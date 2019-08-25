Serbian Anti-Government Protesters Stand By Veterans

Critics of Serbia's government marched in the streets of Belgrade on August 24. The rallies started in December 2018 in protest against an assault on opposition leader Borko Stefanovic but have gradually adopted a number of other demands, including calls for President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation. The August 24 march focused on the plight of Yugoslav Army veterans who have lived in the Bristol Hotel for 25 years. The last veteran families are now resisting authorities' attempts to evict them from the building so it can be refurbished for new owners.