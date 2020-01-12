Serbian Protesters Knock On President's Door

Anti-government protesters marched to the presidential palace in Belgrade and symbolically knocked on its door on January 11, calling Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic "a thief." It was the 58th Saturday march in a row since December 2018, when protesters took to the streets in condemnation of an assault on an opposition leader. The demonstrators have been urging Vucic and other high-ranking officials to resign and calling for broader reforms in the country.