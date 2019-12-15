Serbian Protesters Demand Justice For Whistle-Blower

More than 1,000 people turned out on December 14 in Belgrade for the regular weekly anti-government march. Protesters symbolically knocked on the doors of the Prosecutor-General's Office to demand the release of Aleksandar Obradovic from pretrial detention. Obradovic was detained on September 18 at his workplace, the arms factory Krusik, after he revealed documents appearing to expose corruption in the state-owned holding. The protesters also collected signatures on a petition for Obradovic's release.