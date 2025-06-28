Serbian Riot Police Skirmish With Anti-Government Protesters Seeking Vucic Ouster

BELGRADE -- Riot police in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, used pepper spray and tear gas against anti-government protesters demanding new elections and an end to the long rule of President Aleksandar Vucic, even as counterdemonstrators also took to the streets.

An independent monitor on June 28 estimated the student-led anti-government crowd at 140,000 participants, many of whom were chanting “We want elections!” in and around Belgrade’s central Slavija Square. Police earlier estimated the crowd at 36,000.

Pro-government supporters also set up a camp in central Belgrade near the National Assembly building. Riot police tussled with anti-Vucic protesters near the camp after the official demonstration ended at 10 p.m.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic in a statement strongly condemned the "attacks by the participants of the unannounced gathering in Slavija on the members of the Ministry of the Interior."

He said he would take all steps to restore order and that those who attacked police would be prosecuted.

AP quoted a student protester as saying, “Elections are a clear way out of the social crisis caused by the deeds of the government, which is undoubtedly against the interests of their own people.”

“Today, on June 28, 2025, we declare the current authorities illegitimate,” she added.

For the past eight months, thousands of Serbians, often led by student groups but increasingly joined by others, have taken to the streets in protest against Vucic'

The November 1 collapse of the Novi Sad Railway Station cement canopy that killed 16 people triggered one of the country’s largest protest movements in recent memory.

Protesters alleged that the tragedy was caused by official corruption and incompetence, and the demonstrations quickly spread to more general anger against Vucic, whose term five-year term is due to end in 2027. He was prime minister from 2014-17.

After initial protests, prosecutors announced the arrest of about a dozen officials related to the railway incident, including former Construction, Transport, and Infrastructure Minister Goran Vesic and the ex-director of railway infrastructure Jelena Tanaskovic.

Vucic's opponents accuse him and his government allies of having ties to organized crime, violence against political rivals, and of suppression of media freedom and free speech.

Vucic is attempting to balance his ties with the West -- with an eye on eventual EU membership -- and with traditional ally Russia.

He accused unnamed "foreign powers" as being behind the latest protests.

"The country will be defended, and thugs will face justice,” he told reporters.

With reporting by AP and Reuters