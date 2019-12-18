Serbian Investigative Reporter Barred From Entering U.A.E.

BELGRADE -- A Serbian anti-corruption investigative reporter has been banned from entering the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) where he was planning to attend a UN conference on organized crime and corruption.

Stevan Dojcinovic, the editor of the Crime and Corruption Investigations Network (KRIK), returned to Serbia on the morning of December 18 after U.A.E. authorities prevented him from entering the Persian Gulf country.



KRIK, a website investigating corruption, said Dojcinovic flew to Abu Dhabi on a regular flight from Belgrade the previous night and was told he was "blacklisted” and could not enter the U.A.E.



"They then took me to the part of the airport where the police are located. They took my fingerprints there, took pictures of me and made a file. Then they left me waiting under supervision and after five hours of waiting told me that I would be deported to Serbia in the morning," it quoted Dojcinovic as saying.



The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) tweeted that authorities at the Abu Dhabi airport “denied that the Emirati government put him on the blacklist, but wouldn’t identify which country did.”



Dojcinovic was scheduled to speak at a conference organized by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in Abu Dhabi, KRIK said, adding that the U.A.E. is not the first country to bar entry to the journalist.



In 2015, Russian authorities stopped the journalist on arrival at a Moscow airport and sent him back, along with a five-year entry ban, all without any explanation, it said.



KRIK is part of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which groups 45 nonprofit investigative centers and commercial independent media from across the world.