Serbian Antigovernment Protesters Set Up 'Free Zone'

Thousands of Serbian protesters joined a 22nd straight weekend antigovernment march on May 4 in Belgrade. The organizers pitched a tent, which they called the "free zone," where they pledged to present independent news and speak to citizens every evening. Initially held in condemnation of an assault on Serbian Left opposition party leader Borko Stefanovic, the weekly protests later added demands such as the resignation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and balanced reporting by the public radio and television broadcaster.