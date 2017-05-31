Serbian President-Elect Vucic Set For Inauguration Amid Protests

Serbia's President-elect Aleksandar Vucic is set to be sworn in on May 31 amid two opposition demonstrations against his inauguration.

Vucic, 47, will take the oath of office at noon local time to succeed outgoing President Tomislav Nikolic.

His first-round presidential election victory on April 2 came nearly a year after his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won parliamentary elections.

Once an ultranationalist who served as information minister in the administration of former strongman Slobodan Milosevic, Vucic has solidified his grip on power by reinventing himself as a reformer committed to Serbia's drive toward European Union membership.

But some critics have warned that his party's control over the entire legislative and governing process could push the Balkan country back into the autocracy symbolized by Milosevic during his decade in power before the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Just ahead of the inauguration, "Against Dictatorship" protests supported by the majority of opposition parties and leaders will be held in front of parliament in the capital, Belgrade. A second rally against Vucic is scheduled for later in the day.

The country has seen dozens of peaceful protests since Vucic’s first-round election victory, which demonstrators say came amid major irregularities in the campaign, including stifling the media, voter intimidation, and bribes.