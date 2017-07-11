Serbian Police Move To Prevent Clashes Between Groups Protesting Over Srebrenica

Serbian police forces divided the main square in the center of Belgrade on July 10 to prevent clashes between two groups protesting over the massacre of thousands of Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica during the 1990s.

On one side were representatives of the "Association Of Missing Serbs." They tried to present a list with names of Serbs who were killed in the area of Srebrenica in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 1992 and 1995.

The group refuses to accept that Serbian forces committed genocide in Srebrenica in 1995.

For them, the crime against Bosnian Muslims during a few days in the summer of that year, organized by Serbian military forces, is the same as other crimes which victimized Serbians and others during the war.

On the other side of the square were activists from Women In Black, one of very few organizations in Serbia which insists on admitting the genocide in Srebrenica.

The demonstrations took place on the eve of a commemoration in Potocari, near Srebrenica, in the graveyard of thousands of victims.

