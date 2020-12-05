Serbian Orthodox Church Head Hospitalized For COVID-19 Month After Predecessor Died

The acting head of the Serbian Orthodox Church was hospitalized on December 4 after testing positive for coronavirus, the church’s information service said.

Bishop Hrizostom was admitted to a hospital in the nation’s capital Belgrade, it said. The church did not release information about the condition of the 68-year-old’s health.

Hrizostom became interim leader of the church after Patriarch Irinej died of COVID-19 last month. Hrizostom presided over the funeral services of Irinej, who was 90 years old.

Metropolitan Amfilohije, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, died of COVID-19 in October. Irinej lead the funeral services for Amfilohije.