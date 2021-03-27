Business Owners, Employees From Western Balkans Get Vaccinated In Serbia
Almost 8,000 business owners and their employees from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia traveled to Belgrade and Nis in Serbia on March 27 to receive vaccinations against COVID-19. Some 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were secured by the Western Balkans Regional Investment Forum in cooperation with the Serbian government. Although Kosovo is also part of the forum, its Chamber of Commerce refused to participate.