Starlink, a network for low-orbit satellites that provide high-speed Internet access. The network is owned by SpaceX, the private space company that is in turn owned by Musk, the American billionaire entrepreneur.
They are used on the front line primarily for stable communications between units, medics, and commanders. Ukrainian troops have also experimented with installing Starlink antennas on large attack drones, which are an essential tool for Ukrainian troops but are frequently jammed by Russian electronic-warfare systems.
However, a growing number of Ukrainian military sources and civilian activists have pointed to evidence that Russian troops are using the network, either for their own communications or to potentially monitor Ukraine's.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
On February 11, Ukraine's military intelligence service, known as HUR, said Russian forces were not only using Starlink terminals but also doing it in a "systemic" way. HUR also published an audio excerpt of what it said was an intercepted exchange between two Russian soldiers discussing how to set up the terminals.
Units like Russia's 83rd Air Assault Brigade, which is fighting in the partially occupied eastern region of Donetsk, are reportedly using the system, HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov was quoted as saying.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on February 13 that Russia was acquiring Starlink terminals from unnamed Arab countries.
Starlink has said that it does not do business with Russia's government or its military, and Musk himself published a statement on his social-media company X, formerly Twitter, in response to the Ukrainian assertions.
"A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia. This is categorically false. To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia," Musk wrote on February 11.
Russian troops may have acquired Starlink terminals from one of potentially dozens of companies within Russia that claim to sell them alongside household products, RFE/RL found.
One Russian website, called Topmachines.ru, advertised a Starlink set for 220,000 rubles (about $2,200), and a $100 monthly subscription fee.
Starlink appears to have lax oversight on the type of personal data used by new Starlink clients when they register for the first time, as well.
One Moscow-based reseller told RFE/RL that new accounts were registered with random European first and last names and that there is no need to enter a valid European passport. The only important thing, the vendor said, is to have a valid bank card that uses one of the main international payment systems.
Another vendor told RFE/RL that the terminals he sold were brought in from Europe, though he declined to specify which country. The vendor said a terminal costs 250,000 rubles (about $2,400), and the monthly fee was 14,000 rubles.
Additionally, Starlink's technology appears to be incapable of precisely restricting signal access; independent researchers say Starlink's system only knows the approximate location of its terminals, meaning it would have to restrict access for Ukrainian frontline positions in order to limit Russian battlefield use.
IStories, an independent Russian news outlet, also identified at least three vendors in Moscow who claim to sell Starlink terminals.
Asked by reporters whether Russian troops might be using Starlink terminals, Peskov said: "This is not a certified system with us, therefore, it cannot be supplied and is not supplied officially. Accordingly, we cannot use it officially in any way."
Belarusian Authorities Investigate Self-Exiled Writer Sasha Filipenka
Self-exiled Belarusian writer Sasha Filipenka told the Novaya gazeta Europe website on February 13 that his father had been officially informed that a criminal case was launched against him on unspecified charges. In November, Filipenka's father was sentenced to 13 days in jail for reposting an article by a website that the government had labeled as extremist. The 39-year-old writer is the author of several books in Russian, for which he received literary prizes. He fled Belarus after he took part in anti-government protests in 2020. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Tajik Diaspora Leader's Call To Join Russian Military In Ukraine Causes Fear In Samara
Tajik migrant workers in the Russian city of Samara told RFE/RL on February 13 they were scared and confused after Sunatullo Nazriev, the leader of the local Tajik diaspora, called on Tajiks who have Russian citizenship and those who want to get Russian passports in an expedited way to join Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to the migrant workers, Nazriev warned that those who evade recruitment, and their family members, will be deported to Tajikistan. After being challenged by migrant workers, Nazriev said he was misunderstood and meant only Tajiks holding Russian passports needed to heed the warning. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
67-Year-Old Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence For Setting Fire At Russian Recruitment Center
A Russian court on February 14 sentenced a 67-year-old woman to 10 years in prison for setting a fire at a military recruitment center in St. Petersburg. Zhumangul Kurbanova said she had been instructed to carry out the arson attack by individuals who called her and persuaded her that by throwing a Molotov cocktail at a military recruitment center she would assist law enforcement in catching criminals. After Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, dozens of elderly people across Russia detained for throwing Molotov cocktails at recruitment centers said they were victims of telephone pranks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Baltics Take Diplomatic Steps To Protest Politicians Being Placed On Russian 'Wanted List'
The three Baltic nations have taken diplomatic steps to protest against Russia on February 14 a day after Moscow confirmed senior lawmakers and officials from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia were placed on Russia's "wanted list" for destroying Soviet-era monuments.
Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned a representative of Russia’s embassy in Vilnius and handed over a diplomatic note expressing "strong protest over illegal actions against Lithuanian citizens" after it was revealed that Moscow put Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys on the wanted list.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Estonia took a similar move, saying in a statement that its diplomats had "expressed indignation" and demanded an explanation from the Kremlin as to why Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was placed on the wanted list.
Latvia's Foreign Ministry said it was working with the European Union to address the matter -- 60 of 100 members of the previous Latvian parliament were on the list -- and was seeking to mitigate any risk that being on the wanted list posed.
"The ministry...will continue to sustain, with EU and NATO partners and with other countries in the framework of international organizations, the issue of Russia's politically motivated cases and extraterritorial targeting," the ministry said in a statement.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow confirmed the move on February 13, though it did not say when Kallas, the first foreign leader to be put on the Interior Ministry's list, Estonian Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop, and Lithuania's Kairys were added.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and many other former Soviet republics and former Warsaw Pact members have demolished Soviet-era monuments.
The three Baltic states were annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940 and occupied by Nazi Germany before falling back under Moscow's rule until regaining independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
All three are now members of the European Union and NATO, which strongly support Ukraine in its battle to repel invading Russian forces.
Kallas became Estonia's prime minister in 2021 and soon afterward pledged to dismantle as many as 400 monuments seen as an unwanted legacy of the Soviet era.
News of Moscow's move to put Kallas and other officials from EU countries on its wanted list comes almost a year after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights, alleging responsibility for the war crime of unlawfully deporting and transferring children from Ukraine during the war.
The Russian Interior Ministry's list also includes ICC President Piotr Hofmanski.
- By AFP
Pakistan Parties Agree On Coalition Excluding Former PM Khan
Pakistan's two main political parties that joined forces to oust Imran Khan as prime minister in 2022 said they would form a new coalition to rule the country, after an election last week failed to produce a decisive winner. With the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) short of votes to win a ruling majority, it said it was partnering with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as well as a handful of smaller parties to form the next government. Loyalists of Khan, jailed on corruption charges, won the most seats as independent candidates in last week's election.
Ukraine Says It Destroyed Large Russian Landing Ship Off Coast Of Occupied Crimea
The Ukrainian military says it has destroyed a large Russian landing ship in the Black Sea off the coast of occupied Crimea in a combined operation of the armed forces and military intelligence.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The armed forces of Ukraine together with the military intelligence (HUR) have destroyed the Tsezar Kunikov, a large landing ship belonging to the occupiers," the General Staff of Ukraine's military said on February 14.
It said the vessel was struck by naval drones off the coast near the settlement of Alupka.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the Ukrainian claim, which could not be independently confirmed immediately.
But the Rybar Telegram channel, which is close to the Russian Defense Ministry, confirmed the attack, although without providing details.
In a separate message on Telegram accompanied by a video purportedly showing the attack by Ukraine's naval drones, the HUR said the operation was carried out by a special-forces unit called Group 13, which used Magura V5 naval attack drones.
"The Tsezar Kunikov received critical holes on its left side...and began to sink," the HUR said in its statement.
"It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 81 years ago," the HUR said, referring to an officer of the Soviet Naval Infantry who was killed on February 14, 1943, during a landing operation on the Black Sea coast.
The HUR said that a Russian operation to save the survivors was "unsuccessful," although the anonymous Russian Telegram channel Two Majors, which publishes information from sources close to the security establishment, said that the crew was alive.
The Tsezar Kunikov, one of the largest Russian landing ships, was built in 1986 at a shipyard in the Polish port of Gdansk. It can transport equipment and more than 300 troops. The regular crew is 87.
The ship took part in Russia's military operation in Georgia in 2008, supplied the Russian military group involved in the conflict in Syria, and participated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It was damaged in 2022 by a Ukrainian missile attack in the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk.
Ukrainian forces last week said they sank the Russian missile-armed corvette Ivanovets in the Black Sea in an operation carried out by the same elite Group 13 unit with Magura V drones.
In December, Ukraine said its missiles struck another Russian landing ship in Crimea.
The Magura V5 drone, the acronym for Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus V Type, was unveiled last year. The drone, which has the appearance of a sleek speedboat, has a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour, according to reports, and can carry a payload of 320 kilograms.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Shelling Of City In Donetsk Kills At Least 3 Civilians, Including Child
Russian shelling killed at least three people, including a child, and wounded 12 others early on February 14 in the city of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region, the local council reported, adding that four of the wounded were also children. Local authorities said nine apartment blocks and the city hospital were also damaged during the shelling. Russia in recent weeks has stepped up its shelling and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian settlements and infrastructure, causing numerous victims and damage. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Chinese-Owned Copper Mine In Serbia Temporarily Suspends Production After Protest
The Chinese company that owns a copper mine in eastern Serbia said on February 13 that it was forced to temporarily suspend production at the mine because of a blockade by villagers on the road leading to the mine.
Zijin Copper said it took the action after supplies of raw materials, including stocks of diesel and explosives, were interrupted by the blockade set up by residents of the village of Krivelj at the end of January.
"Due to all of the above, the company had to suspend production in the youngest mine, but it organized on-site maintenance and hired a few of the total 280 workers for that," the company said.
The company added that it respects the laws of Serbia and actively seeks dialogue with the organizers of the blockade, local authorities, and the Serbian government "so that the road blockade can be resolved peacefully."
Zijin Copper bought around two-thirds of the Bor mining facility from the Serbian state in 2018 and employs some 6,200 people in eastern Serbia. The copper mine is one of several mine pits in the region owned by Zijin.
Residents of Krivelj began blocking the road leading to the mine on January 29, saying increased activity at the mine is endangering the safety and lives of the residents of the village, which is located 250 kilometers southeast of Belgrade.
"We have witnessed that since the takeover of the mining and smelting basin [in] Bor by the company Zijin Copper, the intensity of the work has increased significantly, which has led to endangering the safety and life of the locals, the entire infrastructure, and significant material damage to private property in the territory of the entire the village of Krivelj," according to an earlier statement issued by the organizers of the blockade.
The residents of Krivelj have asked the Serbian government several times to be moved because they say their lives have been made unbearable by the mining activity.
Zijin Copper has repeatedly been the target of criticism from environmental activists and local residents in eastern Serbia who claim that the operation pollutes the air.
People in Bor, which has a population of 40,000, have protested several times because of the high concentration of sulfur dioxide in the air.
The company has repeatedly said that it operates in compliance with all laws and legal acts.
The operation in Bor was the scene of protests for higher wages, improved working conditions, and a new collective bargaining agreement in January 2023. One month earlier, the company released information about wages indicating the average salary at the mine is commensurate with the average salary in Serbia.
With reporting by Dusan Komarcevic
Blinken Says He Spoke With Paul Whelan, U.S. Citizen Being Held By Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 13 that he had spoken the day before with Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is being detained in Russia. Blinken told a forum on hostage diplomacy that U.S. efforts to bring home Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is also being held by Russia, continue every day. He gave no details about the call with Whelan, who was convicted of spying in 2020 and jailed for 16 years. Blinken did not mention Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist with RFE/RL who has been in Russian custody since October 18.
4 Baluchis Sentenced To Death In Iran For Alleged Insurrection
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Court has handed death sentences to four ethnic Baluchis on charges of "baghy," meaning insurrection against a legitimate imam and the Islamic ruler of the country.
The individuals, identified as Eido Shahbakhsh, Abdul-Ghani Shahbakhsh, Abdul-Rahim Qanbarzehi Gorgij, and Suleiman Shahbakhsh, were implicated in what the court describes as "forming anti-revolutionary groups and being members of said groups."
The verdicts were issued by Branch 28 of the court, under the presidency of Mohammad Reza Amouzad Khalili, according to reports from Hengaw, a group that closely tracks human rights violations in Iran. The four men are currently being held at the Qezelhesar prison in Karaj.
The case has drawn widespread attention due to the complex history of the accused; notably, the first two defendants were previously acquitted and released in 2016 by Branch 1 of the Zahedan Islamic Revolutionary Court on identical charges, only to be rearrested shortly thereafter. Zahedan is the capital of of Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
Further controversy surrounds the case of Suleiman Shahbakhsh, who, according to the legal analysis website Dadban, is being held responsible for an incident dating back to when he was 12 years old. Shahbakhsh, along with Abdul-Rahim Kanbarzehi Gorgij, was apprehended in 2016 and accused of the murder of a Basij militia base head in Chah-Zard city.
The charge of "baghy" in the Islamic republic's legal system is defined as an "armed uprising against the regime," a crime that typically carries the death penalty.
In a related development, human rights organizations also highlighted the case of Pakshan Azizi, a Kurdish journalist and former political prisoner, who now faces the same charge of "baghy." Additionally, the Free Union of Iranian Workers reported that Shahab Naderi, a political prisoner, has been sentenced to death on similar grounds.
The cases have reignited debate over the application of the death penalty for political crimes in Iran and highlight concerns regarding the country's human rights record and its widespread use of the death penalty.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Iran Human Rights said in 2023 that more than 700 people were executed in Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Man Serving Life For Murdering Opposition Leader In 2006 Asks President For Retrial
Rustam Ibragimov, a former officer of Kazakhstan’s elite law enforcement unit who is serving life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of opposition leader Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly and two associates 18 years ago, has asked for a retrial, insisting that he was not involved in the high-profile assassination.
Ibragimov's lawyer, Bolat Omarov, told RFE/RL on February 12 that his client provided details of a letter he wrote to President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev asking that his case be retried in an interview with the Zlobnaya Tateshka group.
Ibragimov, who initially pleaded guilty to organizing the abduction and killing of Sarsenbaiuly and his two associates in February 2006, now says that Rakhat Aliev, the late former son-in-law of Kazakh ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev, the former chief of the Committee for National Security, Alnur Musaev, and an ex-employee of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor-General's Office organized the kidnapping and assassination.
Ibragimov further asserted in the interview that former Prosecutor-General Rashid Tusupbekov, former Interior Minister Bauyrzhan Mukhamedzhanov, his ex-deputy Qalmukhambet Qasymov, and other former officials "helped real criminals to avoid punishment, while innocent people were imprisoned."
Neither Mukhamedzhanov nor Musaev was available for comment, while Qasymov and former chief investigator of the Interior Ministry, Gashi Mashanlo, refused to comment to RFE/RL on Ibragimov's letter and statement. Tusupbekov's whereabouts are unknown.
The developments come less than one month after Kazakh authorities unexpectedly allowed an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the birth of the late opposition politician Zamanbek Nurqadilov, an outspoken critic of Nazarbaev.
On January 14, a special letter from Toqaev praising Nurqadilov's contribution to Kazakh statehood was read at the ceremony to commemorate him. The event was unusual because, since Nurqadilov's death, any public mention of the politician's name and his apparent assassination had been taboo.
Nurqadilov was mayor of Almaty and chairman of the Emergency Situations Agency before he turned into a fierce critic of Nazarbaev and his government in 2004. He was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty. Official investigators ruled that the death was a suicide, sparking a public outcry at the time.
Three months later Sarsenbaiuly and his associates -- driver Vasily Zhuravlyov, and assistant Bauyrzhan Baibosyn -- were assassinated. The killings were officially declared to have been motivated by personal enmity.
Another defendant in the Sarsenbaiuly case, former chief of staff of the Kazakh parliament Erzhan Otembaev, was convicted of ordering the slaying and sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after Kazakh authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence, which they said indicated that Aliev had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee when the slayings took place and later became an outspoken opponent of his former father-in-law, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
He was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan who accused him of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of two Kazakh bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
Austrian officials ruled that Aliev's death was a suicide, but many in Kazakhstan believe he was murdered while in Austrian custody.
With reporting by Zlobnaya Tateshka and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
Ukraine Needs Nearly $9 Billion To Rebuild Its Cultural Sites, Tourism Industry, UNESCO Says
Ukraine will need nearly $9 billion over the next decade to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry following Russia's invasion and war, the United Nations’ cultural agency said on February 13. UNESCO estimated that the country's interlinked culture and tourism sector have lost more than $19 billion in revenue since the war started nearly two years ago. The agency said the fighting has damaged 341 cultural sites across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, and the cities of Lviv in the west and Odesa in the south.
Imprisoned Former Kazakh Culture Minister Gets Additional 3 Years For Bribery
Former Kazakh Culture Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, who was sentenced to eight years in prison on embezzlement charges last year, was handed an additional three years on February 13 on bribery charges. In addition, Mukhamediuly's wife, Ghalia Ysqaqova, was given six months in prison for mediating an attempted bribe, while lawyer Mustaqim Toleev was sentenced to six years and eight months. Evidence showed that Ysqaqova gave Toleev $460,000, to be used to bribe the judges in Mukhamediuly’s case. Mukhamediuly’s arrest in 2022 came amid President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's campaign to remove his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, and his associates from the political scene. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Protesting Bulgarian Farmers Pour Milk In Sofia's Streets As Ukrainian Imports Flood Market
Farmers from across Bulgaria blocked two main thoroughfares in the capital, Sofia, on February 13, pouring milk onto the streets as they demanded the resignation of Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev, increased subsidies, and changes to a deal on compensation for the impact of Ukrainian imports flooding the market. Demonstrators also demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, but said they were turned down. Some clashes between farmers and police were reported when they tried to enter the government building. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Belarusian Oppositionist Held Incommunicado For One Year
Self-exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya wrote online on February 13 that imprisoned opposition activist Maryya Kalesnikava has been held incommunicado for exactly one year. Tsikhanouskaya wrote that the last letter from Kalesnikava was written a year ago after she was hospitalized in critical condition. Kalesnikava and another opposition figure, Maksim Znak, were sentenced to prison terms of 11 years and 10 years respectively in September 2021 after being found guilty on charges of extremism, conspiracy to seize power, calls for action to damage national security, and calls for actions damaging national security, which they both rejected.
Lawyer For Executed Iranian Protester Summoned To Court After Critical Remarks
Iranian lawyer Mahdokht Damghanpor, who had been critical of the judiciary and pointed out flaws in the case presented against executed protester Mohammad Qobadlou, has been summoned before a court for questioning.
Amir Raesian, another lawyer for Mohammad Qobadlou, said Damghanpor was summoned to the Media Court, where on February 12 he presented relevant documents it had requested.
"We invited the judiciary to a 'debate in the media,' but the judiciary preferred a 'trial in the Media Court,'" Raeisian said in a social media post.
The Islamic republic's judiciary has not commented on the matter.
Damghanpor has highlighted numerous issues in her client's case, saying in one media interview that "law and Shari'a were slaughtered in Qobadlou's execution."
Raeisian has repeatedly called the execution illegal, stating that it was carried out while a retrial petition was still in front of the Supreme Court.
Qobadlou, 23, was arrested during the protests that broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Tehran's morality police for an alleged head-scarf violation. He was charged with murder after being accused of running over police officers, killing one and injuring five.
Mohammad Qobadlou's mother and his lawyers stated that he suffered from bipolar disorder and that confessions were obtained from him at a time when he had no access to his medication.
Qobadlou was at least the ninth person to be executed in connection with the 2022 protests.
His execution sparked outrage and condemnation both within Iran and internationally. Several human rights groups, including the Norway-based Iran Human Rights, have noted multiple flaws in the case.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Nationalizes Assets Of Russian Oligarch And Ex-Duma Deputy
The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office said on February 13 that the Anti-Corruption High Court has nationalized assets in Ukraine belonging to Russian oligarch and former lawmaker Ivan Savvidi. The nationalized assets include all the shares of the PentoPak packaging company and its subsidiaries, commercial buildings, vehicles, and over $1 million cash in bank accounts in the name of the companies in question. The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation said Savvidi is suspected of money laundering and financing activities aimed at seizing power in Ukraine. Savvidi holds dual Russian-Greek citizenship. He owns the Greek professional soccer club PAOK as well as several lucrative businesses in Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
U.S. Envoy Doesn't Expect Ukraine NATO Invitation At July Summit
The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, said on February 13 that she does not expect the alliance to issue a membership invitation to Ukraine at its summit in Washington in July. As it fights Russia's invasion, Ukraine has made clear its aim is to become a member of the U.S.-led military alliance. Kyiv and some of its allies inside NATO, particularly in Eastern Europe, have pushed for a membership invitation even as they accept Ukraine could not join NATO while still at war. Smith spoke to journalists ahead of a NATO defense ministers' meeting on February 15.
EU Special Representatives Arrive In Bishkek To Participate In Afghanistan Talks
Two European Union officials -- Special Representative for Central Asia Teri Hakala and Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson -- arrived on February 13 in Bishkek, where they will participate in special talks with Central Asian officials on joint efforts to assist people in Afghanistan. The two EU representatives will also meet with representatives of Kyrgyzstan's government agencies and civil society. The visit takes place amid criticism by Western nations and rights groups of Kyrgyz authorities over an ongoing crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Head Of UN Nuclear Watchdog Says Iran Is 'Not Entirely Transparent' About Its Atomic Program
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog warned on February 13 that Iran is “not entirely transparent” regarding its atomic program, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's program announced that the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon “in our hands.” Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, just across the Persian Gulf, Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, alluded to remarks made this weekend by Ali Akbar Salehi. Since the collapse of a 2015 nuclear deal it struck with world powers, Iran has pursued nuclear enrichment just below weapons-grade levels.
Lengthy Prison Terms Sought For Uzbek Ex-Officials Over Child Deaths Blamed On Medicine Made In India
TASHKENT -- The prosecutor in a high-profile case concerning the deaths of 68 children in 2022, which were blamed on an Indian-made cough syrup that contained a toxic substance, is seeking lengthy prison terms for the head of the company that imported the medicine and three former officials.
The prosecutor asked the Tashkent City Court on February 12 to sentence the director of Quramax Medical, the company that imported and distributed the cough syrup in question, to 20 years in prison.
The prosecutor also asked the court to hand 18-year prison terms to three former top officials at Uzbekistan's Scientific Center for the Standardization of Medicines. They were responsible for licensing imported medical substances, including Doc-1 Max cough syrup, made by the Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech.
The charges against the four and 19 other defendants include tax evasion, the sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery.
In December 2022, amid reports about the mass deaths of children blamed on Doc-1 Max syrup, Uzbek authorities suspended the sale of all Marion Biotech products.
Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry said at the time that Doc-1 Max syrup contained ethylene glycol, which is an extremely toxic substance.
Criminal probes over the affair have been launched both in Uzbekistan and India.
The Indian regulator has canceled Marion Biotech's manufacturing license and arrested some of its employees.
A legal representative of Marion Biotech said at the time that the company regretted the deaths.
Two months before the Uzbek fatalities, cough and cold syrups made by Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd were blamed for the deaths of dozens of children in The Gambia, in West Africa.
A laboratory analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that Maiden Pharmaceuticals' syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.
With reporting by Daryo.uz
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Estonia Says Russia Is Preparing For A Military Confrontation With The West2
NATO Can't Be 'A La Carte,' Borrell Says As Allies Blast Trump's Comments3
Turkmenistan Conducting Virginity Tests To 'Evaluate Teenagers' Morality'4
'Our Grandchildren Will Never Forgive Us': Walesa Says World's Moment To Forge Russia's Future Is Now5
European Leaders, White House Denounce Trump's Remarks On Russia, NATO6
Russia Puts Estonian PM And Dozens Of Baltic Officials On Wanted List For Removing Monuments7
EU Readies New Sanctions Targeting Foreign Companies Helping Russia's War Effort8
What The Fall Of Hungary's President Says About Orban's Grip On The Country9
Moldova Pushes Back Against Russian Election Plans In Transdniester10
In Plain Sight: The Gradual Disappearance Of An Armenian Church In Central Tbilisi
Subscribe