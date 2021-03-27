Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Serbia

Business Owners, Employees From Western Balkans Get Vaccinated In Serbia

Business Owners, Employees From Western Balkans Get Vaccinated In Serbia
Embed
Business Owners, Employees From Western Balkans Get Vaccinated In Serbia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:41 0:00

Almost 8,000 business owners and their employees from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia traveled to Belgrade and Nis in Serbia on March 27 to receive vaccinations against COVID-19. Some 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were secured by the Western Balkans Regional Investment Forum in cooperation with the Serbian government. Although Kosovo is also part of the forum, its Chamber of Commerce refused to participate.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG