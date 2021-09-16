Accessibility links

Serbia

Serbian Unity Day Celebrations In Belgrade Prompt Unease In The Wider Region

A ceremony to mark Serbian National Unity Day was held in front of a monument in Belgrade to 12th-century Serbian ruler Stefan Nemanja. The September 15 jointly declared holiday was first introduced last year in Serbia and Republika Srpska, the mostly Serb entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Critics say the call for the display of Serbian flags in the wider region is a provocation but Serbian President Alexander Vucic said that Serbs would never again apologize for displaying the Serbian flag.

