Serbian President Invokes Hitler To Compare Croatia's Expulsion Of Serbs

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has compared Croatia with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in referring to the expulsion of more than 200,000 Serbs at the end of the 1991-95 Croatian war for independence.

Croatia split from the former Yugoslavia in 1991 and fought Belgrade-backed Croatian Serb forces for four years to establish its sovereignty.

Zagreb is celebrating its victorious 1995 Oluja (Storm) military offensive in which it retook lands held by rebel Serbs in August 1995.

The number of people killed in the operation -- whether hundreds or even thousands, including civilians -- remains disputed.

"Hitler wanted a world without Jews, Croatia a world without Serbs," Vucic said on August 5 at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the Oluja campaign.

"In both cases there were calls for a final solution," he said.

Relations between Serbia and Croatia -- an EU and NATO member -- remain volatile

