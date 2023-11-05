News
Russian Anti-War Activist Detained At Belgrade Airport, Denied Entry To Serbia
Russian anti-war activist Ilya Zernov has left Serbia after the border police at Belgrade's international airport denied him entry to the country, his lawyer told RFE/RL.
Zernov, 19, had arrived in the Serbian capital from Germany on November 4 to attend a trial over an attack on the activist by three Serbian men, including a Kremlin supporter earlier this year. The trial is set to begin on November 6.
Zernov said that a passport control officer at the Nikola Tesla airport sent him to the waiting area, where he was subsequently told he was barred from entering Serbia.
"They didn't explain why. They just told me: 'You know,'" Zernov told RFE/RL.
Speaking to RFE/RL on November 5, Zernov’s lawyer Cedomir Stojkovic accused Serbian authorities of “preventing the judiciary from prosecuting [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's hooligans in Serbia” and “thus…protecting Moscow's interests in Serbia.”
Serbia’s Interior Ministry has not yet responded to RFE/RL’s request for comment.
Zernov was attacked in Belgrade on January 29 when he was trying to paint over a large mural that said "Death to Ukraine." Describing the attack at the time, Zernov said the men ordered him to stop and punched him in the ear. The attack reportedly left the teenager with a perforated eardrum.
Zernov claimed that the leader of the pro-Russian ultra-right organization Serbian Right, Misa Vacic, was among the attackers. Vacic denies the allegation.
Zernov, a native of the southwestern Russian city of Kazan, had publicly opposed Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine while still in Russia. He left the country and arrived in Serbia in March 2022.
Serbia, which has long been an ally of Russia, grants Russian citizens visa-free entry. Serbia's Interior Ministry told RFE/RL in May that nearly 30,000 Russian citizens had been granted temporary residence permits in the Balkan country.
Putin critics are said to be under the scrutiny of Serbia’s security services. In July, Pyotr Nikitin, a Russian pro-democracy activist who resided in Serbia, was banned from entering the country upon returning from a trip abroad.
Nikitin, the founder of the nongovernmental Russian Democratic Society, called the decision “arbitrary and illegal.”
In September, two Russian anti-war activists left Serbia after their temporary residence permits had been revoked by Belgrade authorities.
Ukraine Probes Deadly Russian Strike On Assault Brigade
Ukraine has opened an investigation after it was reported a number of its soldiers were killed by a Russian missile strike during an "awards ceremony" this week, officials said. The Ukrainska Pravda media outlet said over 20 Ukrainian soldiers from an assault brigade died in the attack, which took place in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya on November 3. AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the strike. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called the incident a "tragedy" and ordered a full investigation. The Ukrainian Army did not say how many soldiers had been killed.
Life Of German Jailed In Iran 'At Grave Risk' Over Failing Health, Daughter Says
A German citizen abducted in Dubai and sentenced to death by Iran is almost unable to walk and talk due to health conditions that prison authorities have failed to properly treat, his daughter told AFP. Jamshid Sharmahd, who is also a U.S. resident, suffers from Parkinson's disease and could die due to his deteriorating health, Gazelle Sharmahd said after her father last week made a rare phone call from prison to the family. Sharmahd, 68, was kidnapped in the United Arab Emirates and forcibly transferred to Iran in 2020, according to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.
- By dpa
Another 15,000 Afghan Refugees Leave Pakistan In Last 24 Hours
Pakistan repatriated around 15,000 Afghan refugees during the last 24 hours amid the country's crackdown against illegal immigrants, Pakistani officials said on November 5. According to government figures, around 4.4 million Afghan refugees live in Pakistan, 1.7 million of them without valid documents. Pakistan announced the mass deportations of undocumented or illegal Afghan refugees last month, a move criticized by Western governments and global human rights groups. The Interior Ministry said on November 4 that over 200,000 Afghan refugees have been expelled from Pakistan so far amid the campaign.
Chechen Leader's Son, Who Beat A Prisoner, Made Top Bodyguard
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's 15-year-old son, who was shown beating a prisoner in custody this year, has been appointed to a senior role in his father's bodyguard, top Chechen security officials said on November 5. Allies of the Chechen leader heaped praise on Adam Kadyrov, who turns 16 this month, for his courage and congratulated him on his appointment. In September, the younger Kadyrov drew broad condemnation, including from some pro-Kremlin hard-liners, after his father posted a social media video in which Adam is seen punching and kicking a prisoner accused of burning the Koran.
Russia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile
Russia said on November 5 that it had successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads from one of its submarines. The launch of the Bulava missile comes as Russia ramps up nuclear rhetoric since revoking its ratification of a key nuclear test ban treaty. "The new nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine cruiser Emperor Aleksandr III has successfully launched the Bulava sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile," the Defense Ministry said. It said it fired the missile from the White Sea on its northwest coast to a target thousands of kilometers away on the Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.
- By AP
Afghan Farmers Have Lost $1 Billion Since Taliban Banned Poppy Cultivation
Afghan farmers have lost income of more than $1 billion from opium sales after the Taliban outlawed poppy cultivation, according to a report from the UN drugs agency on November 5. Afghanistan was the world’s biggest opium producer when the Taliban seized power in August 2021. They pledged to wipe out the country’s drug cultivation industry and imposed a formal ban in April 2022, dealing a heavy blow to hundreds of thousands of farmers and day laborers who relied on proceeds from the crop to survive. Opium cultivation crashed by 95 percent after the ban, the report said.
Moldova Holds Local Elections Amid Allegations Of Russian Meddling
CHISINAU -- Moldovan voters turned out in high enough numbers by midday to ensure the validity of the vast majority of elections for mayors of villages, towns, and cities in a vote marked by the pro-European president’s accusations of Russian meddling in the former Soviet republic.
The Central Electoral Commission said on November 5 that the minimum threshold of 25 percent had been surpassed by 3 p.m. local time in most locations, with the turnout in the capital, Chisinau, exceeding 26 percent by that time.
The elections come as the landlocked country of 3.4 million -- Europe’s poorest, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine – tries to advance its bid to join the European Union and leave Moscow's orbit.
Dozens of parties, including President Maia Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity and the pro-Russian Revival party linked to fugitive businessman Ilan Shor, are taking part in the race to elect some 12,000 officials.
Sandu on November 1 accused Moscow of funneling money to pro-Russian parties, including the Revival party, to “buy” voters. Sandu claimed that Russia has channeled nearly $5 million in two months in financing for what she called "criminal groups."
Just two days before the elections, Moldova's Commission for Exceptional Situations (CSE) barred the pro-Russian Chance party's candidates from taking part in the vote for allegedly using illegal money from Russia in the campaign.
The decision was made "for reasons of state security" and a "hybrid war" being waged by Russia against Moldova, Prime Minister Dorin Recean told reporters on November 3.
Moldova also suspended the broadcast license of several Russian television stations and blocked access to the websites of major Russian news media last month, claiming that Moscow is using them to try to influence the elections. They include the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda and website Lenta.ru, as well as TASS and Interfax.
Sandu said authorities made the decision to protect the “state and democracy from the Russian Federation's attempts to interfere in the electoral process."
According to Recean, the decision by the CSE was proposed by the county’s intelligence services.
He said the banned media outlets, including several TV channels, were subordinate to organized criminal groups that had "joined forces to destabilize the country” and had pursued interests outside of Moldova.
Alexandru Musteata, director of the Intelligence and Security Service, said that in recent months Russia has been trying to influence the elections through illegal party financing, vote buying, candidate corruption, and a "well-placed" disinformation campaign through certain TV stations, websites, and social networks.
"These are part of the arsenal of the hybrid war waged by Russia against our country," Musteata said in late October, proposing the suspension of the broadcasting licenses of six Russian broadcasters, including ITV, Channel 2, and Channel 3.
In a joint statement, ITV and other stations rejected the accusations, calling them "gross falsehoods without any proof or legal justification," and accused the Moldovan government of an "unprecedented attack" on the freedom of the press.
Moldova has accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-Western government since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Russian troops occupy Moldova's mainly Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transdniester, and Moldova's main opposition parties have long had close ties to Moscow.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Files Criminal Charges Against Head Of Russian Orthodox Church
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced on November 4 that it had filed criminal charges against Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, in absentia for "justifying" Russia's invasion. It said he was "a member of the inner circle of Russia's top military and political leadership and...one of the first to publicly support the full-scale war against Ukraine." In October, Ukrainian lawmakers voted to ban the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), accusing its clergymen of collaborating with Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S., EU Reported To Have Discussed With Ukraine Possible Peace Talks With Russia
U.S. and European officials have begun talks with Ukraine about what possible peace negotiations with Russia might entail to end the conflict, according to one current and one former high-ranking U.S. official, the U.S. network NBC reports. The talks are reported to have included very broad outlines of what Ukraine might need to give up to reach a deal, the officials said. Some of the talks, which officials described as delicate, took place last month during a meeting of representatives from more than 50 nations supporting Ukraine, including NATO members, known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the officials told NBC News. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Nine Attackers Killed In Raid On Pakistani Air Base
Pakistani security forces say nine militants have been killed in a clearance operation after an attack on the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Mianwali Training Air Base was thwarted. "No damage has been done to any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased-out nonoperational aircraft during the attack," the Pakistani military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on November 4. The air base was targeted by militants earlier on November 4. A lesser-known militant organization, the Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
German Foreign Minister Again Appeals For Armenia, Azerbaijan To Return To Peace Talks
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has again appealed for a rapid continuation of peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia under the mediation of EU Council President Charles Michel.
"People throughout the region are hoping for peace. This requires a willingness for the benefit of all Azerbaijanis and Armenians to find a new way of living together," Baerbock said on November 4 after talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.
This is the only way to achieve lasting peace, she said, adding that this would also be in Azerbaijan's interests.
Baerbock's trip to the Caucasus comes six weeks after a lightning offensive by Azerbaijani forces retook the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh following decades in which Yerevan-backed ethnic Armenians controlled the Azerbaijani territory. More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia after the Azerbaijani offensive, virtually emptying out the territory.
Bayramov is open to continuing the peace talks with Armenia, but he accused Yerevan of unlawful territorial claims. He said Iran and Turkey also were potential mediators, but added that the format and location of the negotiations were secondary matters.
However, Baerbock expressed her concern over whether "some actors would act as honest brokers."
Baerbock traveled earlier on November 4 to Armenia's border with the autonomous Azerbaijani exclave of Naxcivan and participated in a patrol by the civilian EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA). The mission is tasked with monitoring the security situation along the Armenian side of the border.
On November 3, Baerbock urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiating table and seek a political solution to their decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
"There is no other way for long-term peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan than the negotiation table," Baerbock said during a visit to Yerevan.
Mediation efforts led by European Council President Charles Michel "are a bridge that can show the fastest way to peace," Baerbock said after talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Yerevan and Baku have made progress on the various problems, including demarcation, she said, and that has "raised hope that you can come to a peaceful solution."
Mirzoyan acknowledged Germany's efforts to achieve peace in the region but also said Azerbaijan had broken its promise to not engage in hostilities.
"Armenia has the will to take the path of peace in the region," he said, but he also noted humanitarian problems, Armenian prisoners of war, and the need to recognize the territorial sovereignty of both countries.
WATCH: Ethnic Armenian Rafik Sarkisian rode his beloved horse from Nagorno-Karabakh to safety in Armenia after Azerbaijani forces attacked Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. He traveled for over 24 hours before a local Armenian family took in the exhausted 60-year-old.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisian earlier on November 3 touted Baerbock's visit to discuss possible peace efforts and to honor victims of Ottoman-era mass killings as "important [and] perhaps historic."
Hovhannisian told the Armenian parliament that the stop "shows Germany's commitment to invest in the [peace] process as a weighty member of the European Union."
Hours after her arrival, Baerbock laid a wreath at a memorial to the victims in 1915-16 of mass killings of more than 1 million ethnic Armenians by Ottoman Empire authorities in a tragedy over which Turkey has expressed regret but resisted acknowledging as genocide.
German lawmakers joined many other countries in 2016 by passing a resolution describing it as genocide.
The Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict that remained open since the 1990s has for years threatened to escalate into war that could drag in Russian, Turkish, or Iranian forces in an area where Europe and the West also remain heavily engaged.
Nagorno-Karabakh initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, as the Soviet Union crumbled in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
Last month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised his country's flag in the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Xankendi to Azerbaijanis and Stepanakert to the territory's ethnic Armenians.
With reporting by dpa
Bulgarian Family Arrives In Sofia After Fleeing Gaza
The first Bulgarian citizens to escape Gaza -- a family of three -- have arrived in Sofia.
The family arrived around 8 p.m. local time on November 3 at Sofia Airport from Cairo after a connecting flight in Athens.
Alaa el-Sharafi, Sali el-Sharafi, and their 4-year-old daughter, Siyka el-Sharafi, had tried to leave Gaza since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, but it had been impossible until now.
Just after their arrival, Alaa el-Sharafi and his wife, who is pregnant, said that they were happy to be in a safe and peaceful country. They were greeted by friends and family, including Alaa’s mother, who is also named Siyka.
“As you see, we are alive,” said Sali el-Sharafi. “After all that, we couldn't imagine that we could get out alive.”
She said that while they escaped, they left behind relatives, their home, and land, and they know nothing about their status because there is no Internet or communication.
She added that she had nightmares that she would give birth at home without any medical help because of the bombing of hospitals.
Siyka el-Sharafi, mother of Alaa, was born in Bulgaria. Her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter have Bulgarian and Palestinian citizenship.
The family arrived in Cairo on November 1 after some civilians were allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for the first time. Their departure was possible through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, the only way out of Gaza.
Earlier that day, Hamas published a list of people who could leave the Gaza Strip, including 37 Bulgarians.
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on November 1 that 36 of these people had successfully crossed into Egypt. One of them, a doctor, had requested to stay in Gaza to help people in need.
All the other Bulgarian citizens are still waiting for a flight. They were scheduled to leave on November 3 with a connecting flight from Rome, but that was not possible because their relatives say the Italian authorities did not allow them to board the flight. Their arrival is expected in the following days, but it's still not clear when exactly when.
Deadly Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Regions After EU Official's Visit; Ukraine Targets Shipyard In Kerch
Russian forces launched deadly strikes on Ukraine's eastern region of Poltava and southern region of Kherson late on November 4 after the president of the European Commission concluded a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Debris from a rocket damaged several residential buildings in Poltava, killing one woman and injuring others, including children, regional Governor Filip Pronin said on Telegram. The strike on Kherson occurred about 7 p.m. local time and landed near a grocery store, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said, adding that an earlier attack killed a man and injured a woman.
The attacks came after Russia-installed authorities in Crimea said the Ukrainian Army launched a missile strike in the Kerch region on November 4.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed governor of occupied Crimea, said that several missiles had been intercepted. Some debris fell in the area of the dry docks of the shipyard, according to RFE/RL. No injuries were reported.
The Ukrainian military later confirmed that its forces had damaged a shipbuilding plant in Kerch.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out successful strikes on the maritime and port infrastructure of the Zaliv Shipyard in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement of the Strategic Communications Department of the armed forces said. No further details were provided.
Russian news agencies quoted a Russian Defense Ministry statement as saying one ship was damaged. The statement said Ukraine fired 15 cruise missiles and that air-defense systems destroyed 13 of them.
The attacks were reported after Zelenskiy wrapped up a meeting in Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Speaking at a joint news conference, he denied that Ukraine's war with Russia has reached a stalemate, pushing back on comments earlier this week by the commander in chief of the Ukrainian forces.
"Time has passed, people are tired...but this is not a stalemate," Zelenskiy said.
The comment was in response to a question about a statement made by General Valeriy Zaluzhniy in an interview with The Economist on November 1 that the war had "reached the level of technology that puts us into a stalemate."
Von der Leyen praised reforms in Ukraine, saying the country has made "excellent progress" toward joining the European Union.
"You are fighting an existential war and at the same time you're deeply reforming your country. You have reached many milestones reforming your justice system, curbing the oligarchs' grip, tackling money laundering, and much more," she said.
Her visit took place ahead of a report the European Union is expected to present next week about Ukraine's progress on its membership bid.
The EU assessment, due on November 8, is expected to detail how far Ukraine has come in fulfilling economic, legal, and other criteria needed to start accession talks, which are expected to be launched in December.
Ukraine applied to join the European Union days after Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. The EU's 27 members are due at a summit in December to decide whether to allow Kyiv to begin accession negotiations, a move requiring the unanimous backing of all the bloc's members.
Zelenskiy on November 4 announced new reforms aimed at helping Ukraine’s hopes of joining the EU.
"We are continuing the transformation of our state in order to be ready -- realistically -- for full membership in the European Union, in order to adapt all our institutions, all our standards to European rules," Zelenskiy said.
The reforms include a draft law that increases the powers of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Zelenskiy said, adding it “should have been done decades ago.”
Earlier attacks on Ukraine wounded at least 14 civilians, officials said.
In the village of Zarichne in the Zaporizhzhya region, nine people were in injured in a Russian rocket attack, the head of the regional military administration, Yuriy Malashko, said.
Overall, 26 cities and settlements in the region came under attack over the past day, Malashko said.
Ukraine’s military said earlier that Russian invading forces continue to attack the key eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiyivka, a day after the town’s mayor claimed Moscow is intent on capturing its vast coking plant.
In its daily update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russia, “with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Russian For Helping Elites Launder Money
The United States on November 3 placed sanctions on a Russian national for allegedly helping Russian elites launder and transfer money using virtual currency in contravention of sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Yekaterina Zhdanova helped a Russian client hide their source of wealth to transfer more than $2.3 million into Western Europe through a fraudulently opened investment account and real estate purchases in 2022, the Treasury Department said in a statement. Zhdanova also used virtual currency exchanges to help oligarchs who relocated internationally, the statement said.
Russia Expels Bulgarian Reporter After Sofia Kicks Out Russian Correspondent
Russia has stripped a Moscow correspondent for Bulgarian National Radio of accreditation and expelled him after Sofia kicked out a Russian journalist on national security grounds. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Angel Grigorov was told to leave Moscow after Sofia expelled Aleksandr Gatsak, a correspondent for the state-owned Rossiiskaya gazeta, whom Bulgaria said posed "a threat to national security." Russia said it had been "forced to take reflective measures" against Grigorov and ordered him to "hand over his accreditation and leave Russia."
Russian Surrogate Workers Get Lengthy Prison Terms On Child-Trafficking Charges
A Moscow court sentenced European Center of Surrogate Motherhood Director Vladislav Melnikov and three physicians from the facility to prison terms of between 16 years and 19 1/2 years on charges of child trafficking. The defendants had pleaded not guilty. Two other women were handed prison terms of between four years and 10 1/2 years. The case was launched in 2020 after four toddlers delivered by surrogate mothers were found in a town near Moscow, one of whom died of sudden infant death syndrome. Investigators subsequently revealed that the children's biological parents were foreigners, which is illegal in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Tehran Universities Report Deployment Of 'Hijab Enforcers'
In a significant expansion of dress-code enforcement, Tehran has seen the deployment of "hijab enforcers" within the grounds of Tehran University and the streets surrounding Amir Kabir University, as well as key areas in the city.
The move coincides with disciplinary actions against students, notably more than 50 female students at Tehran University who have faced reprimands and suspensions for allegedly failing to adhere to the compulsory head-scarf regulations.
The Student Guild Councils of Iran reported on November 2 that the presence of hijab enforcers had become more pronounced on the campuses of Tehran University. They noted that alongside the patrols, dozens of female students had been summoned to the disciplinary committee in the past week. They face a range of penalties from reprimands to suspensions for hijab-related infractions.
The deployment of the enforcers is seen as a step beyond the usual disciplinary-committee proceedings, with university security said to be actively involved in harassing students under the guise of enforcing dress codes.
The student councils have stressed that the university's security apparatus is not only deploying enforcers across campuses but also preventing students whose attire does not meet their standards from entering university premises.
The report highlights the increased pressure from university security and hijab enforcers on students as part of a broader effort to enforce the mandatory hijab.
The student councils have described the recent wave of summonses to the disciplinary committees as unprecedented, even surpassing the numbers seen during the height of last year's protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. Many students have reportedly received severe penalties, predominantly for hijab violations.
In addition to first-time summonses and forced pledge signings, many students with previously suspended sentences have been informed -- without a formal committee meeting -- of the immediate enforcement of their penalties.
The newsletter at the Amir Kabir University has detailed "violent encounters" by security patrols and hijab enforcers with female students around the university. In one recent incident, security forces allegedly attacked a female student whose scarf had momentarily slipped, attempting to confiscate her student ID amid a climate of fear and intimidation.
The newsletter also reported that plainclothed hijab enforcers had been stationed around Amir Kabir University since November 1. These forces, which include military personnel and plainclothes agents, have been particularly active along Tehran's Valiasr Street, aggressively confronting women for not observing the hijab.
The escalation in hijab enforcement comes days after the death of Armita Garavand, a teenage student who died last weekend due to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Tehran's morality police.
The initial deployment of "hijab enforcers" in subway stations was reported in mid-August amid rising confrontations with women refusing to comply with the mandatory hijab. Tehran's municipality is said to have hired 400 individuals as "hijab enforcers," offering a monthly salary of 120 million rials ($230).
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Woman Sentenced To Death For Having Affair
An Iranian court has sentenced a woman to death for committing adultery after a man complained to the police when he found out his wife was having an affair.
The case surfaced in 2022, when the accused woman's husband presented photographic evidence from surveillance cameras to the police. The man she was involved with has been sentenced to lashes, according to local media.
The verdict is subject to appeal.
The penalties have raised concern at a time when the number of executions in Iran is skyrocketing. Adding to the issue, Iran's Penal Code, based on Islamic law, traditionally prescribes stoning for adultery. However, Islamic leaders have shifted toward execution as an alternative.
The woman attributed her actions to feelings of loneliness and had been working as a sports coach, a detail that emerged amid widespread media coverage. The man implicated alongside her claimed ignorance of her marital status, a defense that did not spare him from corporal punishment.
Speaking to RFERL's Radio Farda, Mahmud Amiri Moghadam of the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Organization, condemned the sentence.
"It is appalling that in a UN member state, which recently held the presidency of the Social Council of Human Rights, such draconian punishments for consensual sexual relations are not only contemplated but carried out," Moghadam said.
"While such sentences are often kept from public knowledge, there has been a noticeable increase in their pronouncement. Just this year, another individual was executed for similar charges."
The criticism of sentences highlights growing distrust in the Iranian judicial system, which Moghadam accuses of perpetuating violence while offering legal impunity for honor killings.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report on November 2 that Iran was carrying out executions "at an alarming rate," putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh President Hosts Summit Of Organization Of Turkic States
ASTANA -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev hosted the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana on November 3, hailing the strengthened unity of the "brotherly nations" as he welcomed the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.
The Kazakh presidential press service said Toqaev discussed cooperation and integration of the group's members with Presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, and Shavkat Mirziyoev of Uzbekistan.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the former president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, also attended the summit, which ended with the signing of several documents, including a joint declaration on cooperation between the group's members and a road map on implementation of the transportation communication for 2023-27.
Greeting his counterparts, Toqaev congratulated Erdogan on the centennial anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey marked on October 29.
Toqaev also congratulated Aliyev for what he called "strengthening Azerbaijan's statehood...in accordance with the UN Charter and the UN Security Council's resolution," an apparent reference to Baku taking full control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in September.
"We have followed the will of our ancestors and strengthened the unity of the brotherly nations. Our goal now is to preserve our unity based on mutual trust and brotherhood and passed it over to the generations to come.... The widening of the cooperation between the Turkic nations is now our common goal," Toqaev said.
Toqaev held separate talks with Erdogan and Berdymukhammedov on November 3. A day earlier, he and Orban discussed bilateral ties.
The Organization of Turkic States, formerly known as the Turkic Council, was established in October 2009 with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey as founding members. Uzbekistan joined in September 2019.
Hungary and Turkmenistan joined as observers in 2018 and 2021, respectively.
In 2020, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar said her country wanted to be an observer as well.
Moldova Bars Pro-Russian Party's Candidates From Local Elections
Moldova's Commission for Exceptional Situations (CSE) has decided to bar the Chance party's candidates from taking part in local elections this weekend for allegedly using illegal money from Russia in the campaign, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said on November 3.
The decision was made just two days before the November 5 local elections "for reasons of state security" and a "hybrid war" being waged by Russia against Moldova, Recean told reporters.
Election authorities are to inform candidates of the Chance party that they have been excluded from the electoral race. The word "withdrawn" will appear on ballots in place of the party name.
A state of emergency declared in Moldova due to the war in Ukraine allows the government to make such decisions, bypassing the usual mechanisms. It is not immediately clear if the decision can be contested.
The CSE's decision was announced after the Intelligence and Security Service said it had documented several schemes through which the Chance party had received money from Russia and from citizens of third countries, including Kazakhstan and Turkey.
Recean said that it was the first time in the history of Moldova that Russia had started buying elections, handing out money for candidates, votes, and election officials.
"We have an enemy actor from outside -- the Russian Federation -- who with these huge sums and paid through an organized cross-border criminal network, wants to destroy the Republic of Moldova," he said.
The Chance party replaced the Shor Party earlier this year after the latter was banned in June for alleged actions against the sovereignty of Moldova inspired by Kremlin.
Moldovan authorities on October 4 reinforced the ban with a CSE decision that said members of the party who have been charged, indicted, or those who are under suspicion of committing criminal acts would not be allowed to run in the November 5 polls.
Recean said activities had been identified that were meant to influence the electoral processes to promote the interests of Russia "through an organized group led by Ilan Șhor through the Chance political party."
The leader of the Chance party, Alexei Lungu, reacted by saying that his party was under attack, and Shor, who lives in self-imposed exile in Israel, said that the money was from his business, not from Russia.
Shor has been accused by the West and the Moldovan government of trying to destabilize the country.
Wedged between Ukraine and Romania, Moldova has often found itself in the center of a struggle for influence between Moscow and the West.
The situation has intensified since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, especially with the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transdniester on its eastern border. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as peacekeepers.
With reporting by Reuters
Attack On Troops In Southwestern Pakistan Kills 14
Fourteen Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack by unidentified armed men in the country's southwestern Balochistan Province, the military said on November 3. A statement from Pakistan Inter-Service Public Relations, the military's media wing, said the soldiers were traveling in two vehicles from Pasni to Ormara, cities located on the coastal area of Balochistan, when they were ambushed. There has been no claim of responsibility, but Baluch separatists often attack Pakistani security forces in the province.
Putin Alleges Some Western Weapons For Ukraine Are Ending Up In Taliban Hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 3 that some Western weapons supplied to Ukraine were finding their way to the Middle East through the illegal arms market and being "sold to the Taliban and from there they go on to wherever." He provided no evidence. Ukraine says it keeps tight control over supplied weapons, but some Western security officials have raised concerns and the United States has asked Ukraine to do more on the broader issue of corruption. The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime said in March there was "no substantial outflow of weapons from the Ukrainian conflict zone."
Serbia's Pro-Russian Security Chief Steps Down, Citing Western 'Blackmail And Pressure'
The outspokenly pro-Russian director of Serbia's state security agency, Aleksandar Vulin, announced his "irrevocable" resignation from atop the Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) on November 3, saying he doesn't want Western sanctions targeting him personally to adversely affect his country.
A former interior minister and longtime ally of President Aleksandar Vucic, Vulin has been under U.S. sanctions since July for alleged corruption, involvement in drug trafficking, and ties to Russia.
"The USA and the EU are after my head as a precondition for not imposing sanctions on Serbia," Vulin said.
"I am not the cause of blackmail and pressure on Serbia and the Serbian world, but I will not allow myself to be the cause of blackmail and pressure on Serbia and the Serbian world. That is why I submit my irrevocable resignation from the post of BIA director."
The term "Serbian world" is an echo of a Russian equivalent term historically invoked to justify intervention in neighboring countries, and Vulin's frequent invocation of the catchphrase has occasionally sent shudders through the postwar Balkans.
Vulin's move comes days after Vucic dissolved Serbia's parliament and officially set national elections for December 17, in tandem with local elections.
The Serbian opposition has demanded changes, including clamping down on violence following two shock mass shootings in May that triggered street protests, and the main pro-European parties have agreed to run together under the banner Serbia Against Violence.
In his resignation message, Vulin complained that Vucic and Serbia were being strong-armed over recognition of former province Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, as well as over perceived interference in Bosnia's Serbian entity and Belgrade's refusal to impose EU sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
He predicted that "the next demand will be expulsion of Chinese investments," greater dependance on Western technologies and trade, and a "continuation of the political and territorial disintegration of Serbia and the acceptance of Western values in which there is no place for the traditional family and nation, and ultimately neither for social justice."
The European Union and United States have heaped pressure on Belgrade and Pristina to normalize relations to reduce the potential for conflict and allow both Serbia and Kosovo to more fully participate in international bodies.
Vulin is the highest-ranking Serbian official to be placed on a U.S. sanctions list since the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) came to power in 2012.
Vulin is a former member of the SNS who founded the right-wing, pro-Russian Movement of Socialists party in 2008 but left its leadership when he became head of the BIA.
Zelenskiy Considers Pros, Cons Of Holding Elections In 2024, Says Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering the "pros and cons" of holding presidential elections next spring, his foreign minister said on November 3. "We are not closing this page. The president of Ukraine is considering and weighing the different pros and cons," Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing, adding that holding elections during the war with Russia would entail "unprecedented" challenges.
